Novo Nordisk: Low Dividend Yield, Decelerated Growth Rates, Hold For Now

Sep. 10, 2024 5:50 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stock
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Novo Nordisk's growth has slowed, and its valuation is high, making it not a buy at current prices despite its strong diabetes and weight loss portfolio.
  • The company has experienced strong growth due to its weight loss drug Wegovy, but its heavy reliance on semaglutide-based drugs poses risks.
  • Novo Nordisk's valuation is around 39x this year's expected net profits, significantly higher than its historical median and other pharma companies.
  • With growth rates decelerating and a low dividend yield, I rate Novo Nordisk as neutral right now.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Two packages of 5 dosing pens each of a fictitious Semiglutin drug used for weight loss (antidiabetic medication or anti-obesity medication) on a blue transparent background. Fictitious package design

aprott

Article Thesis

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) has turned into one of the most valuable pharma companies in the world thanks to its success with weight loss drug Wegovy. But growth has recently slowed down, and the company's valuation is

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
51.01K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital. Core features include: access to the leader’s personal income portfolio targeting 6%+ yield, community chat, the “Best Opportunities” List, coverage of energy midstream, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping sectors,, and transparency on performance. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JNJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News