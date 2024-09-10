Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) 2024 Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference (Transcript)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) 2024 Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference Call September 9, 2024 7:25 PM ET

Company Participants

Carrie Wheeler - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs

Michael Ng

Welcome to the Opendoor Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference. I have the privilege of introducing Carrie Wheeler, who is the CEO of Opendoor. She served as CFO of Opendoor for 2 years before being appointed as CEO in December of 2022. Prior to joining Open, Carrie was a partner and Head of Retail and Consumer investing at TPG Capital.

My name is Mike Ng; I cover Opendoor and real estate tech here at the firm. We have about 35 minutes for today's presentation inclusive of investor Q&A. So first, thank you so much for being here Carrie; it's really a privilege to have you on stage.

Carrie Wheeler

Thanks for having me, yes.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Ng

Yes. Pleasure's mine. So Opendoor, very interesting story, the most successful iBuyer, who's managed to scale its business from selling 3,000 homes a year in 2017 to a peak of 39,000 a year in 2022. Could you talk about your long-term vision for Opendoor, particularly in the context of what's happening in the broader U.S. housing environment today?

Carrie Wheeler

Sure. Happy to. Maybe just sort of level set on like where we are today and the problem we're trying to solve which is if anyone's ever tried to sell their home, like 99% of people do today, you find an agent you do a bunch of repairs on spec to get your home almost ready, you put it on the market, you hold a bunch of open houses, people trade through, you get rid of the kids and the dog. You hope you go into contract with somebody, you negotiate with

