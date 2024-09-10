Getting Closer To Make Or Break For Rumble

Sep. 10, 2024 3:35 AM ETRumble Inc. (RUM) Stock1 Comment
Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • Rumble reported a 10% year-over-year revenue decline in Q2-24, marking its first such decline, with rising operating expenses and a depleting cash reserve.
  • Video streaming competition from YouTube, and now X as well, makes Rumble's growth and sustainability highly uncertain.
  • Despite personal support for free speech platforms, I remain skeptical about Rumble's long-term investment potential given its financial struggles and competitive landscape.

Close-Up Of A Hands On Woman"s Face

EyeEm Mobile GmbH/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a little under a year since I last covered Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) for Seeking Alpha. In three articles between November 2022 and September 2023, I've rated the stock a "hold" every single time. My hesitation

This article was written by

Former media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, metal, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

