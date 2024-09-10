zhnger

Thesis

It is no secret that LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, Societe Europeenne (OTCPK:LVMUY) is the world's leading luxury goods company with a scope that covers almost everything luxury. During the pandemic years, LVMH's stock reached new heights as consumers had excess spending power as a result of quantitative easing from central banks around the world. However, LVMH's fortunes quickly turned as inflation soared to alarming levels and consumer confidence waned. Currently, unstable economic growth in the United States and China has caused headwinds for LVMH and many other luxury goods companies. As a result, LVMH's stock has pulled back significantly from its highs set in 2023. Even though their most recent financial performance has been lacklustre, I believe their results have shown resilience in their overall business. Despite a tough geopolitical and economic environment, LVMH has continued to have success with product releases and events in each of its business groups. In my view, LVMH is still doing the right things and making the right investments to make sure that it will return to significant growth once the temporary headwinds dissipate. With its valuation near a decade low, I believe the current weakness in LVMH is a prime opportunity to pick up shares for the long-run. Therefore, I initiate LVMH at a Strong Buy rating.

Earnings Analysis

Overview

LVMH Earnings Report

In July, LVMH reported earnings and the stock dropped 4.7% as a result. They missed on revenue as they reported 20.98 billion euros versus a LSEG estimate of 21.60 billion euros for Q2.

For H1 2024, they reported revenue of 41.677 billion euros which represents a 1% YoY decline. However, they managed to achieve organic growth of 2% over that period. Their profit from recurring operations has caused concern as it dropped 8% YoY to 10.653 billion euros. The bright point of the overall financial results was their operating free cash flow, as it increased 74% YoY to 3.130 billion euros. Lastly, their operating margin remains very high at 25.6%, much higher than pre-covid levels. Overall, there is no question that LVMH's business has taken a toll from the adverse geopolitical and economic environment. However, figures like the positive organic growth and strong FCF figures hints to me that the core of LVMH's business is still strong and resilient.

Business Group Analysis

Wine & Spirits

LVMH Earnings Presentation

For this business group, they reported H1 revenue of 2.807 billion euros, which is down 12% YoY, but the organic figure is somewhat better at -9% YoY. The profit from recurring operations is down an alarming 26% YoY to 777 million euros. Champagne performance is down as demand continues to normalize post-covid, but still well above 2019 levels. Hennessy Cognac also has weak local demand in the Chinese market, but in the US, they had a return to growth in sales volume in Q2. For Provence rose Wines, Chateau d'Esclans continues to boost its international expansion. In my view, this business group showed concerning results despite the turnaround for Hennessy in the US market.

Fashion & Leather Goods

LVMH Earnings Presentation

This business group showed much better resilience for LVMH. Revenue was reported to be down 2% YoY to 20.771 billion euros, while the organic figure was actually positive at +1% YoY. Profit from recurring operations was down 6% YoY to 8.058 billion euros. The operating margin in this group is still at historically high levels. Louis Vuitton's performance was strong as it continues to follow its successful high-quality strategy. Christian Dior also continued its creative momentum, driven by the desirability of the collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri and Kim Jones. In addition, Celine had a growing demand for its accessories, driven by the success of the leather goods Triomphe line designed by Hedi Slimane. Given this business group is by far the largest for LVMH, the resilient results here show that LVMH's core business is still strong. While growth is minimal, I believe the results here should give confidence to investors.

Perfumes & Cosmetics

LVMH Earnings Presentation

This group had very strong results for LVMH. Revenue was reported to be up 3% YoY to 4.136 billion euros while organic growth was 6% YoY. Profit from recurring operations were unchanged at 445 million euros. This group had ongoing success in its flagship lines. Christian Dior had solid performance in all its product categories as Sauvage consolidates its position as the world's top fragrance and J'adore achieved ongoing success. In addition, Guerlain had strong performance due to its fragrance innovation, especially its Neroli Plein Sud in the L'Art et la Matiere collection. Lastly, Givenchy also saw growth driven by its L'Interdit fragrance. From my analysis, this business group is a bright point for LVMH and adds to its resilience.

Watches & Jewelry

LVMH Earnings Presentation

For this group, revenues declined 5% YoY to 5.150 billion euros. The organic figure was slightly better at -3% YoY, while profit from recurring operations was down a concerning 19% YoY to 877 million euros. They did report, however, that the profit from recurring operations figure was heavily affected by exchange rate fluctuations. Tiffany & Co.'s new campaign received an excellent welcome, and the Tiffany Titan by Pharrel Williams collection generated exceptional levels of interest. Bulgari also presented their new Aeterna high jewelry collection in Rome and achieved record-breaking revenue. Finally, TAG Heuer had a successful relaunch of its historic F1 collection. While this group showed some concerning financial results, it can in part be attributed to exchange rate fluctuations. Therefore, along with the positive developments in many of its brands, I would put less emphasis on the 19% decline in profits.

Selective Retailing

LVMH Earnings Presentation

This is the second-largest group by revenue for LVMH, and it showed exceptional strength. Revenues were up 3% YoY to 8.632 billion euros and up 8% organically. Profits from recurring operations were up 7% to 785 million euros. Sephora had strong growth and continued to gain market share during this period. The only blemish in this group has DFS, since its business activity continues to be below 2019 pre-covid levels. Lastly, Le Bon Marche continues to see growth as it continues its differentiation strategy of continuously renewing its selection of products and services. I believe these results from LVMH's second-largest business group proves that its business is strong amid headwinds.

