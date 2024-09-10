Ryan Fletcher/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I recently participated in a Seeking Alpha series covering investment opportunities in the aerospace and defense industries. I am always looking for aerospace and defense companies that might be interesting for investment and I don't limit myself to the defense contractors in the US, and that approach has uncovered numerous rewarding investment opportunities in European defense companies. In this report, I am adding a new company to my coverage: QinetiQ Group plc (OTCPK:QNTQY) (OTCPK:QNTQF). Since this is my first time covering the company, I will be discussing what the company does, the most recent earnings, provide a risk assessment and determine a price target and rating.

What Does QinetiQ Group Do?

QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group is based in the UK and was founded in 2001 following the privatisation of the Defence Evaluation and Research Agency. The company reports through two segments namely EMEA Services, which deals with services sales to Europe, Middle East and Australasia. The other segment is Global Solutions, which provides products and services to the US, UK, and Australia. The company serves a broad range of sectors including defense, financial services, marine, aviation and aerospace, government, space service, energy and utilities, law enforcement, and telecommunications. It manages and operates testing and evaluation capabilities for air, land, sea, and target systems. It also provides advisory and consulting services, cyber and digital resilience, innovation, mission data, mission led innovation, robotics and autonomous systems, sensors integration and interoperability, target systems test and evaluation, and training and rehearsal. So, QinetiQ is a quite a broadly focused defense company.

QinetiQ Group Earnings Surge In 2024 On High Defense Demand

QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ saw its revenues rise to £1.9 billion, which was up 21% and excluding the acquisition of Avantus the growth would have been 14%, showing healthy organic growth. Operating profits grew in line with revenues at a rate of 20% to £215.2 million, indicating margins being stable at 11.3%. 25% of the revenues are generated in the Global Solutions segment, which had a tough year with organic growth declining 3% and total revenue growth of 23%. There were several headwinds for the Global Solutions. The first one was that QinetiQ's partner BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF) was not selected to proceed in the process of developing the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle, which aims to replace the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. Furthermore, there was a ramp down in the Common Robotic System - Individual or CRSI-I in the US. While this ramp down was anticipated, it still did provide a pressure. The fact that the US federal government operated under Continuing Resolution for quite some time also did not help QinetiQ securing contracts in the US. So, it was quite a challenging landscape for Global Solutions. EMEA Services saw revenues grow 20% to £1.2 billion, driven by strong demand in the UK as well as price escalations on the long-term partnering agreement with the UK Ministry of Defense. The company ended FY24 with a backlog of £2.9 billion representing 1.5 years of work at the current revenue run rate and 64% of the FY25 revenues locked in by the end of FY24 and that increased to 73% by the end of first quarter of FY25 for which the company targets £2+ billion in sales.

What Are The Risks And Opportunities For QinetiQ Group?

The risk for defense contractors is any change in the global threat landscape that would lead to lower demand for defense equipment or any funding changes either due to a Continued Resolution as we saw during FY24 or due to macroeconomic changes. Losing out on high-profile contracts, such as the OMFV contract last year, can also half some development work and reduces the addressable market. However, for now there still is a rather big opportunity with £30 billion in opportunities for QinetiQ group driven by a $850 billion defense budget in the US of which 17% is earmarked for research and development as well as test and evaluation. Furthermore, in the UK, the defense budgets are set to expand to 2.5% of GDP by 2030 and in Australia, the budget will rise to 2.4% of GDP. So, QinetiQ might not always be selected to develop next-generation capabilities, but there is a significant market opportunity that should underpin revenue growth to £2.4 billion, up 26% from current levels at margins of around 12%.

QinetiQ Group Scores A Strong Buy Rating

The Aerospace Forum

To determine multi-year price targets The Aerospace Forum has developed a stock screener which uses a combination of analyst consensus on EBITDA, cash flows and the most recent balance sheet data. Each quarter, we revisit those assumptions and the stock price targets accordingly. In a separate blog I have detailed our analysis methodology.

QinetiQ group does not seem highly attractive when we take the FY25 price target in mind. The company appears to be fairly valued. However, EBITDA is expected to grow at a rate of 3.7% annually through FY26 and FCF is set to grow at a rate of 5% with total EBITDA generation of $1.6 billion and free cash flow generation of $0.6 billion. The company has no big debt maturities in the upcoming years and the cash by FY26 the company could be in a net cash position, which I believe also allows the company to either completely retire debt or increase shareholder returns beyond the currently announced £100 million share purchase program. Furthermore, the company trades at a significant discount compared to peers, which gives me some confidence to put a $27.32 price target representing 13% upside.

QinetiQ group has two ADRS, the ticker QNTQY represents 4 ordinary shares while the ticker QNTQF represents one ordinary share. Both of these tickers lack a significant volume, which could result in challenges when trying to sell or buy at desired prices and volumes. The listing at the London Stock Exchange under the ticker QQ has volumes of around 400,000 traded units which provides better volumes for buying, selling and price making.

Conclusion: QinetiQ Stock Is Attractive

QinetiQ does not have huge upside, but the company enjoys strong end-market demand while also featuring shareholder returns in the form of dividends as well as share repurchases. What I do like is the fact that the company should be close to a net cash position by FY26, if it doesn't add to its debt pile, while it is also significantly undervalued compared to peers, which also allows for additional upside on EV/EBITDA multiple expansion towards peer group standard. The most recent trading update also shows progress in the share repurchase program and the company is on track to meet its revenue target for the year.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.