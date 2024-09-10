The Tanker Titan: Frontline Well-Positioned To Get Lucky

Sep. 10, 2024 4:48 AM ETFrontline plc (FRO) Stock
Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
19.21K Followers

Summary

  • Shipping companies are in a good position due to the energy transition, despite volatility and environmental uncertainties impacting investment in transport capacity.
  • Frontline's stock trades at ~$22, with forward earnings estimates at $2.66 for 2024 and $3.14 for 2025, reflecting a 7x forward earnings multiple.
  • The shadow fleet's older, uninsured vessels increase short-term supply but may reverse the impact in the long term; order book growth is manageable.
  • Frontline's liquidity and strategy to pay out excess cash flow make it a decent hold, with potential for strong returns from unexpected events.
Oil Tanker

joeygil

I like checking in with (major) shipping companies, whether I own them or not. It is a volatile industry, with long periods of subpar or terrible earnings and a rare incredible quarter. Occasionally, these are strung together into a few incredible years. Big picture, these companies

This article was written by

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
19.21K Followers
Bram de Haas brings 15 years of investing experience to the table and has over 5 years of experience managing a Euro hedge fund. He is also a former professional poker player and utilizes his bundle of risk management skills to uncover lucrative investments based on special situations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FRO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FRO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FRO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News