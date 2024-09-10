Tokyo Electron: Revenue Growth Recovery Underway

Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
7.25K Followers

Summary

  • Tokyo Electron's FY2024 performance saw a 19% revenue decline, with significant drops in Logic and NAND segments, losing market share due to competitive pressures in Etch and Deposition.
  • Despite challenges, Tokyo Electron's DRAM revenue surged by 53.5%, driven by active Chinese investments, indicating resilience and potential growth in the memory market.
  • The company's geographic advantage in China, amid US-China trade tensions, could bolster its market position, leveraging less stringent export controls compared to US competitors.
  • Forecasted growth of 4.8% in FY2025, higher than the semiconductor market's 2.5%, with potential for a 24.5% rise in 2026 due to memory market recovery and logic capex growth.

Tokyo Electron Limited Building in Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In our previous analysis of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCPK:TOELF), we highlighted the Logic segment of the company could remain the key growth driver, fueled by market expansion and major customers' capital expenditures. We also expected

This article was written by

Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
7.25K Followers
Khaveen Investments is a Macroquantamental Hedge Fund managing a portfolio of globally diversified investments. With a vested interest in hundreds of investments spanning diverse asset classes, countries, sectors, and industries, we wield a multifaceted investment approach that combines top-down and bottom-up methodologies, integrating three core investment strategies: global macro, fundamental, and quantitative strategies. We serve accredited investors throughout the globe, which include HNW Individuals, Corporates, Associations, and Institutions. At the heart of our investment prowess lies specialized expertise in cutting-edge technologies that are reshaping the fabric of numerous industries. Our strategic focus revolves around the transformative fields of Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, 5G, Autonomous & Electric Vehicles, FinTech, Augmented & Virtual Reality, and the Internet of Things.www.khaveen.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TOELF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TOELF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TOELF
--
TOELY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News