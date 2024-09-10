Checking-In On STEW A Year After

Sep. 10, 2024 3:03 AM ETSRH Total Return Fund, Inc (STEW)
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.68K Followers

Summary

  • SRH Total Return Fund uses a value-driven, bottom-up investment approach, focusing on long-term attractive returns with a low dividend yield.
  • STEW's top-10 holdings, including a 38% stake in Berkshire Hathaway, account for over 75% of its portfolio.
  • Despite a -22% discount to NAV, STEW has matched the S&P 500's performance, delivering over 20% return in the past year.
  • With a focus on high total return and conservative positioning, STEW is a robust, long-term hold, expected to continue delivering a solid performance.

Four hands taking slices of a pie chart

Richard Drury

Thesis

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) is an equity closed-end fund with a total return investment objective. We last covered this name more than a year ago, when we highlighted the fund's composition and its

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.68K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________https://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About STEW Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on STEW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STEW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News