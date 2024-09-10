Floaria Bicher/iStock via Getty Images

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) is a biotechnology company with innovative oncology CAR-T cell therapies. ACLX leverages proprietary platforms, including D-Domain, ddCAR, and ARC-SparX, to enhance the immune system's capabilities to detect and kill cancer cells. Currently, ACLX’s leading product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel [anito-cel], which shows promising results in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma [r/r MM]. These results seem to also hold up even in high-risk groups. Additionally, ACLX’s pipeline targets AML, MDS, and solid tumors. In my view, the company is overall well-positioned to deliver transformative therapies that could set new standards in cancer medicines. So, despite its premium valuation, I believe ACLX’s prospects deserve a “strong-buy” rating for investors who understand the embedded biotech risks.

Anito-cel: Business Overview

Arcellx develops CAR-T cell therapies to improve immune response against cancer. It was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. The company’s proprietary platforms are D-Domain, ddCAR, and ARC-SparX. ACLX’s D-Domain enhances CAR-T therapies using a small, stable, fully synthetic binding protein. Its hydrophobic core helps maintain structure in aqueous environments, facilitating efficient integration into CAR-T cells. When this small molecule is used in chimeric antigen receptors [CARs], its size facilitates its easy incorporation into the CAR-T cells. Thus, this mechanism produces high levels of D-Domain expression on ACLX’s engineered cells. The main benefit is that D-Domain-based CAR-T cells [ddCARs] have an improved ability to recognize and kill cancer cells with broad types of target-binding domains.

Source: Corporate Presentation. August 2024.

Therefore, ACLX’s ddCAR platform is a next-generation CAR-T cell therapy that integrates the previously mentioned D-Domain technology. This contrasts with the conventional single-chain variable fragment [scFv] antigen detection motif used in other CAR-T therapies. In fact, this design improves both accuracy and effectiveness, making it more precise in targeting cancer cells. Additionally, this opens the possibility of patients receiving one dose of the modified T cells without repeated treatments.

Furthermore, the company’s ARC-SparX platform uses ARC-T cells. SparX proteins can precisely control these to regulate T-cell activity. Also, ARC-T cells are ddCAR cells engineered to detect and bind with a unique domain exclusive to SparX proteins. SparX proteins have two main components. First, 1) one or more antigen-binding D-Domains are connected to specific diseased cells, and 2) an individual tag is created to be recognized exclusively by ARC-T cells.

This interaction guarantees that ARC-T cells are inactive until they can bind to a SparX protein attached to a diseased cell. It also allows for a controlled activation that depends on the dose of the SparX protein administered. Interestingly, this method enables ACLX to achieve favorable safety profiles with reduced unintended or adverse immune responses. ARC-T cells are universal and can be used with several types of SparX proteins simultaneously. So, ACLX can theoretically target an ample range of diseased cells and make them effective against complex conditions.

Source: Corporate Presentation. August 2024.

Currently, ACLX’s pipeline includes a multiple myeloma [MM] program using the ddCAR platform to produce a CAR-T cell therapy. Its leading therapy is Anitocabtagene autoleucel, abbreviated as Anito-cel. ACLX has two clinical trials collaborating with Kite, a Gilead Sciences (GILD) company. The first one is a phase 2 trial called iMMagine-1. It’s a pivotal study that should deliver preliminary data by yearend 2024. The other one is iMMagine-3, a randomized controlled phase 3 trial [RCT]. This trial should provide additional efficacy and safety data as well.

Moreover, ACLX has anito-cel (CART-ddBCMA) for multiple myeloma, produced with its ddCAR platform, targeting BCMA. It’s worth mentioning that GILD’s Kite has decided to develop this therapy by exercising a contractual option. In my view, this demonstrates that GILD also sees great potential in ACLX’s BCMA-targeting CAR-T therapies. Additionally, the company has ACLX-002 for Acute Myeloid Leukemia [AML] and Myelodysplastic Syndromes [MDS], which were also produced using its ARC-SparX platform. ACLX-002 targets the CD123 antigen and is in Phase 1 clinical trials. Lastly, there’s ACLX-003 in the preclinical stages. Similarly, the company has a solid tumor program for small cell lung cancer [SCLC] and hepatocellular carcinoma [HCC], both in the preclinical stages.

Competitive Prospects in rrMM: iMMagine-3

ACLX and Kite initiated the iMMagine-3 Phase 3 trial of anito-cel for rrMM in 1H2024, targeting patients who have undergone one to three prior lines of therapy. We should quickly get preliminary results from that trial by yearend 2024. The study will enroll 450 patients worldwide and utilize a choice of standard-of-care prescriptions. Patients will undergo a series of procedures starting with leukapheresis to collect T cells. The objective is to genetically engineer these cells and produce CAR-T cells that target the myeloma. Optionally, patients will be given interim therapy to help control the disease during the waiting time until they receive the CAR-T cell infusion. The next step is lymphodepleting chemotherapy to reduce the number of existing immune cells and create a better environment for the new CAR-T cells. The last step is a single infusion of Anito-cel to detect and eliminate myeloma cells.

