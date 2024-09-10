W. P. Carey: A 6%-Yielding REIT Growth Play

Sep. 10, 2024 10:03 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Stock
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
25.65K Followers

Summary

  • W. P. Carey offers a 6% yield, supported by funds from operations.
  • The REIT completed its office divestment strategy, focusing now on industrial and warehouse assets, with 64% of its portfolio in these categories.
  • Despite lowering FY 2024 AFFO guidance, W. P. Carey maintains strong dividend coverage at 1.34X, indicating a safe and sustainable dividend.
  • The REIT's streamlined portfolio and attractive valuation make it a compelling investment for dividend-focused investors, with potential for AFFO growth.

Digging Financial Hole

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) trade at a very attractive 6% yield, and the REIT seems primed to return to a period of growth in its key metrics after it strategically repositioned its portfolio in

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
25.65K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPC, NLOP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WPC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on WPC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WPC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News