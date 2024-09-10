Kosal Hor/iStock via Getty Images

Taiwan exports notch new record on AI boom, recovery in shipments to China. (00:24) Under Armour (UA) slashes fiscal 2025 outlook on updated restructuring plan. (01:41) Uber's (UBER) Khosrowshahi sees significant growth potential in AV, sponsor listing, plans for buybacks. (03:01)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Taiwan's exports rose to a new monthly record high in August.

The artificial intelligence boom continues to fuel demand for semiconductor equipment, while exports to China recovered.

Data from Taiwan's finance ministry showed that total exports reached a record $43.64B in August, up nearly 17% from a year ago. Shipments to the U.S. rose about 79% to an all-time high of $11.89B.

The ministry attributed the record levels to strong business for AI and high-performance computing, as well as new machine stocking and shipment delays in July due to Typhoon Gaemi.

Taiwan's exports to China - its largest trading partner - edged up 1% Y/Y to $13.11B in August, compared to July's 13.5% decline.

The finance ministry expects total exports to steadily advance in the second half of the year, helped by the peak export season and continued AI-related demand.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), Taiwan's largest company and the world's biggest contract chipmaker, counts Apple (AAPL) and Nvidia (NVDA) as its top customers, among other tech players.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) on Monday updated its 2025 restructuring plan and slashed its fiscal year 2025 outlook as a result.

The company had previously expected to incur pre-tax restructuring and related charges of approximately $70M to $90M, however on further evaluation the company identified $70M of charges related to its exit from its primary distribution facility in California.

As a result, Under Armour (UA) now expects approximately $140M to $160M of pre-tax restructuring and related charges to be incurred in fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

The company updated its fiscal 2025 outlook and said it expects operating loss in the range of $220M to $240M, versus the previous expectation of $194M to $214M.

Diluted loss per share is expected to be $0.58 to $0.61 versus the previous expectation of $0.53 to $0.56, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be $0.19 to $0.22.

Under Armour (UA) closed Monday 4.27% lower and is down 1.2% premarket.

Uber (NYSE:UBER) is going all-in on the use of autonomous vehicles and plans to build a marketplace where the company can remain as “pure-play as possible,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

Khosrowshahi confirmed that Uber (UBER) is working with 10 AV players in the mobility delivery space, including Waymo and Cruise, and now with Wave in the UK, and anticipates that the software will “get to a very good place over the next three to five years.”

In regard to advertising, one of the biggest areas of growth for Uber (UBER) is sponsor listing, especially on the grocery side, and the company is actively launching in markets outside the U.S., expanding into what Khosrowshahi considers a “highly profitable business.”

Outside of AV expansion, Khosrowshahi set his priorities for Uber (UBER) to include growing the business organically rather than through acquisitions, with much of the effort within the company towards organic growth. “The way to get to attractive deals is to not do a deal in the first place,” he said.

Finally, Khosrowshahi intends to use the majority of Uber’s (UBER) incremental capital towards buybacks, with a goal of reducing the share base of the company going forward.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is down 1.3% at $67/barrel. Bitcoin is up 3.7% at $57,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.4% and the DAX is flat.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares surged over 8% following its stronger-than-expected first-quarter results, driven by rising AI demand in its cloud computing business and new partnerships with Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud.

