Consolidative Tuesday

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.63K Followers

Summary

  • The US dollar is mostly consolidating so far today with a slightly heavier bias against the G10 currencies and most emerging market currencies.
  • The larger-than-expected Chinese trade surplus did not lift the yuan. The greenback is trading above its 20-day moving average against the Chinese yuan for the first time since late July.
  • Sterling is rising for the first time in three sessions after a strong jobs report.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 snapped a five-day drop yesterday but is trading with a heavier bias today.
  • US index futures are trading around 0.25%-0.40% lower, paring yesterday's gains.

american money surrounding, stock exchange image with money texture and lines indicating rise and fall, investment or loss

RHJ

Overview

The US dollar (USDOLLAR, DXY) is mostly consolidating so far today with a slightly heavier bias against the G10 currencies and most emerging market currencies. The larger-than-expected Chinese trade surplus did not lift the yuan. The greenback

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.63K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About USDOLLAR Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USDOLLAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USDOLLAR
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News