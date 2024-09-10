BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In our previous analysis of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCPK:TOELF), we highlighted the Logic segment of the company could remain the key growth driver, fueled by market expansion and major customers' capital expenditures. We also expected its Memory performance to be supported by stronger growth in DRAM than NAND, and anticipated a positive growth outlook despite supply constraints.

In this current analysis, we cover the company again following its performance in FY2024, where revenues declined by 19%. Tokyo Electron lost market share by 3% to 12% yet remaining in the third position of the overall semiconductor equipment segment by market share, behind only both ASML (ASML) and Applied Materials (AMAT).

We start by examining why the company lost market share by looking into performance in the Memory and Logic segments. Moreover, we analyze whether the company’s growth could benefit in terms of its exposure to the Memory and Logic market segments in 2024. Finally, we also examine the company’s geographic revenue breakdown and compare it with its top competitors to determine whether it would benefit amidst the US-China trade war.

Slight Decline in Market Share

In this first section, we focus on its market share performance Based on our previous analysis of Applied Materials, we update the market share of top semicon equipment companies shown in the chart below.

Company Data, SEMI, Khaveen Investments

Based on the chart, Tokyo Electron’s semiconductor equipment market share remained stable and averaged around 15% from 2016 to 2022. However, Tokyo Electron’s market share declined sharply in 2023, as management previously had highlighted the decline was due to a “slowdown of customers’ capital investment” as the semiconductor equipment market slowed down in 2023 amid wider industry contraction. However, Tokyo Electron's revenues declined 19%, worse than the overall semicon equipment market which declined by only 1.3%. Furthermore, management highlighted that “40% or more of reduction was observed for the leading-edge chipmakers” and that “customers’ spending on leading-edge nodes were reduced” for Logic (66% of FY24 SPE Revenue).

Additionally, KLA-Tencor’s (KLAC) market share remained stable from 2016 to 2023, whereas Lam Research’s (LRCX) market share declined significantly to 8% in 2023 while Applied Materials’ market share increased slightly to 19% in 2023. Moreover, ASML has seen the largest increase in market share, from 12% in 2016 to 22% in 2023. Specifically, from 2022 to 2023, ASML’s market share increased by 7%, as management explained was related to strong “AI-related demand for both Logic and Memory”, leading to a 60% revenue growth YoY for Logic.

We examined the company’s revenue breakdown by Logic and Memory (NAND and DRAM) below.

Revenue (JPY bln) (FY) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 7-year Average Logic 299 277 460 475 784 1,127 904 Growth % YoY -0.8% -7.4% 66.3% 3.3% 64.9% 43.8% -19.8% 21.5% Non-volatile memory (NAND) 325 338 150 252 324 326 99 Growth % YoY 111.2% 3.9% -55.7% 68.0% 28.9% 0.4% -69.5% 12.4% DRAM 191 274 155 236 391 240 369 Growth % YoY 100.5% 43.7% -43.4% 52.2% 65.6% -38.5% 53.5% 33.4% Total 815 889 765 963 1,499 1,693 1,373 Growth % YoY 48.1% 9.1% -13.9% 25.9% 55.6% 13.0% -18.9% 17.0% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table above, Tokyo Electron’s Logic revenues declined substantially by -19.8% from JPY1,127 bln in FY2023 to JPY904 bln in FY2024. Management highlighted the decline in Logic was attributable to its customers; capex for cutting-edge Logic had been “generally restrained”. Meanwhile, its top competitors such as Applied Materials and Lam Research’s Logic segment revenues grew positively by 22% and 47% in 2023, outperforming Tokyo Electron. However, another reason that we believe affected the company’s performance is its lower market share in Etch and Deposition (53% of total revenues). Based on its presentation, its market share declined by 3% each to 22% and 31% in both Dry Etch and Deposition in 2023.

Furthermore, Tokyo Electron’s DRAM revenue surged 53.5% in FY2024, management previously highlighted that “for DRAM, both sales and proportion showed a rise due to active investment by Chinese customers”. Its China revenue increased from JPY527 bln in FY2023 to JPY813 bln in FY2024, representing a 54.2% increase. Furthermore, NAND revenues had also declined significantly from JPY326 bln in 2023 to JPY99 bln in 2024, as the NAND market declined by 40% in 2023 following the drop in market pricing as covered in our Micron analyses, and management highlighted that:

sales and proportion declined as capital investments were continuously low due to inventory adjustment by customers.

