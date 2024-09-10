Raiffeisen Bank International: Still A Buy, Although Russian Assets Should Be Considered Worthless

Bellasooa Research profile picture
Bellasooa Research
463 Followers

Summary

  • A Russian court order now prevents Raiffeisen Bank International from selling its Russian subsidiary.
  • As per H1 2024, 30% of assets and 49% of earnings were in Russia.
  • Unless other developments occur, the bank should be valued based only on its remaining assets in Austria and Central and Eastern Europe.
  • However, with a P/B ratio of 43.3% and a P/E ratio of 4.4 (based on estimated FY 2024 earnings), the bank still looks cheap this way.
Modern Raiffeisen Bank International headquarters, showcasing sleek architecture under clear blue skies, symbolizing global finance, Vienna - August 1, 2024

Victor Golmer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

(Note: all amounts in the article are in EUR. At the current exchange rate, 1 EUR is around USD 1.11. Per share figures refer to the RAIFF ticker.)

Investment Thesis

Despite its Russian woes, Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCPK:RAIFF) (

This article was written by

Bellasooa Research profile picture
Bellasooa Research
463 Followers
I work in Digital Technology and I am a private part-time investor. I only invest in things I think I understand :). Therefore I do my own research and enjoy writing about it. My focus is mostly Austria, Germany and to a lesser extent the EU.IMPORTANT: My articles reflect my personal opinion and must be treated as such. They are not professional investment advice. I take no responsibility for your investments, but wish you the best nonetheless. Also, I welcome push-back and alternative opinions in the comment section. Nobody can be right all the time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RAIFF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RAIFF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RAIFF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RAIFF
--
RAIFY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News