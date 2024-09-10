The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Barclays 22nd Annual Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Barclays 22nd Annual Global Financial Services Conference September 9, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Aris Bogdaneris - Group Head of Canadian Banking

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. Welcome back. We're just at the 2:00 time. This afternoon, to start off, we have Aris Bogdaneris, He's the Group Head of Canadian Banking at Scotiabank. So thanks, Aris.

Welcome.

Aris Bogdaneris

Good day.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

You're a relatively recent addition to Scotiabank, having a previous banking experience in the U.S. and Europe. Could you tell us your initial impressions of the Canadian banking market? And what attracted you to Scotiabank?

Aris Bogdaneris

Okay. So hi, everybody. It's great to be here. I'll answer the second part first and then I'll close with the first part of your question. So I had the opportunity of winding down in ING to be part of the transformation actually going on at Scotiabank led by Scott Thomson.

In the last year, we brought in four actually new business leaders across our business lines and a new CEO with Scott, and then actually a new strategy, which we talked about during the Investor Day.

And after almost 30 years abroad, at ING, leading their global retail business, and in a big Austrian bank and previously GE Capital, I just thought it was a great opportunity to come back to Canada. I'm Canadian, but I have never worked in Canada. So I was born and raised in Montreal, but never had, had a chance to work in Canada. I've worked everywhere else in the world, funny enough. And so it was a great opportunity to come back and have my kids and have this adventure, which is really a mission for us to transform Scotia, and we're on that mission now.

