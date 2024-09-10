JHVEPhoto

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has shown strong financial performance over the past few quarters, with the share price rising nearly 40% since February.

In this article, I will revise their recent financial results, including some of the headwinds in their international segment, including a $39 million write-down in the UK market.

I will analyze the recent insider buying activity, and their share buyback program, as well as their updated full-year guidance.

In the outlook section, I will provide all the details that led to my buy rating. For now, I will start with a company overview section for those new to this stock.

Company Overview

Leidos is a US-based company that provides technology solutions and services to the defense, civil, and health markets.

About 87% of its revenue in 2023 came from US government agencies, including the US Department of Defense, US Intelligence Community, Federal Aviation Administration, and NASA.

They operate through three business segments:

Defense: This segment includes services in digital modernization, command and control systems, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance technologies, mission operations, and space solutions. This is their main segment, representing 56% of the total revenue in 2023.

Civil: this segment is focused on modernizing infrastructure, systems, and security for civil government and commercial clients.

Health: this segment includes solutions for federal healthcare customers, offering health information management services, life sciences R&D, managed health services, and digital transformation in healthcare.

I considered including below a summary of the revenue per business segment from their latest annual report.

Year Defense Solutions ($ millions) Civil ($ millions) Health ($ millions) 2023 8,732 3,664 3,042 2022 8,244 3,464 2,688 2021 8,029 3,044 2,544 Click to enlarge

Author's compilation from the latest 10-K.

Most of their revenue comes from the US, although 9% of the total annual revenue in 2023 came from international customers (a mix of government and commercial customers), mainly from the UK and Australia.

In terms of the company's ownership, their latest 14A filing shows that all 26 directors and executive officers collectively own 0.96% of the common stock. As you may know, my investment style favors companies where management has significant skin in the game. In my view, 0.96% ownership is a small stake in the company.

That said, I'm glad to see no large private equity firms as 5% owners, which gives management more control in running the company.

Recent Performance

Let's start with the headwinds.

Leidos took a $39 million write down in its UK business due to issues with two contracts. These contracts faced delays due to changing customer requirements and schedule slippage, leading to an operating margin for the international segment of -2%.

To put things into context, in the same quarter last year, the international segment had a positive operating margin of 6.2%.

If we don't take into consideration the write-down in the UK business, the overall segment would have shown an operating income margin of 8%. So, if management sorts out the execution risks in the UK, margins in the international segment could improve compared to last year.

The other pressure comes from uncertainties with the veterans benefits administration (VBA) contract.

The VBA is facing funding challenges related to its caseload driven by the PACT Act, which expanded benefits for veterans. In response to budgetary pressures, the VBA has reduced staffing, leading to lower case volumes for contractors like Leidos.

Additionally, the VBA contract, which is a major contributor to the growth of the Health & Civil segments, is approaching a recompete phase. Management expects the recompete process to take place in late 2024, although no formal RFP has been issued yet. This makes me sweat, as the outcome of this recompete could significantly impact Leidos' future revenue in this segment.

Aside from these headwinds, the results of their second quarter were mainly favorable, beating both EPS and revenue estimations.

Revenue increased by 8% YoY, reaching $4.1 billion. The key segment behind this increase in growth was the Health & Civil segment, with a 22% YoY increase in revenue.

Their other two segments experienced mid to low single-digit growth.

In regard to their profitability, the Health & Civil segment saw a major jump in operating margins from 13.0% to 24.3%.

In response to a good quarter, management raised full year 2024 guidance. Particularly, they raised the lower end of the revenue guidance by $100 million, and non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to a range of $8.60 to $9.00, from the previous range of $8.40 to $8.80.

Outlook

Let's start with price action. The weekly chart below shows a bull run since February 2024, with the share price increasing close to 40% since breaking the $110 resistance level.

Trading View

The RSI indicates signs of overbuying activity, which raises concerns given the steep rise in the share price over such a short time span.

This sharp increase makes sense according to the financials, given that the company beat both EPS and revenue estimations, as shown below.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

Additionally, both EBITDA and operating income have been increasing consistently since Q1 2023.

Trading View

In regard to their cash flow statement, they had positive free cash flow since Q2 2023, which I see as a very healthy sign.

Trading View

In regard to their debt, both the quick and current ratios are above 1, and debt to assets is 0.4, which indicates to me that they are well positioned to repay both short and long-term liabilities.

In regard to their share buyback program, management has committed to repurchasing $500 million in shares by year-end, with half of this already completed by Q2. This was accompanied by an insider buying activity by the CEO, Bell Thomas Arthur, of $248,305 on August 1.

In my view, management is confident in the current share price, despite the overbuying indication in the RSI.

This, coupled with good financial results in the past quarters, motivates my Buy rating for this stock. However, I have to mention that I haven't bought any shares in the company yet, as I believe there is a risk with the recompete phase of the VBA program. If this risk is materialized, I believe the share price could drop significantly. So, I recommend having a closer look at the status of the VBA recompete phase in the next earnings releases.

Conclusion

To conclude, I believe Leidos has shown strong financial performance over the past quarters, particularly in its Health & Civil segments. Nevertheless, there are some uncertainties around the VBA contract recompete, and the challenges with their UK contracts.

However, despite these concerns, the insider buying activity by the CEO, the raised full-year guidance, and the $500 million share repurchase program make me believe that management is confident in the current share price, despite an overbuying indication in the RSI.

Therefore, I maintain a Buy rating for this stock, and I recommend monitoring the VBA recompete closely, as it could significantly impact the share price.