FDIV: Designed For A Recession, But Underperforming For Now

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
880 Followers

Summary

  • The MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF has underperformed with a 1.9% yield and 7.7% total return YTD, compared to broader market returns.
  • FDIV's quant-driven strategy and sectoral allocation to Consumer Defensive stocks have not panned out, unlike SPYD's Real Estate-heavy portfolio.
  • FDIV is positioned for a recession, but the resilient economy has hindered its performance, making it hard to recommend it over SPYD or the broader market.
  • Until there's more clarity on economic conditions and potential Fed rate cuts, I recommend a Hold for FDIV, by which I mean do not buy at this time.
ETF Exchange traded fund Investment finance concept. Abstract background

Funtap

The MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) was launched by Empower Funds and is co-managed along with MarketDesk Indices. The fund is advised by Empower Capital Management, which manages a large pool of mutual funds with assets topping

This article was written by

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
880 Followers
I have been a keen student of the markets for several years now. I love studying how companies grow over time, what value they deliver to their stakeholders, and projecting long-term value as an investment opportunity. I work as a content professional for a software company, but my passion is capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FDIV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FDIV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FDIV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News