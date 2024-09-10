SHansche

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC), formerly known as Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CPLP), has transformed from a MLP into growth-oriented C-Corp, specializing in the transportation of LNG and energy transition business.

CCEC webpage

CPLP was founded in 2007 as a crude and products transportation company. After several transformations, CPLP began investing in LNG in 2021 with vessels from its sponsor, Capital Gas, backed by Evangelos Marinakis, a controversial shipping magnate. In November 2023, CPLP announced a transformative transaction with the idea to divest all non-core container assets to focus on the LNG sector, positioning itself as a leading tonnage provider in the energy transition sector. The transaction included the acquisition of 11 newbuild LNG carriers for $3.1 billion, the renaming of the partnership to Capital New Energy Carriers and the elimination of Incentive Distribution Rights. Currently, the Marinakis family owns approximately 59% of the outstanding shares.

In June 2024, CPLP announced a further expansion via a $756 million investment in 10 Liquid CO2 and LPG-Ammonia Carriers. These new acquisitions will have the capability to move LPG, ammonia, butane, propylene and liquid CO2 and have deliveries from 2026 to 2027.

CCEC webpage

CCEC is poised to become the largest LNG operator with the youngest fleet. Current fleet consist of 20 vessels on the water: 12 latest generation LNG carrier vessels, 5 Neo-Panamax container vessels, which will probably be sold in 2025, and three Panamax container vessels. The company has also agreed to acquire an additional 6 latest generation LNG carriers between 2026 and 2027. In addition, 6 Mid Sized Gas carriers and 4 LC02 carriers are under construction, with delivery dates between 2026 and 2027.

CCEC Q2 presentation

All the water ships are on long-term charters, with an average remaining duration of 7.2 years and a backlog of $2.8 billion. At the same time, the newbuild program will cost $2.3 billion, with most payments due upon the delivery of vessels starting in Q1 2026. None of the newbuilds have charter coverage yet; however, I expect they will secure long term charters before delivery.

CCEC Q2 presentation

LNG overview

After the Russia-Ukraine war spike, LNG rates have stabilized. However, the outlook remains uncertain, with potential dislocations in either direction.

As shown in the following graph, LNG supply is expected to almost double from 2026, with most of this growth coming from the Middle East, particularly Qatar, and North America. This is highly relevant for LNG shipping, as the majority of this LNG will be directed to Europe and Asia by LNG carriers.

CCEC June Investor Presentation

With this huge increase in LNG supply, one would expect rates to climb higher; however, the order book stands above 50%, with new orders continuing every quarter. Clarksons expects net fleet growth to outpace ton mile demand in 2025, implying that rates might experience downward pressure.

CCEC Q2 presentation

In this environment, older steam vessels could become uneconomic and favor scrapping. However, a new factor has emerged: Russia has started amassing a LNG dark fleet, which could postpone scrapping and create two separate markets.

With this huge order book, prudence is needed to be able to evaluate how demand responds.

Financial Position and Valuation

CCEC Q2 presentation

CCEC’s balance sheet is the highest leveraged among peers, with $2,596.5 million in debt and just $101 million in cash. This huge debt will continue to increase with the delivery of the newbuilds; however, the repayment schedule is well-structured and is backed by long-term contracts.

CCEC Q2 presentation

What is more concerning is that most of their debt is linked to SOFR, which has made many of their LNG newbuilds barely profitable, with most proceeds going toward interest payments and debt reduction. With declining rates and debt refinancing, they should be able to increase profitability. Currently, they are paying just under 6% on their debt, when in 2021 they were only paying 2.9%. With current debt levels, a reduction to 4%, it could save them $50 million annually.

One way to slightly reduce the debt would be the sale of the five 5,000 TEU container vessels that finish their charter coverage during the first half of 2025. Since all these ships are debt free, the net proceeds could go straight towards debt reduction.

Given CCEC's recent transformation and large order book, it is difficult to value the company. Usually, LNG shipping companies trade based on their dividend yield due to their long term coverage and tendency to pay out most of their earning as dividends. Yields usually range between 10% and 14%. Currently, FLNG has a 12% yield, and CLCO has a yield of 14% reflecting concerns over dividend sustainability. In comparison, CCEC trades at a 3.5% yield. However, they have maintained their dividend constant last several quarters, and I expect them to increase it as more newbuilds join the fleet and debt is managed.

At the current price, I believe it is fairly valued. To improve the valuation, there needs to be more clarity on market prospects, rates achieved for the newbuilds, and future shareholder distributions.

Risk

The management does not have the best reputation. The elimination of the MLP and conversion to a C-corp could better align management's interests with shareholders. However, it will take some time to see how they act.

Continued ordering without long term contracts is another concern. Newbuilds does not have contracts attached, if management continues ordering without securing charter coverage, it could endanger the company if rates decline.

Elevated floating debt. Most of CCEC’s debt is linked to SOFR. With the higher interest rates over the past couple of years, the delivery of newbuilds has been barely accretive. If SOFR starts to decline, it will provide a tailwind; however, there is a risk that rates could rise again in the future. This could be especially concerning with the elevated debt after all newbuilds are delivered.

Conclusion

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp has a state-of-the-art fleet, with the largest and newest LNG ships among listed peers. However, this large fleet comes with a high debt load linked to floating rates. If interest rates remain elevated, the newbuilds may be barely profitable. Moreover, since newbuilds aren’t fixed, any market deterioration could affect the business.

Markets prospects are uncertain with an important LNG supply increase in the following years matched with a large orderbook.

Given the current pricing and the uncertainties regarding newbuilds, I would not invest in the company. I am not interested in the LNG shipping sector at current valuations.