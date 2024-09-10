Maximus: An Undervalued Gem That Can Provide Double-Digit Returns

Sep. 10, 2024 5:42 AM ETMaximus, Inc. (MMS) Stock
Summary

  • The company reported impressive Q3 2024 results, with both revenue and adjusted EPS higher by a meaningful amount.
  • Margins have been weaker over the last five years, but they are showing significant improvement in recent quarters.
  • Maximus has a robust pipeline and extensive market that ensures future growth.
  • Despite a low yield, the dividend is well-covered and supported by the business model.
  • Maximus offers significant value with a forward P/E ratio 25% below its historical average, driven by strong earnings growth and high contract renewal rates.

Money growth - US paper currency

PM Images

When looking for value, investors should search beyond just the well-known names in order to find opportunities that reward their due diligence.

This can mean considering stocks that the average investor is not as familiar with.

One

This article was written by

