Long duration assets such as single tenant properties held under long-term triple net leases have been volatile over the past few years, largely due to rising interest rates. Rising financing costs have forced yield upwards disrupting the net lease market by disconnecting buyer and seller pricing expectations. Following years of disruption, the tide appears to be turning for the net lease sector (NETL). Out of all the different real estate sectors, none has been hotter recently than net lease over the past few months.

Rate cuts have become a near certainty over the past few weeks. A combination of a cooling labor market, encouraging inflation data, and political dynamics have thrust the Federal Reserve into action. The most recent commentary makes near term rate cuts appear likely.

U.S. central bankers have turned the monetary policy page, completing their shift to a focus on supporting jobs from what had been a singular focus on bringing down inflation. "It is now appropriate to dial down the degree of restrictiveness in the stance of policy by reducing the target range for the federal funds rate," New York Fed President John Williams said at a Council on Foreign Relations event. Speaking at the University of Notre Dame, Fed Governor Christopher Waller went further, saying he could support back-to-back cuts, or bigger cuts, if the data suggests the need. "I was a big advocate of front-loading rate hikes when inflation accelerated in 2022, and I will be an advocate of front-loading rate cuts if that is appropriate," Waller said. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, who has for months signaled he thinks rates need to come down, also said he wants to calibrate policy based on data as it comes in.

This turned attention back to the net lease sector at large, where landlords own high-yielding assets held under long term contractual leases. The sector has already begun to benefit from the turning tide. Over the past three months alone, the sector has started to run, following several sluggish and volatile years.

As net lease takes off, the purpose of this article is to discuss a particular net lease REIT who has one of the cheapest adjusted funds from operations per share multiples in the sector. Today, we will revisit a REIT which has failed to earn the market’s respect over the company’s short life as a public REIT.

As Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) approaches their fourth birthday as a listed REIT, it is time to follow up on our initial coverage. We will provide a review of performance, an updated overview, and dive into the company’s industrial portfolio.

Recent Performance

Our initial coverage of BNL was published in February 2024. Near the beginning of the year, investors were enthusiastic that interest rates were going to be cut. In fact, most analysts at the time predicted several cuts within the first half of the year, which spurred a rally in net lease and similar assets through December 2023.

Enthusiasm quickly dried up as it became apparent that rate cuts were nowhere near likely, let alone a certainty. This reignited the depression in the net lease sector around January. As the sector fell, I believed that REITs, including net lease landlords like BNL, were returning to attractive valuations relative to long-term interest rates. On February 6th, 2024, BNL was trading at $15.77 per share, corresponding to an AFFO multiple of around 10x, a significant discount compared to historical multiples and the broader sector.

We rated BNL a Buy on the idea that sector performance would likely improve. While BNL has not earned the recognition of quality that REITs like ADC enjoy, the company was conservatively positioned with few debt maturities and a high-quality portfolio.

Since publication of our initial coverage, BNL shares have appreciated by 14% and returned 15%, inclusive of reinvested dividends. Since the beginning of June, BNL has outperformed the net lease sector by over 6%. The appreciation comes as the sector continues to improve; however, there are other important factors at play.

Our initial coverage of BNL came at a time when the company looked quite different. In fact, today’s discussion will highlight just how much BNL has been reshaped over a period of just several months. Accordingly, we will provide a similar overview to BNL as our initial coverage, then discuss the critical differences.

Who Is Broadstone Net Lease?

BNL is a net lease REIT focused on the acquisition of single tenant properties across sectors and geographies. The REIT is industrial-oriented but has historically maintained a diversified strategy covering asset classes including office, retail, and even healthcare properties. The company provides the following self-description.

Broadstone is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate across several core property types, including industrial, healthcare, restaurants, retail, and office. We focus on establishing long-standing relationships with creditworthy tenants who occupy properties with strong real estate fundamentals.

With this understanding, BNL begins to look like other competing REITs in the net lease sector. BNL’s portfolio of over 750 properties is spread across 44 states and four provinces in Canada. Diving into the company’s portfolio, we will note the industrial focus. Most of the company’s annualized base rent, or ABR, comes from industrial accounting for 54%. The second-largest vertical is restaurants, split evenly between casual dining and quick service restaurants or QSRs. Healthcare accounts for the third-largest category at nearly 13% of ABR followed by retail and office accounting for the remaining 18%.

