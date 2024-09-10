magicmine

When we last looked at Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) in May, the company was on the cusp of its first FDA approval that seemed very likely. The conclusion of that article advocated for a small position in this biopharma name, with a follow-up at some point in the future. The stock has surged since then on the expected FDA approval. Time to take some profits or further upside ahead? An updated analysis follows below.

Verona Pharma is headquartered in London. The company's main asset at this time is a first-in-class selective dual PDE3 and PDE4 inhibitor that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory properties into one compound. It is called Ensifentrine, also known by its marketing brand name Ohtuvayre. This product is targeting chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD and other respiratory diseases. The stock currently trades around $27.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of just north of $2.1 billion.

August 2024 Company Presentation

Recent Developments:

The big news since we last looked in on Verona Pharma, obviously, was that Ensifentrine was approved as a maintenance treatment for COPD on June 26th. Despite approval being viewed as likely, the stock has seen a big rise in trading since Ohtuvayre received its official green light.

August 2024 Company Presentation

This was a major milestone for the company as it represents the first approved candidate in the company's pipeline, which is developing Ensifentrine for other respiratory indications both as a monotherapy and as part of a combination therapy. Ensifentrine for the maintenance of COPD will be launched this quarter and carry an initial list price of $2,950 a month.

August 2024 Company Presentation

In addition to rolling out Ensifentrine, Verona will actively work to expand the indications the compound is eventually approved to treat. Management seems particularly excited about their franchise's potential to effectively treat Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis or NCFBE, which it is currently in Phase 2 development for. The Phase study (described below) is scheduled to initiate this quarter.

August 2024 Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is still positive on the stock despite the big run-up in the shares since we last looked at this name in spring. Since second quarter results hit the wires on August 8th, five analyst firms, including BTIG and Piper Sandler, have reissued Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $34 to $37 a share.

The company ended the first half of 2024 with just over $400 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet, after posting a net loss of $70.8 million for the second quarter. Combined with the company's available strategic financings, this cash will:

"enable Verona Pharma to fund planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements beyond 2026 including the commercial launch of Ohtuvayre in the U.S."

There were only approximately $80,000 worth of insider stock sales in the first seven months of 2024. However, in August, a couple of insiders sold just north of $2.5 million worth of equity collectively. In addition, approximately 13% of the outstanding float in the shares is currently held short.

Conclusion:

Verona will have minimal revenues this year during the initial rollout of Ohtuvayre. In FY2025, the current analyst consensus is for revenues of $81 million. However, the sales estimate range is large ($37 million to $117 million). Currently, the analyst consensus has Verona losing $2.42 a share in FY2024 and $1.38 a share in FY2025.

August 2024 Company Presentation

Back in 2023, an analyst at Jefferies had pegged Ohtuvayre peak sales of $1 billion as a nebulizer for COPD, which it has now been approved for. COPD is a considerable market, with more than eight million Americans afflicted. There are also numerous players already established in the space, with Symbicort being the market leader and Trelegy and Spiriva also having just over 10% market share. A recent article on Seeking Alpha also went into more detail on some potential new entrants from large drugmakers that could enter the market in the near future.

Verona, being a new entrant into the space, will have to develop/perfect an effective sales force and organization to play in this ultra-competitive space. Management will also have to get Ohtuvayre approved for the major government healthcare programs like Medicare (An official J code for Ensifentrine is expected to go into effect on January 1st) as well as insurance program formularies.

Ohtuvayre is the first COPD product to provide both bronchodilation and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory effects, so it should eventually develop at least a niche in this large market. The company's initial sales focus with be high-volume prescribing COPD healthcare providers or HCPs and getting the product approved across Medicare and insurance coverage for reimbursement.

The stock is up more than 90% since FDA approval in late June. A lot of good news seems priced into the stock at this point. While funding is in place to support the rollout of Ohtuvayre, Verona did lose over $70 million in the second quarter and is likely years away from profitability.

I plan to continue to hold my small "watch item" holding in VRNA. However, I want to see a few quarters of Ohtuvayre sales (particularly after it gets its J-code to start 2025), and how this is impacting Verona Pharma plc's quarterly cash burn rate, before I would add to my position. Therefore, Verona is probably a name I would follow up on again in the summer of next year, when we have a couple of quarters of revenues to assess and see how effectively the marketing rollout of Ohtuvayre is proceeding. Some readouts from the company's Phase 2 study around NCFBE should also be available by then as well.