Overall, we determined the company’s negative performance in FY2024 was due to a decline in Logic and NAND segments. We believe the company’s performance in NAND is expected given the decline in the Memory market as pricing collapsed, which spurred top Memory chipmakers to cut capex spending to manage the demand-supply balance. Moreover, we believe the company’s underperformance could be due to its Logic revenue performance which declined by 20% and is its largest segment (60%) and was the only company among the top 5 semicon equipment makers to have a contraction in Logic revenues in 2023. On the other hand, Applied Materials and Lam Research Logic revenues grew strongly in 2023. In relation, we believe one of the factors could be due to the company’s market share losses in the Etch and Deposition segment (51% of Tokyo Electron’s total revenue), to competitors Applied Materials and Lam Research. Etch and Deposition reportable segment represented 74% of Applied Materials FY2023 revenue and 61% of Lam Research’s FY2023 revenue, respectively, highlighting their focus on the Etch and Deposition segment. In our previous analysis, we highlighted Applied Materials benefitting from strong growth in the US segment by 30% due to ongoing fab expansions by its top customers in 2023, which contrasts with Tokyo Electron whose US revenues declined by 51%, which may indicate a geographic benefit to Applied Materials and Lam Research as US-based companies.

Revenue Growth Recovery to Be Supported by Logic and Memory Growth

In the next section, we examine whether the company's growth could be buoyed by end markets, particularly the Memory market segment. We compile the top 5 semicon equipment companies' revenue breakdown by end markets (Logic and Memory) and then analyze its exposure to the Memory market segment.

Memory and Logic Segment Revenue Breakdown ASML Applied Materials Tokyo Electron Lam Research KLA-Tencor 2022 Memory % Revenue 35% 34% 34% 60% 38% 2022 Logic % of Revenue 65% 66% 66% 40% 62% 2022 Memory Growth Rate 34% -2% -18% 16% 54% 2022 Logic Growth Rate 4% 27% 41% 47% 30% 2023 Memory % Revenue 27% 23% 34% 42% 26% 2023 Logic % of Revenue 73% 77% 66% 58% 74% 2023 Memory Growth Rate 9% -29% -19% -29% -18% 2023 Logic Growth Rate 60% 22% -19% 47% 39% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table above, Tokyo Electron’s Memory % exposure was 34% of revenues in 2023, similar to 2022. In comparison, other competitors such as Applied Materials, Lam Research, and KLA saw their share of Memory revenues decline in 2023. Although all of these companies' NAND revenue declined, Tokyo Electron’s DRAM revenue growth was significantly higher than US-based competitors such as Applied Materials, Lam Research, and KLA-Tencor. For example, Applied Materials’ DRAM revenues grew 8% from 2021 to 2023. Tokyo Electron highlighted the company’s DRAM growth was driven by increased spending by DRAM chipmakers in China. We believe this may indicate the company’s advantage due to Tokyo Electron’s geographic proximity to China and being a non-US-based company. Based in Japan, Tokyo Electron is not subject to the same stringent technology export controls as US-based Applied Materials, KLA-Tencor and Lam Research. For example, Tokyo Electron and ASML are not currently being subjected to the foreign direct product rule, which restricts foreign companies from supplying semicon equipment with US technology to China. Overall, we believe this indicates Tokyo Electron’s Memory revenue share had been more resilient compared to competitors and its Memory exposure is now the second highest among the top 5 competitors, with only Lam Research higher at 42%.

We compiled our previous forecasts of capex by Memory and Logic for the top companies including Micron, SK Hynix, Samsung Intel, and TSMC below.

