Since my previous review of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) back in May, the stock has slightly increased, although not as much as the S&P 500. Still, YTD the stock is up over 170%, far surpassing the S&P 500.

Let's take a look at why this stock is soaring and dig into the company's recent financial performance.

Innovation With A Renewed Focus On Employees

During the quarter, Sweetgreen completed their first Infinite Kitchen retrofit, which occurred at the company's Penn Plaza location in New York City. The retrofit took seven weeks, but the company managed to keep the location partly open during the retrofit. The transformation to this location is already paying dividends as customers can get their food in under four minutes!

The company's CEO, Jonathan Neman that this to say about the Penn Plaza transformation:

As it relates to Penn Plaza, I think if you go and experience it, it's pretty amazing. I mean, we're delivering food in under -- an -- under 3.5 minutes. If you had gone to that store before at peak, you would have waited in line, 10 minutes to 15 minutes, and then once you started your order, probably, you're about another 3 minutes until you get your food. So you can now pretty much walk-in. There's almost, the way we've designed it, with the kiosk ordering, as well as the concierge ordering, practically zero wait to order, and your food is out in a 3.5 minutes."

I think this is a rather impressive achievement, as many customers aren't willing to wait for their food/drinks. For example, before Brian Niccol taking over at Starbucks (SBUX), the company noticed clients were unwilling to submit their mobile orders after seeing expected wait times. I don't think this trend is going away, as many consumers would select an alternative if forced to wait an extended amount of time for their food.

I think the company's stores with Infinite Kitchens will continue to create high throughput levels and create operational efficiencies, including needing less staff at the locations with Infinite Kitchens. On the Q2 earnings call, Neman stated the company is on track to open 7 new restaurants with Infinite Kitchens and retrofit 2-3 more locations this year.

Turning now to employees and the culture at Sweetgreen, in my first article, one of my concerns surrounding the company were the poor Glassdoor ratings and views of Neman as the CEO. Fast-food and fast-causal generally have mediocre scores compared to other companies given the nature of the restaurant industry, but I thought Sweetgreen scored particularly low, especially compared to another high performer in the restaurant space this year, CAVA (CAVA).

I was happy to hear employee turnover has stabilized and management noted head coach tenure was growing. On the earnings call, Neman noted the positive changes the organization was making to keep employees and create future leaders for Sweetgreen. Neman stated:

Part of our culture is creating an ownership mindset, and our incentives are aligned to these values. These incentives include bonuses and equity grants for our head coaches. As we prepare for more restaurant openings in the coming years, we are building a solid pipeline of future head coaches, and are thrilled about the growth opportunities for all of our team members. This is why we've been focused on investing in the employee experience, including upgrading our learning path with an emphasis on leadership skills like performance management, culinary skills and hospitality."

With worthwhile incentives, advancement opportunities, and appropriate trainings coupled with the Infinite Kitchens, this should help improve the employee culture at Sweetgreen.

Recent Financials

Sweetgreen delivered sales of roughly $185 million in Q2 2024 which is an increase of 21% compared to the prior year quarter. Although the company is still unprofitable as you can see below the company is getting closer and closer to GAAP profitability:

SEC.gov

From the quarter and YTD, the company's operating expenses have declined compared to 2023. A decrease is restructuring expense accounts for much of the difference, but there is also a decline in G&A expense which management noted was due to decreased stock-based compensation expense, which is certainly a positive for investors.

In the quarter, same-store sales grew by 9% year-over-year. 5% of this increase was due to increased menu prices and the rest came from positive traffic. Restaurant level profit margin was 22.5% for the quarter, which is an increase compared to 20.4% in the prior year.

Management updated their guidance for the year and now expect revenue in the $670-$680 million range with same-store sales grow to be 5%-7% and restaurant level profit margin of roughly 20%. Sweetgreen anticipates opening 24 to 26 for the full fiscal year.

The company still has a strong balance sheet, with $244 million in cash and enough current assets to cover all of their current liabilities.

Valuation

Sweetgreen has a valuation grade of a "D+" at Seeking Alpha:

Seeking Alpha

As Sweetgreen is still unprofitable, I believe price to sales is likely the best metric for this organization.

Sweetgreen's current forward PS ratio is higher than the median current, as you see from the table above. However, if you compare Sweetgreen's forward PS ratio to other highfliers in the restaurant industry this year, only Dutch Bros (BROS) as a forward PS ratio lower than Sweetgreen:

Data by YCharts

This forward PS ratio is lower than was in my prior article. Given the projected growth rates for Sweetgreen's in the higher double digits in the years to come, this valuation seems more reasonable, and it certainly seems more reasonable compared to the other high-flying newcomer, CAVA.

Risks

As I mentioned in my prior article, food safety is always an obvious risk with a restaurant company, and in Sweetgreen's case I think that risk might be heightened given the variety of food the company's serves. However, thus far there has been no real issues regarding this matter.

As the company has only retrofitted a few stores with their Infinite Kitchens, I also don't think one can assume all with go as well as the Penn Plaza retrofit. There may be times when a location (or locations) may need to closed for several weeks at a time, which would surely hurt the bottom line.

Lastly, as the company's CFO Mitch Reback stated on the last earnings call:

We feel like we do not control the outside world, and we kind of read the same stuff in the same papers everybody reads and reports on and I think we have a degree of kind of cautiousness around the external environment."

During the latest earnings cycle, some companies like Dollar General were crushed as they thought consumer demand was waning. However, the results of others like, Walmart, show a strong consumer.

Should the macro condition worsen, restaurant stocks that have surged this year, like CAVA and Sweetgreen could come back down to Earth.

Conclusion

This was an exceptional quarter for Sweetgreen as the same-store sales growth and improved restaurant-level profit margin were impressive.

I believe with the continued roll-out of stores with Infinite Kitchens, Sweetgreen will be able to create operational efficiencies which should lower restaurant costs. Furthermore, if Sweetgreen can regularly serve customers in under 4 minutes with high-quality offerings, customers will certainly keep coming back.

After a rough week for the market, Sweetgreen pulled back over 8%. As September is typically a volatile month for markets, I think investors can feel comfortable adding to their positions (or beginning a small one like me) and continue to take advantage of further market declines.