In our prior coverage of BNL, healthcare accounted for a larger portion of ABR at nearly 18%. Shortly after our initial coverage, BNL announced its Healthcare Portfolio Simplification Strategy, which outlined a divestiture plan of non-core healthcare assets. This program is responsible for the decreasing rental revenue from healthcare and has been largely productive for BNL. During the year, BNL disposed of their “clinically-oriented” healthcare properties generating over $250 million in proceeds which will be reinvested into industrial, restaurant, and retail assets. Management provided detail on the Q2 earnings call.

…during the first half of the year, we were able to execute on key pieces of our health care portfolio simplification strategy through the completion of a portfolio sale during the first quarter comprised of 37 assets for $251.7 million at a 7.9% cap rate. Further, shortly after the quarter, we sold the first tranche of a two-phased 15 properties health care portfolio for just inside an 8% cap rate. And the next tranche is scheduled to close in early October. As we step through this disposition effort and begin focusing on the remaining properties identified, we anticipate various transaction timelines that comfortably extend into 2025, given the need to address some combination of shorter lease duration, space utilization rates, and elevated credit risk. As we have communicated in the past, we are intently focused on the tactical execution of our health care property sales and maximizing value for our shareholders. In addition to executing the portfolio sale during the second quarter, we sold three other properties on an individual basis, including one health care property, one industrial property, and one small vacant office property for $24.4 million, representing a 7.3% cap rate on tenanted properties.

Today, BNL’s portfolio looks different from our coverage in February. More revenue is being generated from core categories including industrial and retail, while healthcare and office are trending lower. This is reflective of an active approach from management who are attempting to revitalize their asset allocation to meet investor expectations.

In our previous coverage, we also outlined two specific areas of strength for BNL, debt maturities and lease maturities. Over the next two years, BNL has around 2% of ABR coming for renewal. Lower rollover limits upside as leases are marked to market but reduces risk for the REIT who is responsible for negotiating and executing the new leases. Similarly, there are virtually no debt maturities over the next two years, meaning BNL should encounter few challenges from a capital markets and leasing perspective.

BNL’s capitalization is more complex than most net lease REITs like ADC or NNN REIT (NNN). The company’s balance sheet is still simple with most capital in unsecured debt and common stock. However, BNL’s balance sheet also includes a smaller bit of secured debt and operating partnership units or OP units accounting for 3% of the balance sheet.

In my experience, OP units come from wealthy investors engaging a REIT in an umbrella partnership real estate investment trust or UPREIT deal. This allows the individual investors to effectively exchange their properties for “shares” of the REIT while deferring capital gains. Rather than selling the properties for cash, the investor receives OP units which are similar to common shares but lack voting rights.

So, from the outside looking in, BNL looks like a stellar REIT. However, BNL trades at a meaningful discount to peers in the sector, including the aforementioned REITs. BNL even points this out in their investor presentation asserting that they have the cheapest valuation based on AFFO multiple. Trading at just 12.1x forward AFFO, BNL was much cheaper than the sector leaders including ADC trading at 17.2x on the same date. BNL was at a significant discount to the sector average of 14.5x.

So, what was the issue for BNL? Why has Mr. Market determined that BNL doesn’t deserve to trade at a similar valuation to the best and brightest in the sector?

Not All Industrial Is Created Equal

Over the past several years, industrial has been all the rage. The post-pandemic boom continues to propel the sector as leasing spreads remain well into the double digits. We’ve recently published research on successful industrial REITs like STAG Industrial (STAG). Outside of our research, companies like JLL continue to report the strength of the industrial sector. Below is an excerpt from the JLL Q2 Industrial Market Report:

Industrial fundamentals softened in Q2 as occupiers continue to take a “wait and see” approach in their decision-making process. Absorption was even with the previous quarter, bringing the year-to-date absorption figure to 55.4 million s.f. For context, absorption through H1 ’23 was 120.3 million s.f. However, some markets posted negative absorption figures for reasons including consolidation of operations and lease expirations. Of the 113.3 million s.f. that was delivered, nearly 70% of that was vacant, causing the vacancy rate to increase to 6.6%. Rental rate growth was positive, passing the $10.00 per s.f. threshold for the first time, landing at $10.06 per s.f., a 5.8% year-over-year increase.

