With iPhone 16 And Apple Intelligence, Apple Supercharged Its Platform Strategy

Michael McGrath profile picture
Michael McGrath
4.09K Followers

Summary

  • Apple unveiled its newest iPhone and expanded Apple Intelligence, solidifying its competitive edge and leveraging its robust product and technology platform.
  • It is unleashing amazing new capabilities on the iPhone 16 with Apple Intelligence.
  • Apple's on-device generative AI capability is a unique competitive advantage powered by Apple Silicon.
  • The new capabilities enabled by Apple Intelligence are not backward compatible with older iPhones (other than the 15 Pro), which could drive an upgrade super-cycle.

Aerial view of Apple Park campus

DutcherAerials/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Yesterday, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) (NEOE:AAPL:CA) unveiled its latest iPhone and expanded on its Apple Intelligence roadmap. This showcased the company's incredible product and technology platform strategy, solidified its competitive advantages, and ignited a powerful new

This article was written by

Michael McGrath profile picture
Michael McGrath
4.09K Followers
Author of Autonomous Vehicles: Opportunities, Strategies, and Disruptions. Michael E. McGrath is a proven expert on the strategies of technology-based companies. He has researched autonomous vehicles for the last 3 years, leading to the original publication of this book, as well as the recently expanded and updated second edition. He is a founder of PRTM, the leading management consulting firm to technology companies, former CEO of i2Technologies and experienced board member, serving on four public company boards, as well as several venture capital-funded companies.  In addition to Autonomous Vehicles, he is the author of Product Strategy for High-Technology Companies, which has been used by many technology-based companies to guide their strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
AAPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News