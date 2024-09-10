aprott

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) has turned into one of the most valuable pharma companies in the world thanks to its success with weight loss drug Wegovy. But growth has recently slowed down, and the company's valuation is quite high. I thus believe that Novo Nordisk is not a buy at current prices, despite its strong diabetes and weight loss portfolio.

I have written about Novo Nordisk A/S in the past here on Seeking Alpha, but my most recent article on the company is from 2017. I wrote about the company's positive earnings results and reasonable valuation as well as high shareholder yield back then. With around 7 years having passed since then, a lot has changed. Following total returns of almost 600%, Novo Nordisk is now one of the biggest and highest-valued pharma companies in the world -- Novo Nordisk's market capitalization is higher than the entire GDP of its home country Denmark. It is time to update my thesis on Novo Nordisk, which I'll do with this article.

Diabetes And Weight Loss: A Strong Franchise

Novo Nordisk A/S has been around for a little more than 100 years, as the company was founded in 1923, but its business has recently experienced a lot of change. While the company has been active in the diabetes market since its very beginning -- Novo Nordisk was originally founded as Nordisk Insulinlaboratorium -- the explosive growth the company has experienced in the very recent past was driven by its entry into the weight loss market.

Wegovy, one of the most important weight loss drugs on the market, together with Eli Lilly's (LLY) Zepbound, has its roots in the diabetes business, however. Essentially, Wegovy is a rebranded drug that has originally been used as a diabetes drug, semaglutide.

While Novo Nordisk is active in other markets as well, such as rare diseases, the diabetes and weight loss franchise is the most important one by far. Not only does Novo Nordisk have the most experience in this segment of the overall pharma and healthcare market, due to its diabetes-focused history, but Novo Nordisk also has a very strong market share in this space. During the second quarter, Novo Nordisk's worldwide diabetes value share was 34%, meaning that a little more than one-third of all the revenue that is being generated in this market flows into Novo Nordisk's pockets.

Injectable GLP-1 agonists make up the biggest product group in the diabetes franchise, contributing around 70% of Novo Nordisk's overall diabetes revenue (and around 55% of company-wide revenue), mainly thanks to the strength of Ozempic, although Rybelsus is worth mentioning as well, as it contributes around 10% of NVO's diabetes revenue. Rybelsus is a non-injectable drug using the semaglutide active ingredient, thus all goes back to semaglutide's all-encompassing importance for Novo Nordisk -- whether in the form of injectable or non-injectable diabetes drugs, or as a weight loss drug. On one hand, it's great for shareholders that Novo Nordisk was able to turn this powerful ingredient into such a wide success, but on the other hand, NVO's massive reliance on semaglutide-based drugs poses some risk, as the non-semaglutide portfolio is not large enough to offset any potential weaknesses in the semaglutide portfolio.

Novo Nordisk's insulin business, long- and fast-acting insulin, contributes around 27% of diabetes revenues, and around 20% of company-wide revenue. This business keeps growing, although not at an extreme pace, showing a 9% revenue increase in the most recent quarter, relative to one year earlier. The type-1 diabetes-focused insulin business should continue to deliver reasonable growth in the long run, including due to price increases over time.

Novo Nordisk's fastest-growing segment is obesity care and weight loss. Thanks to the success of Wegovy, this unit delivered revenue growth of 37% during the most recent quarter.

Unfortunately, Novo Nordisk's rare disease business is not doing too well right now, as sales declined by around 4% in Q2, showing declines across rare blood disorders, rare endocrine disorders, and the "other" segment. This is unfortunate, as it slows down NVO's overall revenue growth, and since it reduces diversification -- NVO is becoming even more reliant on its diabetes & obesity business, meaning growing reliance on semaglutide-based drugs.

Growth Will Not Remain This Strong

During 2022, Novo Nordisk showed excellent year-over-year revenue growth of 32%, 42, 39%, and 34%, in Q1-Q4, respectively. This year has started out well, too, with H1 revenue being up by around 20%. Still, this represents a decline compared to last year's growth rate, and we will likely see further declines in the coming years, at least according to the analyst community:

The above chart shows the expected revenue for this year, 2025, and 2026. We see that growth is expected at just below 20% in 2025, with growth in 2026 being forecasted at around 12. Relative to the growth rate seen in 2023 and in 2024 (the consensus forecast is in the 20s), this means further growth deceleration. And that is not really surprising, when we consider that maintaining a very high relative growth rate becomes harder and harder as a company grows in size -- the law of large numbers dictates that growth will inevitably slow down over time. It also makes sense from a product view, as the core diabetes market is not growing at a 20% or 30% rate, nor will the weight loss drug market expand at that rate forever.

It thus is pretty clear that while NVO has delivered highly attractive business growth in 2023, growth will slow down over time. 2024 will still show very nice growth, and so will 2025, but investors should not assume that NVO will continue to grow at the pace we have seen over the last year or so.

Valuation And Shareholder Returns

Even for high-quality growth companies such as Novo Nordisk, valuation is important. Novo Nordisk is trading at a premium valuation right now, and that has been true for a while, especially since its potential in the weight loss market became more obvious.

Right now, Novo Nordisk trades at 39x this year's expected net profits, using the analyst consensus estimate for this year of $3.41. This is a pretty high valuation in absolute terms, and also in relative terms, considering the company's valuation in the past:

The current valuation is around 50% higher than the median valuation over the last ten years. And even said median valuation over the last decade is far from low in absolute terms. Many other biotech and pharma companies trade with earnings multiples in the 10x to 15x range, such as Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Novartis (NVS), Merck & Co. (MRK), and so on.

Sure, Novo Nordisk has a higher growth rate compared to these competitors, but that seems fully accounted for right now.

When we look at the earnings per share estimates for Novo Nordisk over the next couple of years, we see that the company's valuation remains north of 20x net earnings all the way through 2029. Even if Novo Nordisk continues to grow at a meaningful pace through the end of the decade, and even if Novo Nordisk were to trade at an earnings multiple of 20 at that time, there would be no share price gains. For investors to get any share price gains through the end of the decade, Novo Nordisk would have to grow at a rate that is even higher than what is forecasted by analysts right now (possible, but not necessarily likely), or Novo Nordisk would have to trade at a rather high multiple even years from now.

Investors get some additional returns from Novo Nordisk's dividend, but since shares have rallied so much in recent years, the yield has declined to around 1%, so dividends are not a huge return booster any longer.

Is NVO A Buy?

For those who bought Novo Nordisk years ago, things have gone very well. But that doesn't mean that buying right here will be a great idea. NVO is a high-quality company with a strong position in the diabetes market that has a good weight loss drug on top of that. But others are pushing into the weight loss market as well, and growth rates have already started to come down. With Novo Nordisk trading at a rather elevated valuation of almost 40x forward net profits, and with the dividend yield being a pretty small return booster only, I do not think that NVO is a "Buy" right here. I give Novo Nordisk a neutral rating right now, but would consider Novo Nordisk attractive if shares were to dip -- the 52-week low is in the $80s, thus it is possible that better buying opportunities arise.