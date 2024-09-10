Wall Street Breakfast: The C-Suite

The C-Suite

The numbers don't lie. Goldman Sachs (GS) is warning of some trouble for the third quarter after witnessing a strong rebound in the first half of the year. The storied investment bank sees trading revenue headed for a 10% decline due to difficult fixed-income conditions and year-over-year comparisons, while it is also preparing to take a $400M pretax hit related to its costly exit from the consumer arena.



Bigger picture: Before embarking on a turnaround, Goldman closed out a difficult 2023 after profits fell by nearly a third from the prior year. It stemmed from a slump in investment banking deals and earlier write-offs surrounding its Marcus consumer banking franchise, which resulted in some high-profile departures from the firm. There was even a point where there were whispers that CEO David Solomon was on his way out, but those rumors have since cooled as he approaches six years in the top spot.



First pivoting away from its consumer business, Goldman eventually decided to nix it entirely. It was an expensive endeavor that saw it record billions of dollars in losses, and abandon other mass-market products like its financial planning unit, online lending service GreenSky, and its partnership with the Apple Card. That led to many questions about leadership, as well as effective collaboration and communication within the organization.



What's next? Things at the bank now seem to have stabilized after doing "too much, too quickly." Goldman's core global banking & markets, or GBM, division has topped the market share of its rivals, while the bank has seen strong growth within its asset and wealth management unit. That appears to have kept Solomon, who is known for his brash attitude, at the top, with the stock advancing 130% since he took the helm in October 2018.

aiPhone

Apple (AAPL) unveiled several new products on Monday at its highly anticipated 'Glowtime' event, but it did little to excite investors as shares ended the day unchanged. SA analysts also discussed whether the September event supercharged Apple's platform strategy, or if it was lacking growth catalysts. The new iPhone 16 is designed for AI from the ground up and "marks the beginning of an exciting new era," CEO Tim Cook declared. Overnight, Apple also lost an EU court battle in a long-standing €13B Irish tax case. (106 comments)

Supply shift

Taiwan's exports rose to a new record high of $43.6B in August, as the artificial intelligence boom continues to fuel demand for semiconductor equipment. Exports to the U.S. surged about 79% to an all-time high of $11.9B, surpassing the previous record for shipments to Taiwan's largest trading partner China, and underscoring the major shift in Asian supply chains. Taiwan's finance ministry expects total exports to steadily advance in the second half of the year, helped by the peak export season and continued AI-related demand. (2 comments)

The debate stage

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are set to face off in their first presidential debate tonight, and the high-stakes showdown could dictate which candidate can secure a lead in the tight contest. The debate will also give the candidates a chance to detail their widely contrasting plans for the economy, which might be the biggest issue on the minds of American voters. While analysts have given their takes on how each candidate's plans would impact the economy and the deficit, Oppenheimer has published its 2024 U.S. election playbook featuring its stock ideas providing exposure to key policy proposals. (9 comments)