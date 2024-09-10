KT Corporation: Transforming Into An AICT Company To Raise Profitability

Stella Mwende
Summary

  • KT Corporation's transformation into an AICT company and the road to 6G make it a hold into 2025 despite recent earnings hits.
  • The ICT segment, accounting for 69.5% of Q2 2024 revenue, is crucial, and AI integration is necessary for growth and profitability.
  • KT plans to invest 68% of its market cap into AI by 2027, aiming for KRW1 trillion in AI sales within two years.
  • KT's forward P/E ratio of 5.50X and a dividend yield of 6.99% indicate undervaluation, suggesting potential upside into 2025.

Seoul downtown city skyline with network connection concept, Aerial view of N Seoul Tower at Namsan Park in twilight sky in morning. The best viewpoint from inwangsan mountain in Seoul, South Korea

South Korea’s integrated telecommunication service provider, KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has risen 22% (YoY) and has gained 32.71% over the last 5 years. It released its financial earnings for Q2 2024 which saw operating revenues remain constant on

Stella Mwende
I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

