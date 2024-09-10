A Look At Bath & Body Works: An Undervalued Retailer With Potential

Sep. 10, 2024 10:38 AM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) Stock
Summary

  • Bath & Body Works is undervalued, with a fair value estimate of $38 per share, offering a 32% upside from the current price.
  • The company boasts strong brand loyalty, a robust omnichannel presence, and impressive operational efficiency, driving high returns on invested capital.
  • Despite challenges like economic sensitivity and competition, BBWI's strategic initiatives and innovation position it well for continued growth.
  • Investors can generate income through conservative options strategies like cash-secured puts and put credit spreads, capitalizing on BBWI's undervaluation.

Bath and Body Works storefront and parking lot in Houston TX.

Brett_Hondow

Hey there, Seeking Alpha readers! In this article, I examine an undervalued company with a narrow economic moat in the retail space. I think it at least deserves a look - or perhaps I should say a sniff! That company is Bath & Body Works, Inc. (