Source: Corporate Presentation. August 2024.

This therapy holds great promise after Anito-cel’s Phase 1 results. There, 38 patients demonstrated strong and durable responses despite poor prognoses. Anito-cel showed an outstanding 100% overall response rate [ORR], and 76% achieved complete or near-complete remission [CR/sCR]. This includes patients with extramedullary disease (EMD), high-risk cytogenetics, and patients aged 65 or older. The median of progression-free survival [PFS] has not yet been reached, which means that more than half of the trial’s patients are still alive and without disease progression.

Source: Corporate Presentation. August 2024.

In my view, this alone is an incredibly positive breakthrough for rrMM therapies and could eventually give ACLX a dominant position in this market. Trial data also suggests a favorable safety profile with no delayed neurotoxicities typical in other CAR-T treatments. This is why I think ACLX’s Anito-cel could become best-in-class for rrMM, including high-risk groups. At the very least, it should make Anito-cel highly competitive with the currently available treatment alternatives.

Justified Premium: ACLX Stock Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, ACLX trades at a $3.8 billion market cap, making it already a mid-sized biotech in its sector. Its balance sheet holds $100.0 million in cash and equivalents and $416.7 million in marketable securities. This amounts to $516.7 million in short-term available liquidity against no financial debt other than lease liabilities. Thus, its book value stands at $487.2 million, indicating a P/B of 7.8, which is somewhat expensive. For comparison, its sector’s median P/B is 2.4.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Moreover, according to Seeking Alpha’s dashboard on ACLX, the company is projected to generate $117.4 million in revenues by 2025. This implies a high forward P/S ratio of 32.4, which is markedly higher than its sector’s median forward P/S of 3.7. It’s also worth noting that ACLX has no product sales yet, so most of these revenues come from milestone and collaboration payments.

Specifically, ACLX’s partnership with Kite Pharma stands out with its license agreement that focuses on co-developing and co-commercializing anito-cel. Since this is a GILD subsidiary, I believe it also validates the ACLX’s IP on BCMA-targeting CAR-T therapies for multiple myeloma to some extent. Naturally, in the US, ACLX will share profits 50/50 with GILD, but there are also some sizeable upcoming milestone payments. In fact, there’s a potential for up to $935.0 million in regulatory milestone payments related to Anito-cel and its CAR-T cell IP. So, assuming Anito-cel obtains FDA approval, ACLX is poised to receive sizeable inflows in the next few years. So, while I accept that ACLX’s valuation multiples suggest it’s trading at a significant premium relative to its peers, its longer-term prospects seem to justify it.

Source: Research and Markets.

Furthermore, I estimate the company’s latest quarterly cash burn was $39.4 million by adding its CFOs and Net CAPEX. This translates to a cash runway of 3.3 years, which I consider healthy and should give the company ample room for maneuvering. This is encouraging because ACLX’s principal near-term catalyst is a potential BLA submission by 2025 for Anito-cel. This would also let ACLX tap into a huge market. For context, rrMM is projected to reach $34.4 billion by 2034. Since its cash runway seems more than enough for ACLX to generate revenues through Anito-cel (contingent on its FDA approval), its current valuation doesn’t seem that exaggerated. This is why I ultimately rate ACLX a “strong buy” for investors who understand the inherent biotech risks.

Investment Caveats: Risk Analysis

Nevertheless, ACLX’s bull case does have some risks. In particular, if the company faces regulatory setbacks or its Anito-cel clinical trials yield disappointing data, it would deal a huge blow to its main value driver and likely lead to significant shareholder losses. Still, I think the currently available trial data is promising and actually points to a best-in-class potential for Anito-cel. Also, I think that its partnership with GILD and repeated equity investments in ACLX shares somewhat corroborate its potential.

Source: TradingView.

Additionally, the company is undoubtedly well-capitalized and has a concrete pathway to regulatory approval for its leading IP. ACLX may indeed face some clinical trial delays, but even in that scenario, the company has room for maneuvering with its 3.3-year cash runway. So, on balance, I think ACLX’s valuation seems compelling in light of its potential.

Best-In-Class Potential: Conclusion

Overall, I think it’s challenging to be bearish on ACLX. It has more than enough resources and backing to push its already promising Anito-cel IP towards regulatory approval. This would tap into a huge TAM in rrMM with a potential best-in-class product. The company also has significant future milestone payments that could further support its research. So, despite its premium valuation, I believe ACLX’s prospects deserve a “strong-buy” rating for investors who understand the embedded biotech risks.