Takeaway

There is no question that LVMH is facing headwinds and its financial results are suffering as a result. There are, however, many bright spots if you dig deeper into the financials, along with many positive non-financial developments across its business groups. I believe LVMH is a business that remains solid at its core and its financial performance will rebound once the geopolitical and economic headwinds subside.

Opportunities

Beyonce's Whiskey Line

In August, CNBC reported that Beyonce is entering the luxury liquor business with a new whiskey line named "SirDavis" as a collaboration with Moet Hennessy. The whiskey was named after Beyonce's great-grandfather. The LVMH Wine & Spirits division is aiming to expand in the US whiskey market. SirDavis will reportedly be Moet Hennessy's first spirit brand that's developed in the US entirely. The liquor will retail for $89 USD and will be available starting this month. In my view, this is a large opportunity for LVMH to expand their Wine & Spirits division in the US. Given the popularity of Beyonce and this being the first entirely US developed spirit by Moet Hennessy, I believe there is potential for this product to significantly add to the top and bottom lines for this division and be a source of growth for LVMH in the long-run.

Givenchy's New Creative Director

In a Vogue article this month, it was revealed that Sarah Burton will be Givenchy's new creative director. It is reported that she will be responsible for creative direction of all women's and men's collections, effective immediately. She previously had a 26-year run at Alexander McQueen, with the last 13 years being their creative director. She reportedly helped Alexander McQueen grow its sales to 830 million euros as of 2022. Burton's prior works at Alexander McQueen were praised for their precise tailoring. On January 1st, of this year, Matthew Williams stepped down from the role at Givenchy, and that role has been unfilled until now. In the interim, the studio teams have been leading design. With Givenchy's lack of design leadership since the beginning of the year, I believe Burton's leadership will be a significant addition to the Givenchy team and bring an opportunity for growth for the brand. I believe her career at Alexander McQueen proves that she could push Givenchy to new heights and benefit LVMH as a result.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

As shown above, LVMH's current valuation is very depressed relative to historic levels in terms of P/E, P/S, and EV/EBITDA ratios. All three ratios are down significantly from their 2021 peaks. While LVMH's performance currently is nowhere near as strong as during 2021, the collapse of the ratios to decade-lows is an overreaction in my view. For example, the P/E ratio crashed from over 70 to currently just above 20. Of course, there are many headwinds currently holding down LVMH's business, but there is nothing fundamentally affecting their long-term outlook to warrant such a collapse in valuation. The current levels of valuation are lower than that of pre-covid 2019 and despite some temporary financial underperformance, LVMH's business is in many ways stronger than they were pre-covid. Therefore, I believe that LVMH is currently undervalued and deserves multiple expansion. Although the multiples should not be at 2021 levels, they also do not deserve to be near a decade low. Given they do have some temporary financial weakness but otherwise a solid business, I believe they would be correctly valued at close to pre-covid 2019 levels. That would reflect a P/E ratio of approximately 30, 32% higher than current levels. Assuming that profits are unchanged or even decline slightly in the near future, there is potential for considerable upside in LVMH stock. From my analysis, LVMH is a strong buy as it is trading at a rock bottom valuation while its long-term prospects are undiminished.

Risks

In August, The Japan Times, reported that LVMH's Sephora is cutting around 10% of its staff in China. This is said to affect both office and store staff. In addition, the company is also persuading some employees to resign. The poor performance in its China business comes as a result of a slowdown as well as local Chinese brands gaining popularity. Local brands can reportedly be both cheaper and more suited to domestic preferences. In addition, Sephora's physical store business model has been less effective in China due to the country's preference for online shopping. In another news article, Reuters reported this month growing concerns of slowing demand in the Chinese market as there are more signs of a weakening in China's economy. Reuters also reported that Tiffany is downsizing its flagship store in Shanghai and that luxury executives do not expect the luxury spending downturn in China to reverse this year. In my view, this is a significant risk since China is one of the largest markets for luxury goods. I believe the continued sluggish economy along with mixed signals from the Central Government in regards to economic stimulus could continue to weigh on LVMH's China business.

LVMH Earnings Report

The luxury goods market in the United States is also experiencing headwinds. In an August Forbes article, it was reported that cracks are emerging in the US luxury goods market. Americans accounted for 30% of revenue in the nearly $400 billion USD personal luxury goods market last year, while China only accounted for 23%. Another concern for the US market is that even though inflation has eased, the luxury market is still on a downwards trajectory. In my view, even though the downturn may be less severe than in China, the larger size of the US market could still significantly affect LVMH's bottom line considerably. However, the upcoming rate cuts by the Fed could help to ease this risk, as the rate cuts may be able to restore more consumer confidence.

Conclusion

Many of the products from LVMH's brands never go on sale. Not even on Black Friday right now, its stock is having an early Black Friday sale in September. LVMH is undeniably facing difficulties while managing the tough macro environment right now, as reflected in their latest financial results. However, many parts of their business show that their core business is still quite strong and has been resilient. Their largest division, Fashion & Leather Goods, showed decent results, while their second-largest division, Selective Retailing, reported outright strong figures. Recent developments such as Beyonce's new whiskey line and Sarah Burton's appointment as Creative Director at Givenchy shows that LVMH is deeply committed to its future growth, all while short-sighted investors are concerned with the short-term temporary financial underperformance. With its valuation at rock-bottom levels, I believe LVMH's stock is a steal currently, despite the short-term risks. Therefore, I initiate LVMH at Strong Buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.