Even after years of extraordinary demand, the market continues to absorb tens of millions of square feet of industrial space. On top of that, asking rents continue to rise, crossing the $10 per square foot threshold for the first time. Year over year increases in rent were nearly 6%, even after several years of high rent growth. The strengths of industrial real estate continue to show themselves.

For a REIT with more than 50% of revenue coming from industrial, this sounds amazing! However, these benefits are not uniformly spread across every piece of industrial real estate. As usual, the cream rises to the top. To understand that separates top shelf industrial landlords like Prologis (PLD) from the rest, we must look at the asset level. Industrial real estate comes in a variety of shapes and sizes, but investors often look at industrial as a single category. As with other assets, the type of space matters and quality will eventually separate high and low performers.

BNL’s industrial portfolio is low quality from my perspective. Digging deeper into their industrial asset allocation provides color into the profile of assets within the industrial portfolio. In the modern era, desirable industrial assets are highly fungible with cross dock configurations and high ceilings. This means the space is relatively basic and can fit the needs of a variety of users who can use the interior of the space as they see fit. For the landlord, this also means minimal capital investment to meet the needs to a user. These profiles of assets are generally categorized as distribution centers and warehouses.

There are other categories of industrial that are more expensive, more specialized, and more complex than distributions centers. Some examples of these are manufacturing facilities which are often designed around the production of a single product. Alternatively, food processing facilities are specialized assets which are generally associated with the operations of a single brand. These facilities often have little appeal to a secondary user who would lease the space in the event of a bankruptcy scenario.

On a practical level, this places heavy reliance on the creditworthiness of the current tenant. The tenant’s ability to pay rent will determine the financial success of the investment as opposed to the underlying quality of the real estate, which is the case for many distribution centers. Look at it from another perspective, would a basic distribution center located near the Port of Los Angeles have more or less tenant demand than a complex food manufacturing facility with an irregular footprint located in Kentwood, MI?

BNL’s largest tenant is a food manufacturer called Roskam Foods. Looking at their website, it is a food manufacturing company with operations dating back over 100 years. The company is sponsored by e2p, a private equity firm out of Chicago who acquired Roskam in 2022. The sponsor has plans for a growth initiative for Roskam which will presumably include further M&A activity supported by balance sheet engineering. These profiles of transactions are risky for a REIT like BNL who is making a long term bet on the tenant’s creditworthiness. With an active sponsor who has plans for the tenant, this creates significant long term risk for the landlord who must rely on the private equity team’s ability to keep the company afloat. Generally, sponsors do not move to make their portfolio companies more conservative.

Looking at BNL’s industrial portfolio, we will note that just 25% of ABR coming from the industrial sleeve is generated from distribution centers and warehouse assets. The largest category is manufacturing at 32% of the category. Food processing accounts for 23% of industrial revenue and BNL also owns cold storage and R&D facilities which together account for 14% of industrial rental revenue. BNL’s industrial allocation has grown significantly over the past five years, surpassing half of the REITs total rent. At surface level, this is appealing as management follows market dynamics, however, looking deeper, we can understand that these assets may not be so desirable after all.

Conclusion

Previously, we rated BNL a Buy as the sector faced significant tailwinds. As we noted in our initial coverage, BNL was well capitalized to face the year with limited debt maturities and few lease expirations which could create bumps in the road. Since, BNL has returned more than 20% as interest rate cuts appear a near certainty.

BNL continues to trade at a discount to the sector at large. While this could create upside potential, should the company’s AFFO per share multiple begin to align with the sector average. However, BNL’s portfolio of higher yielding, lower quality assets mean a discounted valuation is warranted when compared to peers like ADC. Simply put, BNL owns lower quality real estate than many of the blue chips in the net lease sector. While this means higher initial yields, it means meaningful risk factors in the event of a recession or other downturn.

Following a period of tremendous appreciation, we downgrade BNL to a Hold rating. The tailwinds including limited debt maturities and lease expirations are still working their magic, but BNL is likely fairly valued as the sector anticipates an interest rate cycle.