FOTOGRAFIA INC./E+ via Getty Images

One of the good alternatives for investing in retail REITs is Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT), a retail REIT that focuses on mid-market properties in the experience and services sectors and has some differences when compared to its more famous and larger market cap peers such as Realty Income Corp. (O) or NNN REIT (NNN).

The main difference is that EPRT focuses on smaller tenants, most of which are not investment grade. At first glance, this might put some investors off, but when you dig deeper, you realize that this is one of the REIT's competitive advantages: focusing on a blue ocean that is less explored (more room for growth) and because they are riskier, they provide a better cap rate. In addition, EPRT stands out for its good fundamentals, such as low leverage and high diversification.

EPRT’s slightly higher multiples compared to peers reflect its growth potential. Despite greater risk - such as tenant defaults and increased competition - it offers a solid balance of growth and returns, making it an attractive option in the REIT space.

EPRT: A Strong REIT With Growth and Diversification

A closer look at the fundamentals reveals consistent performance. Quarter after quarter, the company has been expanding its FFO and its dividend per share with a controlled payout. In Q2, its FFO per share (TTM) was $1.84, a consistent evolution against previous quarters, as was the Dividend Per Share, which evolved even with a slight reduction in the payout ratio. One of the downsides is that the track record isn't long, as its IPO was in 2018 and it was founded in 2016, making it a relatively new company.

GuruFocus

Looking at the big numbers, we also see that the REIT has a large structure and that it increases its solidity through diversification, bargaining power, scale, and others. Currently, EPRT has 2,009 properties and 395 tenants, 99.9% of which are leased (and the average occupancy rate since the IPO is 99.8%), a very high level. In addition, the REIT is present in 16 industries and 49 states.

Despite being a retail REIT, its ABR is mainly focused on services or experiences. Breaking down its main industries, respectively, there are Car Washes with 15.4% of ABR, Early Childhood Education with 12.1%, Medical & Dental with 10.5%, Quick Service Restaurants with 10.5% and Automotive Service with 8%. In addition to these, the portfolio also has exposure to Entertainment, Casual Dining, Equipment Rental, Convenience Stores, Health and Fitness, Pet care Services, and others. In total, 80.3% of its portfolio is in the services category, 13% in the experience category, and the remaining 6.7% is divided between retail and other. The vast majority of these sectors have some differentiation that makes them more resistant to crises and disruption, since they are services and/or experiences, they are not replaceable by e-commerce, many are able to pass on inflation (given their essentiality), and so on.

This diversification is not only between segments but also between tenants and geographies. The 10 largest tenants together represent 18.7% of Cash ABR, but they are well divided between them, with the largest being Equipment Share with 4.7%, followed by Chicken N Pickle with 2%, and others such as Bright Path, Tidal Wave, and Pops Mart which already have less than 2%. On the geographical side, 50% of Cash ABR comes from the Sunbelt States, with Texas being the most representative with 13%, followed by states like Georgia with 8%, Florida with 5.8% and the rest better divided, with more exposure to the East Coast.

Essential Properties Realty Trust's Presentation

Another strategy that increases EPRT's cap rate is the focus on tenants with lower levels of credit, where most are in the speculative-grade category (B- to BB+), and the other part is already in investment grade with higher quality (BBB- to A+) and a third portion that represents ~2% is in CCC+, a rating that is already considered to have a higher risk of default. By exposing itself to middle-market companies with these ratings and less access to credit, EPRT can be more competitive and still capture this risk premium. A relevant point is that 38.4% of the portfolio is after 2039, i.e. its contracts are very long-term. Nevertheless, most of the tenants also have a rent coverage ratio above 2x, bringing greater predictability to the portfolio, but it should be noted that some have a coverage ratio between 1x and 2x, and although this is a reasonable level, it is a level where, in the event of negative surprises, these tenants could become defaulters.

Essential Properties Realty Trust's Presentation

Lastly, EPRT's leverage is comfortable, with a net debt/annualized adj EBITDAre of 3.8x, with an average rate of 4.2% per year, and wtd. avg. maturity of 4.1 years.

That said, over the last few years, EPRT has proved to be a good REIT, increasing its diversification and making investments that have brought profitability, and even surfing in a riskier sea, there have been few events of default. In other words, even with a relatively short history, it has already been possible to demonstrate that the asset can generate value for shareholders.