Capex ($ mln) 2023 2024F 2025F Average Micron (Memory) (MU) 7,676 8,000 12,111 Growth % YoY 4% 51% 28% SK Hynix (Memory) 4,977 9,495 14,900 Growth % YoY 91% 57% 74% Samsung (Memory) (OTCPK:SSNLF) 23,240 26,726 30,735 Growth % YoY 15% 15% 15% Total Memory 35,893 44,221 57,746 Growth % YoY 23% 31% 27% Intel (Logic) (INTC) 25,750 20,780 24,115 Growth % YoY -19% 16% -2% TSMC (Logic) (TSM) 30,941 31,000 38,797 Growth % YoY 0.2% 25% 13% Samsung (Logic) 11,834 13,609 15,651 Growth % YoY 15% 15% 15% Total Logic 68,525 65,389 78,563 Growth % YoY -4.58% 20.15% 7.79% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table above, we forecast Memory capex to grow strongly in 2024 as well as in 2025. This is because companies such as SK Hynix and Micron were guided to raise their capex. SK Hynix aims to increase production for its AI-related HBM and meet surging customer demand for AI. Additionally, SK Hynix is planning to develop a $14.6 bln new memory chip factory in South Korea to increase memory production. Moreover, Micron highlighted that half or more capex will be for its New York mega fab and Idaho fab construction plans to support leading-edge memory. Samsung plans to increase its HBM capacity to meet the "growing demand for generative AI".

On the other hand, we see a slowdown in Logic capex in 2024 at -4.8% before recovering in 2025. Intel’s management highlighted that there will be significant capital offsets during H2 2024, as they are nearing completion of their transformation to 5 nodes in 4 years, with the final Intel 18A and Intel 20A to be in production in H2 2024 for their IDM 2.0 strategy.

Tokyo Electron Revenue Forecasts (JPY bln) (FY) 2024 2025F 2026F Logic 906 864 1039 Growth % YoY -18.9% -4.58% 20.15% Memory 467 574 752 Growth % YoY -18.9% 23% 31% Total 1,373 1,438 1,790 Growth % YoY -18.9% 4.8% 24.5% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Overall, we believe the Memory market growth bodes well for Tokyo Electron. We forecast the company’s revenues by its Logic and Memory breakdown, with our forecasts for each segment from the table above of the top Logic and Memory companies. In total, we forecast Tokyo Electron growth of 4.8% in FY2025, slightly higher than the semicon market growth forecast of 2.5% in 2024 by SEMI, before rising to 24.5% due to continued growth in Memory and our expectations of a recovery in the Logic market capex growth. Thus, while we expect Tokyo Electron to benefit due to its higher exposure to Memory compared to other competitors, we calculated only slightly higher growth of 4.8% for the company in 2024. From its latest earnings briefing, the company’s presentation also shows management expects its Memory segment sales share to rise to 44% combined in H2 FY2025 (DRAM and Non-volatile memory) compared to 36% from the same period last year. Thus we believe indicating its expectations for a Memory segment-driven recovery this year.

Strong Growth in China Despite Geopolitical Tensions

Next, we examine the company's geographical revenue breakdown and performance in key regions amid the geopolitical tensions between the US and China. We first compile Tokyo Electron’s geographic revenue breakdown as well as the top 5 semicon equipment companies.

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table above, Tokyo Electron’s China Revenue % Revenue declined moderately by 4.4% in 2023, from 28.3% in FY2022 to 23.9% in FY2023. However, in FY2024, Tokyo Electron’s China Revenue % Revenue increased significantly, from 23.9% in FY2023 to 44.4% in FY2024, as management highlighted was due to significant “active investments by Chinese customers” for DRAM and that the “Chinese customers' investments for mature nodes were active”. Moreover, the increase in China Revenue % Revenue can also be attributed to significant FY2024 revenue declines in Taiwan (2nd largest market in 2023) and North America (3rd largest market in 2023), whereby Taiwan declined 52.5% YoY and North America declined 51.2% YoY respectively. Thus, Taiwan Revenue % Revenue significantly declined to 11.2% in FY2024, and North America declined to 9.2% in FY2024. Other regions such as SEA and Others, Europe, and South Korea also had similar declines in their respective Region % Revenue. Overall, only the company’s revenue from China increased significantly by 54% from FY2023 to FY2024, due to Chinese customers' active investments. However, all other geographic region revenues declined by more than 20% YoY.

