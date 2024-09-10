Canadian Solar: Slight Growth Cannot Remove Concerns Over Operations In China

First Principles Partners profile picture
First Principles Partners
297 Followers

Summary

  • Canadian Solar stock is rated as a hold due to oversupply in China and export policy hurdles despite its solid fundamentals and expansion plans.
  • The company manufactures solar panels and energy storage solutions, with significant production in China and growing market share globally.
  • Subsidies and proximity to raw materials in China reduce production costs, but regulatory challenges and labor concerns impact its market.
  • Dwindling revenues in China due to oversupply and increased operational expenses highlight market saturation and political uncertainties affecting profitability.

Abstract aerial/drone view over a field of solar panels at sunrise

Justin Paget

Investment Thesis

I am optimistic about Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), but I rate it as a hold. Its stock has been on a solid downtrend in the last 2 years, hitting its 2018 low at $11.91. The company is grappling with

This article was written by

First Principles Partners profile picture
First Principles Partners
297 Followers
First Principles Partners is an equity research analyst specializing in technology, innovation, and sustainability investment. My unique approach, "First Principles," involves breaking down complex problems to their most basic elements in terms of financial and technology, enabling me to uncover overlooked investment opportunities.With a strong background in investment, private equity and venture capital, I have a proven track record of delivering strong returns for readers. Articles on Seeking Alpha focus on emerging technologies, sustainable investing, and the intersection of innovation and finance. I am passionate about sharing insights with a wider audience and learning from fellow investors. Together, we can drive positive change and contribute to a more sustainable and innovative world.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CSIQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSIQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSIQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News