FTHI: Low Volatility, Not Great Track Record

Carlos R. Tartarini profile picture
Carlos R. Tartarini
473 Followers

Summary

  • Covered call ETFs like FTHI offer attractive monthly distributions and reduced volatility but lag the S&P 500 in long-term performance due to capped gains in the long portion of portfolio.
  • FTHI's defensive allocation and options strategy result in lower valuations and consistent income, making it suitable for income-focused portfolios, not broad equity exposure.
  • Despite lower valuations and profitability on par with the S&P 500, FTHI's performance is less competitive in bullish markets due to limited upside.
  • FTHI is best viewed as an income element in a diversified portfolio, with limited upside potential, warranting a neutral stance.

A blue financial chart with arrows pointing up

Olena_T

As the recent equity market selloff has likely eroded a material portion of gains year-to-date, investors may be considering alternatives that can deliver juicy distributions with limited volatility. This is the case of covered call ETFs, like the First Trust BuyWrite

This article was written by

Carlos R. Tartarini profile picture
Carlos R. Tartarini
473 Followers
I am an individual investor. My main focus on investing is to achieve capital appreciation by selecting high value and compelling growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FTHI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FTHI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FTHI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News