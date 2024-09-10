Dividend Income Summary: Lanny's August 2024 Summary

Summary

  • Investing in dividend stocks allows you to earn dividend income, the best passive income stream.
  • In August, we (my wife and I) received a dividend income total of $1,415.47.
  • 2023 was up 24%. Eight months down in 2024 and the S&P 500 is still up 14%, despite the recent sell-offs. Unemployment is starting to tick up recently.

This is what dividend investing is all about! Investing in dividend stocks allows you to earn dividend income, the best passive income stream! Bias, you better believe it.

Time to dive into Lanny's August 2024 dividend income results! Were records set? Almost

