Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference (Transcript)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference Call September 9, 2024 7:25 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Stansbury - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jim Schneider - Goldman Sachs

Jim Schneider

Good afternoon everybody. Welcome to the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference. My name is Jim Schneider; I am the telecom analyst here at Goldman. It's my pleasure to introduce Lumen Technologies and CFO, Chris Stansbury. Welcome, Chris.

Chris Stansbury

Great to be here.

Jim Schneider

So I think it's fair to say that AI is a running theme at this conference. We've heard from many companies this morning, including Verizon in telecom space about what AI means to them. You've made a series of announcements recently on this topic. I'd like to unpack what it means for your business, starting with the Microsoft-related deal along with other customers that you announced. Maybe just kind of give us some incremental details if you can on the agreement. I'd like to dive in from there.

Chris Stansbury

Yes. So I mean, obviously, in terms of the agreement itself, what was in the press release is really all we can say. It is two way, we're using AI inside of our company, right? We're one of the launch partners with Copilot. We're using it extensively to help drive efficiency in our business and that includes the integration with GitHub and code development and whatnot. So we've really been able to unlock a lot of productivity.

We've obviously talked about expanding our relationship on the data side, right and outsourcing a lot of our data center work and then the AI deal. And we view the AI TAM opportunity really as 3 phases. We're in the first phase right now where the race is for the companies

