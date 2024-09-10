sturti

Investment Thesis

TransMedics (NASDAQ:TMDX) is a company that is revolutionizing the way organs are transported for transplants. This is a statement that puts a lot of weight on the company, but so far, it has proven to be true and sales continue to grow +100% YoY with net margins of 10 to 12%. Despite strong competitive advantages, TMDX is trading at less than 11 times EV/Sales, while recently acquired companies and some competitors are trading at more than 17 times, making it a buying opportunity.

Revolutionizing Organ Transportation

Transporting organs for transplant is a critical part of this life-saving process, as we can imagine. However, this has traditionally relied on cold preservation methods, in which the organs are kept at low temperatures inside a type of cooler to slow their deterioration, as can be seen in the image below.

While this is moderately effective, it's also clear that it isn't cutting-edge technology. And this is where TransMedics would come into the picture.

Traditional organ transportation (Genethique)

TransMedics specializes in improving the organ transplant process through its main product, called the Organ Care System (OCS), which maintains the organ in an environment similar to the human body during transport, helping to preserve its functionality. This is completely different from the traditional cold preservation method mentioned above, which may be less effective in maintaining organ quality during transport.

In this aspect, TransMedics has the enormous competitive advantage of being the only organ transport device that is approved by the FDA and also being an already profitable company. Meaning a new competitor would not only have to develop the technology and do it better than TransMedics, but it would also have to be approved by the FDA, which isn't always a quick process.

TMDX investor presentation

Organ transplants present a very high demand that is not being met, and TransMedics would be the best positioned to revolutionize it and contribute to its efficiency.

Factors such as unhealthy dietary habits, alcohol consumption, lack of exercise are some of the leading causes of organ failure, in addition to accidents where serious trauma to an organ and loss of blood occurs.

Organ Shortage (Statista)

Creating a Wide Moat

Although the OCS was already a great product in itself, the company realized the enormous opportunity that existed when transferring the donor organ to the transplant center, since this was also a factor in the effectiveness of the preservation of the organ. Given this, the company developed what they call "NOP" which manages the entire process of extraction, preservation and transportation of the organ.

So we're talking about a company that would have surgeons, planes to transport and the best technology on the market in organ preservation, which would also manage the logistics. Imagine having to compete against that and also imagine the pricing power that the company could develop, since the donor centers would see a great benefit by outsourcing this entire process.

TMDX investor presentation

And this has been translated into the effectiveness of donations, since Primary Graft Dysfunction (cases where the transplanted organ doesn't function properly) have been reduced by 50% since January 2023 according to the company's internal measurements.

TMDX investor presentation

Q2 2024 Earnings

An important aspect is that this isn't just a nice product story that promises a lot, but the thesis can also be supported numerically. For instance, during the last quarterly report the company beat analyst expectations by 16% in sales but 72% in EPS, growing revenue 118% year-over-year and achieving a net margin of 11%.

In the first 2 quarters of the fiscal year 2024, revenue would have grown 125% on average and net margin is almost 12%. An already profitable company but with strong growth.

Q2 2024 Estimate Actual Beat/Miss Revenue $99M $114M +16% EBIT $8.05M $12.5M +55% EPS $0.20 $0.35 +72% Click to enlarge

In Q2 the company already reached 15 owned aircraft and during July, they bought 2 more, which reminds me of what Amazon has developed with its shipping logistics network and how fundamental it has been to stand out as a fast alternative and efficient to receive product at your home.

The creation of this moat, of course, requires a large investment to be carried out, which is why during the last year, the company has allocated more than $200M in capital expenditures, which have represented 60% of the sales generated in this same period. During Q2 2024, these investments have already decreased and only represented 20% of the revenue, so the generation of free cash flow should be better in the quarters ahead.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Valuing TMDX has several challenges. The first being the high growth and the possibilities of this continuing. Therefore, it's difficult to make a reliable estimate, in addition to the fact that management doesn't offer any guidance either and there are no similar companies to compare.

In the last 2 quarters $0.72 of EPS was generated, so annualized it would be $1.44 or a P/E of 97 for a company with +100% growth, meaning the PEG would be less than 1. Also, if we compare with other Health Care Equipment companies such as PRCT or ISRG, we can quickly notice how TMDX is the one with the greatest growth and its gross margins are competitive, but EV/Sales for the last twelve months is less than 11 while peers are trading between 17 and 20 times sales.

TMDX PRCT ISRG Revenue growth YoY 138% 74% 14% Revenue growth 3Y CAGR 129% 103% 14% Gross margin 61% 55% 67% TTM EV/Sales 10.85 17.72 20.13 Click to enlarge

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) recently completed the acquisition of Shockwave Medical for a price of $13 billion, being a company that generated $730 million in sales during 2023, so JNJ paid 17 times sales. If TransMedics were trading at 17 times its sales for the last twelve months, the price per share would be $180 compared to the current price of $140, an upside of 30%.

Risks

First, I consider a risk that TMDX isn't such an easy company to understand. In the end, their technology is a black box for an average investor, and you just have to trust that management knows what they're doing and that this is the best product on the market.

Another risk is the heavy investment it plans to make to improve its logistics network. In my point of view, this is very positive, but there's always the risk that it doesn't go as expected and the company ends up allocating resources to an unprofitable project. I think this project would be forming a real competitive advantage, but it's a risk to consider.

The Bottom Line

So far, the company has executed well, it's already profitable and growth isn't stopping. Furthermore, it seems that it has a great technological advantage over its competitors and the logistics project would make the moat wider since now the competitors' investment won't only have to be in technology but also in infrastructure to be the most complete and cost-effective player.

Considering all this, it seems ridiculous that EV/Sales is lower than other medical equipment suppliers, so I think the company is a buy.