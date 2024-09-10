Victor Golmer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

(Note: all amounts in the article are in EUR. At the current exchange rate, 1 EUR is around USD 1.11. Per share figures refer to the RAIFF ticker.)

Investment Thesis

Despite its Russian woes, Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCPK:RAIFF) (OTCPK:RAIFY) (short: RBI) has outperformed other European Banks (measured through the EURO STOXX Banks index (SX7E)) over the last year. Performance was below its Austrian peers Erste Bank (OTCPK:EBKDY) (OTCPK:EBKOF) and BAWAG Group (OTCPK:BWAGF).

Source: Seeking Alpha

The RBI investor story has two sides: one where it is a significantly undervalued financial institution with a P/B ratio of 30% and a P/E ratio (based on estimated 2024 earnings) of 2.2. Unfortunately, 1/3 of the book value and almost 1/2 of the earnings are in Russia and the bank cannot access either. If (and that is a big "If") the bank could only get its hands on its money in Russia, it would be tremendously undervalued. The other investor story says that the Russian assets are worthless, and RBI should only be valued by its remaining assets (in Austria and Central and Eastern Europe) and the profit from those assets.

In this article, I will focus on the second version - how RBI should be valued without its Russian (and Belarussian) assets. This is now a quite likely scenario. I am also excluding the Belarussian assets, out of convenience, not for political reasons. The subsidiary in Belarus is separate from the Russian subsidiary, but RBI does not report all numbers separately. The Belarussian subsidiary is relatively small with assets of only EUR 2.7bn (1.3% of the total), so it does not make that much of a difference.

RBI management has tried hard over the last two years to access the billions of profits trapped in Russia but with no success. One almost desperate scheme, that the bank tried, was to swap its Russian subsidiary with assets of the now-defunct Sberbank Europe which, also due to sanctions, cannot be transferred to Russia. This ran into US sanctions restrictions and the bank had to abandon the plan. On September 6, the bank announced that a Russian court has issued a preliminary injunction, by which shares of its Russian subsidiary AO Raiffeisenbank Russia are subject to a transfer ban. The consequence is that RBI cannot sell them (or give them away). The bank is stuck in limbo, with the ECB on one side criticizing it for doing too much business in Russia, and Russia not letting it leave (Raiffeisenbank Russia is one of the few remaining payment gateways out of Russia).

So, how does the bank look financially without Russia?

H1/Q2 2024 financial results

While most of the financial results and balance sheet KPIs are significantly smaller and worse without RU/BY, it turns out that RBI is not doing badly without them either.

(Note – all the following numbers are excluding RU/BY.)

The bank increased its profit in H1 2024 by 21% YoY to EUR 604mn. The return on equity (after tax) was 9.1%. This is not great as such (although an improvement from 7.6% a year ago) but considering that shares trade at a low P/B ratio of 43.3% even if the Russian assets are discarded, the low RoE seems priced in, with a lot of room upwards. The CET1 ratio was a comfortable 14.7% versus a regulatory requirement of 11.8%.

Source: Raiffeisen Bank International

I would say the bank is overcapitalized. This (partially) explains the lower RoE and could be the basis for future share buybacks. However, I do not assume that any share buybacks will happen before the Russian situation is finally resolved, and that can be a while.

Core revenues increased by 6% YoY to EUR 3.042bn, while OPEX increased only by 5%. So, the cost/income ratio was down 0.1pp at 49.7%. While not best-in-class (that would be its Austrian peer, BAWAG Group, in my view, with barely over 30%), I consider a cost/income ratio of 49.7 not bad.

Source: Raiffeisen Bank International

Risk cost was moderate at 32bps due to low insolvencies and delinquencies, with the NPE ratio at a good 1.9%. This includes an additional provision of EUR 282 mn for litigation on FX mortgages in Poland, where the subsidiary is in run-down mode. In H1 2023 risk cost was 25bps.

2024 guidance

The bank's guidance for 2024 has not changed much since the beginning of the year. The bank forecasts core revenue of 5.9bn, OPEX of around EUR 3.3bn, risk cost of around 35bps, and a consolidated return on equity of around 10%.

Source: Raiffeisen Bank International

Those numbers are solid, but not spectacular. Especially, the profitability – although increasing from 7.6% in 2023 – is behind most of its peer group in Europe (maybe except Germany) and Austria. The best comparison is probably Erste Bank Group, which also has significant business in Austria and the CEE region (although there is not a 100% overlap). Erste Bank Group had a RoE of 16.1% in H1 2024 and a CET1 ratio of 15.5%, easily beating RBI. However, the valuation is also different. Erste Bank trades at a price/book ratio of over 70% (which seems low regarding its profitability) versus the 43% for Raiffeisen Bank International.

Valuation

The investment thesis (and Buy recommendation) therefore rests 1) on the comparatively low valuation which should over time normalize, and 2) the high and sustainable dividend yield.

I think RBI should trade at a price/book ratio of 50-60%, which gives us an upside of around 30% at the midpoint of that range. However, the unsettled Russian situation will probably hang over the share price and prevent a significant revaluation. So, that revaluation can take time. In the meantime, investors are rewarded with a substantial and sustainable dividend.

RBI paid a dividend of EUR 1.25 for 2023 (the bank has one dividend payment per year, usually paid out in April after its annual general meeting). There is a chance the RBI will increase the dividend, but I suggest investors are conservative and assume a stable dividend for 2024. At the current share price of EUR 16.7, the dividend yield is 7.5%, certainly not bad, especially with interest rates decreasing.

Risks

With the Russian situation off the table and discarded, the main risk is the macroeconomic development, especially in Central Eastern and South Eastern Europe. Gradual disinflation is progressing across the region, but negative surprises cannot be ruled out. RBI expects growth in CEE to surpass the Euro area, with growth between around 2.5 in 2024 and 2.9% in 2025 (versus 0.8% and 1.5% for the Euro area).

Conclusion

When valuing Raiffeisen Bank International, investors should now assume that the Russian assets, which make up 1/3 of the book value and almost 1/2 of the profits, are worthless, and the bank will not be able to recover its assets. This scenario has been hanging over RBI for some time now and the market has priced it in, meaning Raiffeisen Bank International is still cheap with a price/book ratio of 43%, a price/earnings ratio of 4.4, and a dividend yield of over 7%.

