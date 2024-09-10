A Look At Bath & Body Works: An Undervalued Retailer With Potential

Brett_Hondow

Hey there, Seeking Alpha readers! In this article, I examine an undervalued company with a narrow economic moat in the retail space. I think it at least deserves a look - or perhaps I should say a sniff! That company is Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI).

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works is more than a retailer; it's a brand that has woven itself into the fabric of our lives and is known by almost anyone in North America. But what truly sets Bath & Body Works apart is its product portfolio. The company has mastered the art of affordable luxury, offering everything from fine fragrance mists and body lotions to 3-wick candles and hand soaps. These products are not just items to purchase; they're experiences that consumers crave, often returning to time and again. I mean, come on, can you honestly say you've never at least bought someone a gift from Bath & Body Works?

BBWI's Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

Here's how the company describes the strength of its brand::

We have developed and operate a well-known, beloved and broadly appealing brand, which allows us to target markets across the economic spectrum, across demographics and across the world. As one of the premier fragrance companies in the world, we deliver customers their favorite fragrances in multiple forms and categories with industry-leading speed and innovation that power our deep customer connections. We are an affordable luxury brand with covetable offerings, and a key tenet of our strategy is offering products at multiple price points. Customers look to us to celebrate the season, transport them to another time and place, decorate their home and find the perfect gift.

[Source: Bath & Body Works latest Form 10-K available here].

Bath & Body Works operates 1,850 stores in the United States and Canada, making it an almost ubiquitous presence in malls and shopping centers across North America. These stores alone generated $5.507 billion of the company's $7.429 in total sales in 2023.

Slide 26 of BBWI's Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation (BBWI's Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation)

The company also sells its merchandise in 485 stores outside of North America under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements. Its international ventures generated $340 million in revenue for the company in 2023.

Slide 10 of BBWI's Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation (BBWI's Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation)

And finally, beyond brick-and-mortar, Bath & Body Works has embraced the digital age with a robust online presence that accounted for $1.582 billion in revenue in 2023.

Slide 13 of BBWI's Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation (BBWI's Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation)

The company is a major player in the bath, shower, and candle/air freshener markets. It leads these markets with an average return on invested capital (ROIC) over 20%, far surpassing its 10% weighted average cost of capital (WACC). That's a really good thing because it means it has historically been able to reinvest its earnings at a return that is higher than its blended cost of borrowing from creditors and raising equity from investors. In theory, this should equate to needing to reinvest less of the company's earnings back into the business to grow than other companies with lower returns on invested capital, freeing up a larger proportion of earnings for dividends and buybacks..

Competitive Advantages

The success of Bath & Body Works can be attributed to several key competitive advantages. First and foremost is its brand loyalty. A strong brand is important in any commoditized market, such as soaps and fragrances. The company's loyalty program, which boasts a staggering 37 million active members, is a powerful engine driving repeat purchases. These aren't just casual shoppers; they're engaged customers who are deeply invested in the brand, often visiting stores or the website multiple times a year to explore new products and restock their favorites. This is impressive given that the company just started its loyalty program in 2022.

Slide 12 of BBWI's Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation (BBWI's Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation)

Another significant advantage is the company's omnichannel presence. Bath & Body Works has skillfully integrated its physical stores with its online platforms, ensuring that customers can shop whenever, wherever, and however they prefer. The Buy Online Pick Up In Store (BOPIS) service is a perfect example of this strategy in action, catering to those who want the convenience of online shopping with the immediacy of in-store pickup.

Innovation is another cornerstone of Bath & Body Works' success. The company has consistently demonstrated a keen ability to stay ahead of consumer trends, whether it's by expanding into new categories like men's grooming or by reformulating products to align with the growing demand for clean beauty. The recent addition of men's grooming products, including face and beard care, has not only diversified the product lineup but also tapped into a lucrative market that had previously been underrepresented in the company's offerings. The company is even implementing AI into its shopping app (see slide from BBWI's Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation below):

Slide 14 of BBWI's Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation (BBWI's Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation)

Operational efficiency also plays a critical role in Bath & Body Works' strong performance. The company's predominantly domestic, vertically integrated supply chain allows it to maintain high levels of product availability while keeping costs in check. This efficiency was evident in 2023 when Bath & Body Works successfully implemented $150 million in cost reductions, surpassing its initial target by $50 million. This focus on cost management has helped the company maintain its gross profit margin even in a challenging economic environment.