EPRT Drives Growth By Targeting Smaller, High-Yield Markets

The EPRT market can be considered something closer to a “blue ocean” when compared to other much more competitive markets such as Realty Income. Its focus on smaller tenants with lower credit ratings increases and improves investment opportunities in a market with less competition.

These greater (and more profitable) opportunities end up compensating for the greater risk that EPRT has to take. To bring about this consistent growth in its financials as shown at the beginning of the report, the company has made many investments over the last few quarters, investing more than $195 million per quarter since Q3 2022.

One of the REIT's most used strategies in its investments is the Sale-Lease back, which is a positive sign since when this occurs, there is usually a long-term contract, greater predictability, and even higher tenant quality in some cases since the sale increases its liquidity. In Q2 2024, of the $333.9 million invested, 100% was through Sale-Leaseback. Note that even with a high lease term years and a 3x rent coverage ratio, the average cash cap rate of the quarter's acquisitions was 8%. By way of comparison, the cap rate of bigger REITs such as Realty Income is closer to a range between 6% and 7%. On the other hand, management expects that as interest rates fall and competition normalizes, there will be a normalization of these cap rates and terms, possibly in the fourth quarter and the first quarter of 2025.

Essential Properties Realty Trust's Presentation

Same-store rent growth has also shown interesting growth in recent quarters, ranging between 1.2% and 1.7% since Q3 2022. In Q2 2024, same-store rent growth was 1.4%, slightly lower than in Q1, driven by industrial (1.9%) and consistent service growth with 1.4%, but slightly impacted by the headwind of 5 properties from Red Lobster declaring bankruptcy.

Combining gradual and sustainable organic growth with acquisitions at a high cap rate - which should remain at attractive levels even after normalization - we have very interesting prospects for EPRT, which should be able to maintain an attractive FFO CAGR for the next few years, and consequently continue to increase its dividend per share.

EPRT Valuation: Balanced Growth and Strong Dividend Prospects

As for valuation, EPRT is trading at normal levels, neither a bargain nor expensive. The main valuation indicator for REITs, the price-to-FFO, stands at 17.3x for EPRT, above its average of ~16.6x, and above its peers NNN and Realty Income, which trade at 14.5x and 15.5x respectively. The forward price-to-FFO is 16.9x, also above the sector median of 14.5x.

But there are reasons for this slightly higher valuation, while EPRT's projected AFFO per share growth for 2024 is 5.5%, Realty Income's is 4.4% and NNN's is 2.6%. In addition, EPRT's leverage and indebtedness indicators are lower. Given the higher cap rates and greater opportunities in its market, it makes sense for EPRT to trade above its peers.

EPRT's dividend yield is 3.56%, the lowest among the main retail REITs since NNN and Realty Income are at almost 5% in dividends, and Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) delivers ~4%. However, EPRT's payout is the lowest of the three and the “healthiest” if looked at based on net income. So if we think that EPRT's FFO, in addition to growing more, also has room for increased distribution, the prospects for dividends are also quite interesting.

Koyfin

For these reasons (higher multiples and lower dividend yield), EPRT receives a C grade in valuation from Seeking Alpha Quant.

Annualizing the diluted AFFO per share for Q2 2024 ($0.43), we would have a yield of 5.36%. As stated earlier, these indicators show that EPRT stocks are trading at a very reasonable level, as these ~5.4% per year should grow at a sustainable and relatively high level over the next few years. In short, the valuation of EPRT seems to make sense considering its advantages of lower debt levels and greater growth prospects.

Final Thoughts

For investors seeking an alternative to larger retail REITs, EPRT offers a compelling option with higher growth potential. Its focus on tenants with lower credit ratings provides access to attractive opportunities, despite the added risk. As EPRT continues to grow, its dividend prospects remain strong, although investors should remain mindful of the potential risks, including increased competition and tenant defaults.

Although my rating remains a buy for these reasons and the reasonable valuation, it should be mentioned that the margin of safety has deteriorated a little in recent weeks, due to the rally not only (but mainly) in the EPRT but in the other Retail REITs as well, so it might be interesting to go easy on the new additions.