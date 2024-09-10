Richard Drury

Thesis

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) is an equity closed-end fund with a total return investment objective. We last covered this name more than a year ago, when we highlighted the fund's composition and its value-driven portfolio in the respective market conditions. The CEF uses a bottom-up, value-driven investment process, with the intent to identify investment opportunities that will provide attractive returns over a long holding period.

We find the CEF's ticker slightly unfortunate, but to note the fund actively engaged in that change in 2022:

Denver, March 25, 2022 - Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: BIF) today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved a change to the name and ticker that will become effective on April 4, 2022. On that date the Fund's name will change to SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. and the Fund will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under a new ticker symbol "STEW".

The particularities of this CEF lie with its large concentrated position in the top-10 names in the fund, and with its very large holding in Berkshire, which represents 38% of the portfolio. However, ultimately, a CEF is judged on performance and risk, and STEW has delivered.

In today's article we are going to re-visit the name and its analytics, its composition and performance, and articulate why the fund is a robust long-term hold, despite its unconventional approach in offering a low dividend yield.

Performance - matching the S&P 500

The CEF has delivered a very robust total return in the past year:

Data by YCharts

The fund is up over 20% in the 12 months, beating the Dow Jones and closely matching the S&P 500 performance. Even though the CEF has a low 3.5% distribution rate, its goal is to deliver a high total return, which it has successfully done in the past years. Long-term, this name has delivered a rough 10% annual return when looking back in the past decade.

Analytics

AUM: $1.5 billion.

Sharpe Ratio: 0.47 (3Y).

Std. Deviation: 18.7 (3Y).

Yield: 3.5%

Premium/Discount to NAV: -22%

Z-Stat: -0.73

Leverage Ratio: 10%

Fund Type: Equity Large Cap

Premium / Discount to NAV - remains wide

The CEF has always traded at a wide discount to NAV, given its structure and lack of high turn-over:

Data by YCharts

The normal range for the CEF is a -20% to -16% discount to net asset value. The name has slipped below that, now trading at -22% discount. Expect that figure to pull back into its historic range, but the gain obtained from such a move will be fairly muted at 2% to 4%.

Long term the discount will persist because the CEF is a 'boring' one. It does not have a high yield which makes it an unappealing choice for many retail investors, and does not contain 'exciting' high-growth stocks which can create a market buzz for the name. The CEF chooses to have a low distribution rate in order to see its NAV grow, since its management fees are structured based on AUM:

Fees and Expenses. In evaluating the costs of the services provided, the Board received statistical and other information regarding the Fund’s total expense ratio and its various components, including advisory fees and investment-related expenses, in the FUSE report. The Board noted the fee arrangement in place for the Fund, whereby Paralel receives an annual fee, payable monthly, in an amount equal to 0.90% of the first $2 billion of the Fund’s average annual managed assets, plus 0.80% of the Fund’s average annual managed assets over $2 billion.

Thus, shareholders here are contemplating a perpetual structure that ultimately will match the S&P 500 in the best-case scenario, but will not be a high dividend name at least until the $2 billion mark is hit in AUM.

Holdings - highly concentrated, but they deliver

The fund's particularity as mentioned before is its very highly concentrated top-10 holdings:

Top Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

Its top-10 names account for over 75% of the fund holdings, granted that at number four we have a money market fund. The fund keeps it simple, with Berkshire as its largest position, followed by other large cap names.

Ultimately, a retail investor should look for performance rather than a massive performance. There are CEFs with hundreds of equity names that end up underperforming the index, thus less is more in this case. We expect this portfolio to continue to deliver a high total return, and we do not see an issue with this portfolio construction, especially when considering that Berkshire is a conglomerate rather than a simple single-name.

What is the CEF forward - conservative positioning

The fund will continue to deliver going forward with the market, and has a conservative tilt via its Berkshire position:

Berkshire Hathaway's cash and U.S. Treasury holdings rose to a record high in the second quarter at $276.9 billion, as it trimmed its stock holdings in Apple and more. While the company added a few new positions and raised some of its equity stakes in the second quarter, filings this week showed, Berkshire still trimmed more of its stock holdings than it added.

Berkshire has been in the news recently for continuing to sell equities and raise cash, a move which some market participants interpreted as ominous for a potential recession. While a soft landing is still the current base case, STEW is conservatively positioned via its Berkshire holdings given the increase in cash for the company. The CEF in this instance does not have to raise more cash itself via divestitures because Berkshire is already doing that on its own.

Conclusion

STEW is an equity closed end fund. The name takes a very concentrated position in its top 10 names, which make up over 75% of the portfolio. Despite this composition, Berkshire represents the largest holding at 38%, making this diversified conglomerate an easily digestible risk name. Via Berkshire, the CEF has a conservative tilt, given the news regarding the substantial cash raise performed by the conglomerate in the past few months. The CEF is trading at a wide -22% discount to NAV, a discount which we expect will narrow back below -20%. The fund has managed to mirror the S&P 500 in the past year, and we expect it to continue to deliver. The CEF does not have a high dividend and will focus on a high total return, at least until it hits $2 billion in assets. We think STEW is a robust, conservative long-term holding, and continue to see this name as a solid hold.