Dividend Income Summary: Lanny's August 2024 Summary

This is what dividend investing is all about! Investing in dividend stocks allows you to earn dividend income, the best passive income stream! Bias, you better believe it.

Time to dive into Lanny's August 2024 dividend income results! Were records set? Almost to financial freedom? One day and one month at a time!

Dividend Income

Dividend Income is the fruit from the labor of investing your money in the stock market. Further, Dividend Income is my primary vehicle on the road to Financial Freedom, which you can see through my Dividend Portfolio.

How do I research & screen for dividend stocks prior to making a purchase? I use our Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener and trade on Ally's investment platform (one of our Financial Freedom Products) and on SoFi (SOFI).

I also automatically invest and max out, pre-tax, my 401(k) through work and my Health Savings Account. This allows me to save a ton of money on taxes (aka thousands), which allows me to invest even more. In addition, all dividends I receive are automatically reinvested back into the company that paid the dividend, aka Dividend Reinvestment Plan or DRIP for short. This takes the emotion out of timing the market and builds onto my passive income stream!

Growing your dividend income takes time and consistency. Investing as often, and early, as you can allow compound interest (aka dividends) to work its magic. I have gone from making $2.70 in a single month in dividend income to well over... $10,000+ in a single month. My dividend income record was set in December 2021. Was it broken this month? The power of compounding and dividend reinvestment is a wonderful component of the portfolio. Each and every month, whether big or small, I continue to report the passive income that dividend investing provides me. Why?

I want to show you that dividend investing makes it possible to achieve financial freedom and/or financial independence. We all start somewhere, but consistently investing, compounding (reinvesting) dividends, and keeping it simple, allows you to be in a significantly better position than most. Further, if I can grow this portfolio and income stream, you can too.

Dividend income - August 2024

Now, on to the numbers… In August, we (my wife and I) received a dividend income total of $1,415.47. Another $1,000 month... phew. All dividends being reinvested, of course.

The amount and number of stocks listed below show you what it means to buy and hold for the long term. Most of the positions I have owned for years, letting dividend growth and reinvestment do its thing. This is what dividend investing for financial freedom is all about. The passive income stream is growing at a rapid pace.

2023 was up 24%. Eight months down in 2024 and the S&P 500 is still up 14%, despite the recent sell-offs. Unemployment is starting to tick up recently. Are the high interest rates doing their job and companies profits declining?

The fed has now paused for 13 months, as they let data and the interest rate hikes they've done over the last 2 years really sink in. We have a high likelihood of a rate cut at the September FOMC meeting in a few weeks, but too much speculation is happening beyond that date. Stay ready.

Here is the breakdown of dividend income for the month, between taxable and retirement (far right column, under "Retirement") accounts. In addition, "W" means my wife's account:

AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) came in with the big bat this month. Over $186 in total dividend income on the taxable account side, not including the $37.48 from AT&T from my wife's retirement account.

Procter & Gamble (PG), a dividend king, and AbbVie (ABBV) also came in with strong dividend payments. Both dividend stocks paid over $75 each and then my wife sprinkled in another $43 from PG.

I also split out my retirement accounts in the far right column and the taxable account dividends are in the left two columns. The retirement accounts are composed of H.S.A. investments, ROTH and Traditional IRAs, as well as our work 401(k) accounts. In total, the retirement accounts brought in a total dividend income amount of $405.95 or 29% of the dividend income total. Therefore, the majority of the dividend income came from my taxable account.

Dividend Income Year-over-Year Comparison

2023:

2024:

Our dividend income is down… from the prior year. What gives?

National Grid (NGG) paid dividends early, aka in July. Check that article here, where NGG paid over $500 to me in July!

There were a few others that paid in August but got back on a schedule with UPS (UPS) and TJ Maxx (TJX) from last year.

Without them, we may be up.

CVS (CVS) is growing due to dividend growth, and I have 100 shares.

No WestRock this month due to selling off that position, as I recap the sales, I have had this year.

Time to crack $2,000 next year, let's go!

Dividend Increases

I received 2 dividend increases this month. Slow and steady. Which dividend increase is the best?

It's a tie, honestly. Despite the volatility in the stock market and the dividend volatility as of late, these two dividend growth stocks were reliable and consistent.

Cannot hate a 7% increase from Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and Cummins (CMI). Let's go!

In total, dividend increases created $31.46 in additional passive dividend income. I would need to invest $899 at a 3.50% dividend yield in order to add that income. Thank you for the increases, as I didn't have to come up with the capital to create that form of income!

Dividend Income Conclusion & Summary

The name of the game is to apply what you learn through financial education. The next steps are to maximize every dollar for investment opportunities and live life on your own terms. Therefore, my plan is to demonstrate that dividend income can be a revenue engine. A revenue engine that allows you to take back control of your life. A revenue engine to help you reach financial freedom. Dividend investing, once you learn the right way, becomes easier and starts to immensely make sense!

Excited about the future, no doubt. Furthermore, all of the investing from last year and moves this year show that my aim to save 60% of my income, and making every dollar count, has provided the dividend growth.

If you are just starting out on your investment journey, and you aren't sure to start - please see the articles mentioned throughout this post. We are trying to bring you financial education and help you reach your financial goals.

As always, thank you for stopping by. Leave your comments and questions below. Good luck, and happy investing, everyone!