Risks And Challenges

Despite its many strengths, Bath & Body Works is not without its challenges. The personal care and home fragrance market is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for a share of consumers' wallets. Maintaining market share in this environment requires constant innovation and effective marketing to ensure that the brand remains relevant and desirable. The company's higher price points, compared to low-cost competitors, could be a challenge if consumer sentiment turns more price-sensitive.

Economic sensitivity is another factor that could impact Bath & Body Works. The company's products, while beloved, are ultimately discretionary items. During times of economic downturn, which could soon occur, consumers may prioritize essential purchases over luxury items like fragrant candles and body lotions. This economic vulnerability means that Bath & Body Works must be vigilant in monitoring consumer spending trends and be prepared to adjust its strategies as needed.

Global economic factors, such as fluctuations in raw material costs or transportation disruptions, could affect the company's ability to maintain its current level of efficiency. Inflation over the past few years has contributed to a margin decline, although this may be temporary.

Finally, Bath & Body Works' heavy reliance on mall locations, which accounted for 50% of its stores in 2023, presents a risk if foot traffic continues to decline. The company needs to grow its online business to help offset the declines in foot traffic. But as Bath & Body Works continues to invest in its online infrastructure, there are inherent risks associated with any technology rollout. Any delays or challenges in executing this project could hinder the company's growth and competitive positioning.

Valuation

I think Bath & Body Works' stock is undervalued at current prices. As of the date of this writing, the stock is trading for $27.99 per share. I used one of my favorite websites, Finbox, to help me build a DCF model based in large part on analyst projections. I believe the company's stock is fairly valued at about $38 per share, meaning I see about 32% upside. Here's a quick summary of my model:

DCF Summary from Finbox.com (Finbox.com)

The table below shows projected free cash flows to the firm (FCF) each year (both nominal and discounted). The model assumes that Bath & Body Works will generate nearly $1 billion of FCF this fiscal year-these are cash flows available to both debt and equity stakeholders.

Calculation of Enterprise Value Finbox.com (Finbox.com)

Now, Bath & Body Works has $514 million of cash in the bank and $5.3 billion in debt, so we need to translate the fair value of the entire enterprise to the fair value of a single share of equity. The table below shows the calculations.

Equity Waterfall Finbox.com (Finbox.com)

You can see the full DCF model here.

On the earnings front, analysts estimate that Bath & Body Works will generate $3.18 per share in earnings this fiscal year and $3.59 next year. This equates to a FY2025 and FY2026 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.6x and 7.7x, respectively. This would in turn be an earnings yield (the reciprocal of P/E) of 11.6% and 13.0%, respectively. With a 10-year treasury rate of about 3.7%, this is a premium of 7.9 to 9.3%. Not too shabby.

Finbox.com

Technical Setup

Bath & Body Works' stock is currently trading at $27.99, which is a new 52-week low. It's unclear whether the bottom is in, but the stock is likely to find some support at those recent lows. But it doesn't mean it can't go even lower. And, frankly, this chart is not looking very bullish. That said, I don't expect the stock to make any major moves (up or down) from here until after the company's next earnings report (likely in November).

StockCharts.com

A Conservative Way to Generate Income from Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Using Options

Now that we've talked about the company, its valuation, and the current technical setup, let's talk about ways we can generate income from the stock. Specifically, let's talk about two options strategies: (1) selling cash-secured puts and (2) selling put credit spreads.

Cash-Secured Puts

Let's start with the cash-secured put strategy. This is an options trading strategy where an investor who does not mind owning 100 shares of a stock sells a put option on that same stock. This allows the investor to earn income by collecting a premium from selling a put option in relation to the stock, while also allowing the investor to potentially acquire shares at a lower cost than the current market price (if the stock price were to decrease).

I like to compare selling cash-secured puts to running an insurance businesses like GEICO or State Farm, but instead of collecting premiums for insuring cars and homes, we're collecting premiums for insuring the underlying stock below a certain price. Allow me to elaborate -

When you sell a cash-secured put, you're basically "insuring" the buyer of that put (let's call him Mr. Market) from losses on the underlying stock below a certain price for a specified period of time (say 30 days). The time value portion of the option premium you collect from Mr. Market is just like an insurance premium. No matter what happens to the underlying stock price (whether up, down, or sideways), you get to keep that insurance fee. If you sell an at-the-money (ATM) or out-of-the-money (OTM) put option, the entire premium is time value and will decay over the life of the option. I think of the premium collected from Mr. Market from the sale of this 30-day put option as my monthly insurance premium.

