Vertigo3d

Being validated by the market can be a bittersweet feeling, especially when it comes to dividend payers that you'd like to own more of. For one thing, it's nice to see capital gains on the investment statement, but that also means acquiring new shares has become more expensive.

This brings me to CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE), which I last covered in February, highlighting its appealing cap rates on new acquisitions, strong balance sheet, and undervaluation.

It appears the market has agreed in a big way, with CTRE stock giving investors a 49.5% total return since my last piece, far outpacing the 10% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. As shown below, CTRE's 34% year-to-date price increase has even outperformed the 9% increase in the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

CTRE YTD Price Return (Seeking Alpha)

In this article, I revisit CTRE, including recent business fundamentals, and discuss the price at which I'd be interested in adding to this stock, so let's get started!

High Rent Coverage, Plenty Of Dry Powder

CareTrust is a self-managed healthcare REIT that's focused on skilled nursing, multi-service campus, and senior housing properties across the U.S. At present, it has $2.5 billion worth of investments across 285 properties run by 31 operators in 30 states.

As shown below, 61% of CTRE's investments are in skilled nursing with the remainder (19%) being in multi-service campus, 6% in seniors housing, and 15% in other real estate investments including mortgage loans and preferred equity investments.

Investor Presentation

CTRE continues to demonstrate sound operating fundamentals with 98.3% rent and interest collection during Q2 2024. Normalized FFO per share also grew by 3% YoY to $0.36. Thanks to CTRE's higher valuation relative to history, it raised $307 million in equity during Q2 and at the same time, closed $268 million worth of investments with a stabilized yield of 9.9%, driven by investments in skilled nursing facilities and mortgage loans.

The aforementioned 9.9% yield on new investments compares favorably to CTRE's cost of capital. This is considering the fact that CTRE's share price traded mostly around $25 during the second quarter, equating to a cost of equity of 5.9% based on a forward P/FFO of 16.9. CTRE's yield on new investments also sits well above the cost of debt, which carries a weighted average interest rate of 4.9%.

As a result of CTRE's equity issuance during Q2, it had $495 million in cash on hand and a very low net debt to EBITDA ratio of just 0.4x. This sits far below the 6.0x level, generally considered safe for REITs by ratings agencies, and below the 3.8x to 4.3x historical range. Moreover, CTRE has no debt maturities until 2026.

Investor Presentation

Importantly, CTRE's tenants remain overall healthy, with a TTM 2.2x EBITDAR-to-rent coverage, led by the top tenant, Ensign Group (from which CTRE was originally spun-off), which carries a 3.3x EBITDAR coverage. This compares favorably to the 1.78x EBITDAR-to-Rent coverage for peer Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) over the same period.

(Note: Tenant rent coverage metrics are reported 3 months in arrears)

Investor Presentation

Looking ahead, CTRE is well-positioned in a favorable environment, considering that CMS announced fiscal 2025's Medicare rates would increase by 4.2%, sitting ahead of the pace of inflation. CTRE is also sitting atop plenty of dry powder, as noted earlier, with a very low leverage ratio. This gives it capacity for external growth, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

The skilled nursing pipeline continues to reload from a steady flow of interesting and actionable opportunities coming across the desk. Competition for skilled nursing acquisitions is high as ongoing improvement in post COVID performance has resulted in more facilities approaching or returning to stabilization, but has been held in check by the current capital market environment while valuations remain within historical cap rates for skilled nursing. As for who is selling, we continue to see small and midsize regional owner operators as well as smaller mom and pop operators selling their portfolios and exiting the business. The combination of these factors put the buyer like us that has operational roots, is well capitalized, nimble and practical in a position to provide certainty and solutions for sellers and take advantage of an environment that can facilitate accelerated growth.

Importantly for income investors, CTRE currently yields a well-covered 3.9%. The dividend is well-covered by a 78% payout ratio and comes with a 5-year CAGR of 5.8%.

My main qualm around CTRE revolves around its valuation, which at the current price of $29.92 comes with a forward P/FFO of 20.2. As shown below, this sits well above CTRE's historical P/FFO of 15.4.

FAST Graphs

Considering CTRE's very strong balance sheet with plenty of dry powder for investments and analyst expectations for 9-10% annual FFO per share growth over the next two years, driven in part by the deployment of equity raised, I believe a P/FFO target of 17x would be more reasonable for value investors. This equates to a target price of $25, which I believe provides a better margin of safety.

Investor Takeaway

CareTrust REIT has demonstrated strong operating fundamentals, with high rent collection, high-yielding investment activity, and a very strong balance sheet backed by low leverage and ample liquidity.

The company's 9.9% yield on new investments outpaces its cost of capital, positioning it well for future growth, especially given favorable Medicare rate increases and acquisition opportunities in the skilled nursing sector.

However, with CTRE's current P/FFO of 20.2, well above its historical average, the stock appears overvalued. Investors seeking a better margin of safety may want to wait for a pullback to around $25, aligning with a more reasonable P/FFO of 17x.