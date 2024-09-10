Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

We initially upgraded Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) to a 'Buy' rating in May of last year where we have seen shares return just under 18% over the elapsed timeframe. Due to improving profitability trends, we reiterated our 'Buy' rating in March of this year. However, the performance of shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc has been poor over the past 5+ months (negative 8% return) which means the stock has continued to underperform the S&P for some time now.

Although the convincing bottom-line beat in Q4 (announced on the 8th of February) spawned an aggressive rally in the stock post the earnings release, earnings numbers in the subsequent first and second quarters came in below consensus expectations. However, given the company's continuing prowess at generating free cash flow, recent margin improvement & encouraging technicals, we recommend remaining long GTES for the following reasons.

Technical Analysis

If we first pull up an intermediate chart of GTES, we see that shares did not have enough momentum to break through overhead resistance in July of this year. However, what is clear in GTES since its March'2020 bottom is that the sustained pattern of higher lows may be pointing to a multi-year bullish triangle (ascending). Obviously, we will not be able to confirm this pattern until a breakout takes place, but the technicals remain encouraging, as is evident on the more near-term chart below.

GTES Intermediate Chart (Stockcharts.com) GTES 12-Month Technicals (Stockcharts.com)

A similar accumulation pattern is visible on the 12-month chart, especially since March of this year. As we see above, there has been a striking increase in the level of buying volume over the past 5+ months, with the MACD technical indicator also presenting a bullish divergence. Suffice it to say, considering that we always believe technical patterns surmise what is happening fundamentally in the company, we believe it should only be a matter of time before shares begin to print higher highs once more. The depicted trend line and Gates' 200 moving average of approximately $15.57 a share should also provide support if there is more downside in this present down move.

Q2 Margin Growth

Although core revenues fell by 4% in the company's most recent second quarter (announced on 7/31/2024), higher adjusted EBITDA of $202 million resulted in a corresponding margin rate of almost 23%. This meaningful improvement in profitability came about on the back of a 270 bps improvement in gross margin due to a higher replacement mix. For the most part, recent profitability improvement trends have been continuing down the income statement, with Gates' Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.36 per share (aided by a lower share count) coming in 6% higher over the same period of 12 months prior.

Why is the above noteworthy? Well, when we consider that Gates already looks undervalued from an earnings and net margin standpoint (Trailing GAAP multiple and net margins of 19.83 & 6.37% compared to 5-year averages of 23.73 & 7.47%, respectively), we expect sustained margin strength will eventually lead to higher prices in Gates overall.

Runway For Internal Margin Growth Still In Initial Innings

Although the macro picture concerning industrial demand remains sluggish (resulting in management having to decrease full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance in recent months), Gates' enterprise initiatives continue to compensate for the lower volumes from a margin standpoint. Through the ongoing strengthening of the supply chain, lower-cost materials as well as an overhaul of how components are engineered, enterprise initiatives continue to gain traction internally at the firm.

Furthermore, management (due to the demand environment in the Industrial space) has decided to use this current position in the cycle to bring forward its footprint optimization initiatives to accelerate the 'cost reduction results' Gates has been achieving to date. Considering the sizable savings, management expects to achieve on an annual basis going forward, it will be interesting to see what level of investment has been earmarked for these initiatives. The CEO outlines below that details will be revealed on the upcoming Q3 earnings call (Expected to be announced on the 4th of November)

We anticipate annualized savings associated with these actions will approximate $40 million with about 40% of the run rate realized by the end of 2025, and the balance of the savings achieved by year end 2026. We intend to share more specifics on a program's execution plan and impact on our business on next quarter's call. We believe these actions will improve our manufacturing and logistics efficiencies long term and enhance our ability to flex our operations to demand changes. In our view, the enterprise initiatives underway and investments being made should position the Company to generate stronger profitability from an already solid levels when the next industrial upturn takes hold

Free Cash Flow Remains Buoyant

In Q2, free cash flow came in at $67 million, which consequently brought the trailing 12-month free cash flow tally to $352 million. Management continues to bring down the debt load to be in a better position to look at third-party acquisition possibilities in upcoming quarters. Going on present numbers, Gates shares are now trading with a trailing cash-flow multiple of 9.72 & a trailing free-cash-flow multiple of 12.3 which both look attractive from a historical standpoint.

Suffice it to say, given the attractive valuation & continuous free cash-flow coverage, it looks like cash will be continually available in GTES (to bring down the float & invest accordingly, etc) even in a no-growth top-line environment. Although the company's net leverage ratio continues above 2, management has made strides concerning spanning out its debt, consequently keeping interest expense under control on the income statement. This trend furthermore should help in putting a floor underneath the stock price.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, we are reiterating our 'Buy' rating on Gates Industrial due to its encouraging technicals, growing margins & attractive valuation from an earnings & cash-flow standpoint. We look forward to continued coverage.