So, how would I play Bath & Body Works in a somewhat conservative way before their next quarterly earnings release in November. As of the date of this writing, I would consider doing the following since I believe the downside in the stock is limited since the company appears to be undervalued at current prices:

Sell the $25 strike put option expiring on October 11, 2024 for $50.

The total amount of collateral you would need to put on this trade would be $2,450, which is also your max loss if the stock went to zero.

Here's the profit & loss diagram for this trade:

Self Created (OptionStrat.com) Profit Loss chart (Self Created (OptionStrat.com))

As you can see, if BBWI is trading above $25.00 per share when the put option expires on October 11, 2024, you'll have a profit of $50 in approximately 30 days. That's because you get to keep the $50 of option premium you collected from Mr. Market when you sold him insurance on his 100 shares below $25 per share. This is your insurance premium. It's yours to keep it no matter what. That's about a 2% return over one month, or about 24% annualized. Again, not too shabby.

And worst case scenario, if the stock drops below $25 per share, you will be assigned 100 shares of BBWI at $25 per share. If the stock is truly undervalued at that price and the market eventually recognizes it, you could hold those shares and wait for them to appreciate toward fair value. In other words, even if the stock falls in the near term below $25 per share, this doesn't necessarily mean you're doomed to incur a permanent loss. Your cost basis would be $24.50 per share (you would acquire at $25 per share, but you collected $0.50 in premium when you sold the put option for a net cost of $24.50 per share). If the stock is fairly valued at about $38 per share, as I estimate above, then you would be acquiring the 100 shares at 35.5% discount to fair value ($24.50 is 35.5% less than $38 per share) and your upside potential to fair value would be 55% (going from $24.50 to $38 per share is a gain of 55%).

Put Credit Spreads

Now, what if we could get even better returns than the cash-secured put strategy while risking even less capital overall? Let's talk put credit spreads (also known as bull put spreads). Here's the cool thing -

Instead of insuring 100 shares of BBWI at $25 per share all the way to $0 per share, we could buy a put option with a lower strike price to limit our downside risk (e.g., in the event the company goes belly up). I like to think of put credit spreads as selling insurance to Mr. Market while at the same time buying reinsurance from Mrs. Market to protect myself from catastrophic losses on the insurance I just sold to Mr. Market.

Looking at BBWI's option chain as of the date of this writing, I could sell the $25 strike put option expiring on October 11, 2024 for $50 and simultaneously buy the $23 strike put option expiring at the same time for $20. This would net me $30 per spread ($50 collected from selling the $25 strike put minus the $20 spent to purchase the $23 strike put).

My profit/loss diagram for this put credit spread would look something like this:

Self Created (OptionStrat.com) Put Credit Spread profit loss chart (Self Created (OptionStrat.com))

As you can see, if BBWI is trading above $25.00 per share when the put credit spread expires on October 11, 2024, you'll have a profit of $30 in approximately 30 days. But the interesting thing is here you only risked $170 instead of $2450 in the cash-secured put example above. That's because your purchase of the $23 put option protects you from any losses on the underlying stock below $23 per share, so your max loss per spread is only $170 ($200 max loss on 100 shares between $25 per share and $23 per share, minus $30 of net insurance premium collected). If your max loss on this trade is $170 (no matter how low the underlying stock goes), this means you are only ever risking $170 on this trade. And since your potential gain is $30 (as long as the underlying stock price stays above $25 per share), this trade has the potential to return a whopping 17.6% over about a one-month period ($30/$170 = 0.176), or 214% annualized! Again, not too shabby!

And worst case scenario, if the stock drops below $25 per share, you could simply close out the spread for a bit of a loss before it expires and take a more aggressive long position at the lower price. For example, you could buy 100 shares (or a LEAPS call with near 100 deltas, if you really want to juice your returns while limiting your downside risk) while the stock is at this now lower price in anticipation that the stock might rebound towards estimated fair value of $38 per share sometime in the future. .

So, while options may seem scary, I hope these examples demonstrate there are conservative ways for value investors to use options and make decent returns while waiting for a stock to fall to a more favorable price.

Conclusion

Bath & Body Works stands out in the crowded retail landscape as a brand that has successfully combined strong brand loyalty, innovation, and operational efficiency to create a compelling investment opportunity. While the company faces challenges from economic sensitivity and competition, its robust business model and strategic initiatives position it well for continued growth. For investors looking for a blend of stability and income generation, Bath & Body Works offers an attractive option when implementing a cash-secured put or put credit spread strategy. Whether you're a long-term value investor or a cautious trader, Bath & Body Works deserves a deeper look.