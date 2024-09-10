Moat Strategies Gain On Strong Stock Selection

Sep. 10, 2024 5:30 AM ETMOAT, SMOT, MGRO, MVAL
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
4.17K Followers

Summary

  • In August, U.S. equity markets moved higher with the S&P 500 gaining approximately 2.4%, driven by expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts.
  • The Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index’s strong July carried over into August, with the Moat Index gaining 4.43% and outperforming the S&P 500 Index by 200 basis points during the month.
  • Smaller U.S. companies took a breather in August following their remarkable rally in July that saw small- and mid-cap indexes rise as much as 10%.
  • The SMID Moat Index’s lead over small- and mid-cap broad benchmarks in August was driven by favorable stock selection rather than sector over or underweights.

Display of Stock market quotes with city scene reflect on glass

Nikada

Morningstar's Moat Index and SMID Moat Index both beat their respective benchmarks in August. Savvy stock selection was a key difference maker for both strategies.

In August, U.S. equity markets moved higher with the S&P 500 gaining approximately 2.4%, driven by expectations

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
4.17K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: https://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MOAT--
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF
SMOT--
VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF
MGRO--
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Growth ETF
MVAL--
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News