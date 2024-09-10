Compassionate Eye Foundation

Weyco Group's (NASDAQ:WEYS) 2Q24 results showed positive sequential improvement in wholesale trends. The company's revenues decreased 5% YoY compared to a fall of 18% in 1Q24. Some of the company's brands are already showing positive growth in wholesale. Lower product costs and stable prices continue to positively affect its gross margins, and the company maintained its profitability YoY despite lower sales.

As the company prepares for the important 2H24 season, it is confident that trends could improve compared to 2023. Even maintenance of profitability and sales would be positive, given that the company's stock trades assume a sales decrease.

Since I published my first article on Weyco, the company's stock has appreciated 15%. It now trades at an EV/NOPAT of about 8x, compared to 7x a few months ago. I believe the stock is still an opportunity, given that some of its segments are showing growth while the rest are showing sequential trend improvement. As retailers return to normalized stocking patterns, the company could sell even more. In contrast with these fundamentals, the stock already prices a decrease in profitability, providing some margin of safety in case the situation does not develop positively. For that reason, I still think WEYS is a Buy at these prices.

2Q24 Results

Sales down but positive sequentially: Weyco's sales were down 5% YoY. This figure is not positive, but the company is showing significant sequential improvement. The company's sales had been down 13% in 3Q23, 19% in 4Q23, and 13% in 1Q24. Compared to this, the 5% negative figure of 2Q24 is positive.

Some brands in positive territory: The company's Florsheim and Nunn Bush (representing about 55/60% of company sales) were already in positive territory in 2Q24. Florsheim was up 3% and Nunn Bush was up 8% (although NB was helped by a shipment shifting to Q2 from Q3, according to the call).

Stacy Adams and BOGS continue to be challenged but still showed sequential improvements. SA was down 10% (vs. 16% in 1Q24 and 19% in 4Q23) and BOGS was down 33% (vs. 50% in 1Q24 and 32% in 4Q23).

Margins continue to improve: Thanks to decreasing input costs (anniversary expensive inventory from late 2022 and early 2023 sold in early and late 2023), the company's gross and operational profits have been stable at both the quarter and semester level despite the fall in sales.

Data by YCharts

Important 2H24: Weyco's second half tends to be more important than the first half, at least in the years of the pre-pandemic (the seasonal pattern is clear in the quarterly operating income above).

The company does not provide guidance, but management commented during the 2Q24 call that retailers remain conservative. This is an euphemism for retailers not placing orders above 2023 levels, in my opinion. The company is confident that the 'at-once' business will increase. In the at-once business, Weyco holds inventories for its most sold items and sells lower volumes more often to retailers. This implies that Weyco carries the inventory risk, and probably charges better margins on those sales. This implies that even if sales are lower than last year, the company may post similar revenues thanks to better margins.

Valuation Remains Attractive

Last quarter, I posted a Buy rating for Weyco on the basis of the stock already pricing negative developments.

Weyco was trading at an EV/NOPAT of about 10x compared to pre-pandemic earnings but only 7x compared to the company's TTM earnings. This implied the market was expecting a further decrease in sales or a deterioration in margins.

As I explained in that article, the company's volumes (measured via CoGS) were already at similar levels to the pre-pandemic, but the company had posted better margins. This may be indicative of an improved business via better pricing and lower SG&A.

This quarter, the stock is up 13% compared to July, which means it offers an 8x EV/NOPAT multiple to current earnings (EV of $230 million versus NOPAT of $29 million) and a 12x multiple to pre-pandemic earnings (NOPAT of $19 million).

These higher multiples should make the stock less attractive than last quarter. However, the company also posted fundamental improvements. First, sales were much better sequentially, and the most important brands were positive. Second, the company has been able to maintain its gross margins, meaning that its lower-priced inventories are not being matched by lower-priced sales. These two developments increase the probabilities of a scenario where Weyco's profits do not return to their pre-pandemic mean but rather remain at current levels or even increase.

For that reason, I continue to believe Weyco is a Buy. The stock offers an attractive current yield, plus the potential for growth in the second half. In addition, its yield on pre-pandemic earnings is not fantastic (8%) but is relatively fair, especially when compared to the upside opportunity in case the current business profitability is maintained or increased.

On the risk side, Weyco's 2H24 is more important in determining profitability than 1H24 (and especially the smallest seasonal quarter, Q2). If the company's trend deteriorates in the second half, profits may deteriorate more than expected.