Revenue (China) ($ mln) ASML (EUR mln) Applied Materials Tokyo Electron (JPY bln) Lam Research KLA-Tencor 2022 Revenue (China) 2,916 7,254 527 5,412 2,660 2022 Total Revenue 21,173 25,785 2,209 17,227 9,212 2022 China Revenue Share of Total Revenue 14% 28% 24% 31% 29% 2022 China Growth % YoY 6% -4% -7% 5% 45% 2023 Revenue (China) 7,252 7,247 813 4,463 2,867 2023 Total Revenue 27,559 26,517 1,831 17,429 10,496 2023 China Revenue Share of Total Revenue 26% 27% 44% 26% 27% 2023 China Growth % YoY 149% 0% 54% -18% 8% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table above, US-based companies such as Applied Materials and Lam Research revenues to China have moderately declined an average of 6% from 2021 to 2023, likely due to US trade restrictions for selling semicon equipment to China. However, US-based KLA-Tencor’s China Revenue % Revenue remained fairly constant, from 26% in 2021 to 27% in 2023, despite being subjected to US trade restrictions, which KLA-Tencor estimated $900 mln of 2023 revenue was impacted due to trade restrictions. Importantly, Tokyo Electron’s China revenue exposure was the highest compared to its competitors, at 44%, likely due to significant active investment by Chinese customers, as mentioned previously. We believe the high China revenue exposure could also be due to current US trade restrictions on selling the latest semicon technology to China, thus, allowing Tokyo Electron to sell its less-advanced semicon equipment, where Head of IR, Takagi highlighted demand was “really big”. Additionally, ASML also increased China Revenue % Revenue from 15% in 2021 to 26% in 2023, as management also previously highlighted similarly from its earnings call that “while the export regulations had an impact on our business, we continue to see strong demand for mid-critical and mature nodes in China”. From its latest earnings presentation, its share of revenues from China further increased to 50%, indicating its continued growth in the latest quarter.

Overall, we believe Tokyo Electron’s increase in its exposure to the Chinese market with the strong rise in revenues in FY2024 could allow it to capitalize on the Chinese market growth outlook, as the Chinese government set a goal of 70% chip production self-sufficiency by 2025 as well as introduced various subsidies such as China’s National IC Funding Phase 2 ($32 bln) and Phase 3 (>$40 bln, greater support for equipment) as well as China’s 14th Five Year Plan (>28nm manufacturing subsidies) with a total of $142 bln could support its semiconductor industry. However, the US government is reportedly seeking to impose more stringent restrictions on Tokyo Electron from the current export-controlled 10 to 14 nm advanced semicon manufacturing equipment, which may not bode well for the company.

Risk: Competition in Deposition and Etch

We believe one of the risks for the company is in the Deposition and Etch market segment which accounts for 51% of its total revenues. We highlighted that US-based competitors such as Applied Materials and Lam Research may have a geographic benefit from the expansions in the US market. Additionally, the Etch and Deposition reportable segment represented 74% of Applied Materials FY2023 revenue and 61% of Lam Research’s FY 2023 revenue respectively. Furthermore, its top competitors such as Applied Materials and Lam Research focused on Deposition and Etch both had strong growth in their Logic segments respectively in 2023.

Verdict

All in all, Tokyo Electron's negative performance in FY2024 was primarily attributable to declines in the Logic and NAND segments. The drop in NAND performance was unexpected due to the Memory market decline and reduced capex spending by top Memory chipmakers as we had previously analyzed. However, we believe the decline in the Logic segment was likely due to market losses in the Etch and Deposition segments, which are significant revenue contributors (51%). This is as competitors like Applied Materials and Lam Research saw strong growth in their Logic segments, particularly in the US, where Tokyo Electron's revenues declined by 51%, indicating possible competitive challenges in the Etch and Deposition segment. Despite these challenges, we forecast Tokyo Electron's growth to recover in FY2025 at 4.8%, higher than the semicon equipment market growth forecast of 2.5% for 2024. Nonetheless, we modeled its market share to remain flat at 12% in 2024. However, we expect its growth to accelerate to 24.5% beyond FY2025 due to continued growth in the Memory market and a recovery in the Logic semicon companies’ capex.

EV/EBITDA ('FWD') 14.34x EV/EBITDA (5-year Average) 16.18x Difference % 12.8% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

Compared to the company’s 5-year average EV/EBITDA, its forward EV/EBITDA of 14.34x shows a difference of 12.8%. We believe this indicates a positive upside for its stock, as well as the company’s stock price has declined by 17% YTD and could indicate an attractive valuation at current price levels. Thus, we rated the company as a Buy.

