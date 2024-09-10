Justin Paget

Investment Thesis

I am optimistic about Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), but I rate it as a hold. Its stock has been on a solid downtrend in the last 2 years, hitting its 2018 low at $11.91. The company is grappling with oversupply in its highest domestic China market of solar panels. The company is still recording profits and has a high potential for a speculative buy as it plans to expand its manufacturing capacity. However, due to oversupply concerns in China, the alternative of exportation faces policy hurdles, which is why I rate it as a Hold.

Company introduction

Canadian Solar is a Canada-based company that manufactures most of its solar panels in China. The company has impressive fundamentals, and with its massive expansion plans for its eStorage manufacturing facility, it shows solid potential. However, its photovoltaic products are highly commercialized and thus face oversupply in China, which is its largest domestic market.

To understand the challenges it faces, we have to start with the businesses that it is doing. In this article, I will delve specifically into China's market discussion and forecast in the recently released Q2 24 earnings report, show how I came to my thesis, and explain why I am opportunistic but rate it hold.

Solar-related equipment is its major business

The company manufactures and sells polycrystalline solar panels, solar power storage batteries, and electricity infrastructure construction and maintenance.

The company has two business segments: CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy.

CSI Solar manufactures solar panels, battery energy storage, parts, and total systems such as Solar system kits, inverters, and EPC (Engineering, procurement, and construction) services.

CSI Solar’s e-STORAGE is a new branded battery energy storage business that offers utility-scale turnkey battery energy solutions.

Recurrent Energy — This is one of the world's largest clean energy developments, involving solar energy and battery-storage projects.

The company's production is connected to the global market, but its largest production capacity is based in China. It has production operations in other countries, such as Vietnam, Canada, and Thailand. However, the US manufacturing plants are under construction and set to be in operation by the end of 2025.

Q2 2024 Highlights

Gain in market share; one of CSIQ's core strengths.

In the last twenty years, CSIQ has grown by double digits. The growth is attributed to consistent industry spacing and gaining market share. Of this market share gain, 27% is in the China market, 24% is in (Europe, Middle East, Africa) EMEA, 20% is in North America, 11% is in Latin America, and 5% is in Japan.

The market is poised to expand further as the company's strong growth outlook strategy starts to take shape. Despite dwindling demand for solar panels, CSIQ is a lower-risk company with great market stability upon demand and supply adjustments to market signals.

For example, CSIQ is interested in China’s plan to achieve the carbon peak and carbon neutrality by 2060. By 2030, China will achieve 25% non-fossil fuel energy consumption, attaining 1,200 GW total solar and wind energy installations. This implies that there will be around 80-100 GW of additional capacity annually, and CSIQ is positioning itself for this demand with operationally excellent battery energy storage.

China market is a growth driver, but it is also a double-edged sword

e-STORAGE is a strategic-enhanced battery energy storage, forecasted to offer energy storage solutions to the booming solar energy market. China also leads in the CSIQ's global storage capacity in GWh.

China subsidies; critical driver to cost reduction

With the widespread subsidies on renewable energy generation and consumption, China has consistently subsidized solar panel manufacturing. Throughout 2010, the China Development Bank funded USD $28 billion in renewable energy. In 2023, China invested USD $130 billion in solar industries.

These subsidies have consistently impacted CSIQ's profitability and low production costs. This has facilitated the company's channeling of 34 million in Q1 2024 and 25 million in Q2 24, a significant investment in research and development (R&D). As such, the company has an e-STORAGE battery energy storage, offering differentiated service solutions as a one-stop shop for consumers.

Manufacturing in China offers proximity to raw materials

Proximity to raw materials in China is advantageous to CSIQ in the manufacture of solar panels. China offers 80% of most of the raw materials that CSIQ uses to manufacture its solar products, which are mined from China. This has significantly reduced production costs, making it possible to access polycrystalline silicon and other primary components of solar cells.

Canadian Solar secured a contract with e-STORAGE, a division of CSI Solar Co. Fotowatio Renewable Ventures has awarded e-STORAGE a contract to supply a 100 MW /200 MWh energy storage solution. Proximity to raw materials offers Canadian Solar a better opportunity to deliver this project at a reduced cost of production.

Dwindling revenues in China

In Q2 24, the CSI Solar segment (Holding company) QoQ recorded an increase of +29% from USD 1,342 to USD 1,731 million. However, the company's YoY is 31% less, which sparks warnings of a stalled bottom. China, the domestic and largest market, recorded 29% of its revenues from China, down from 31% in Q1 24, which reflects the current oversupply.

Its major revenue driver is China's dwindling market share. Due to oversupply in China, the company recorded decreased net revenues year over year. The decrease primarily reflects the high shipment volume of its solar panels, declining module average selling price (ASP), and low project sales.

High total operational expenses reduced net revenues. QoQ increased in the second quarter from USD $204 Q1 2024 to USD $216 Q2 2024, driven by high shipping and handling costs.

However, shipping was not significant in the second quarter, indicating an impact on the already-set regulations on cheap solar panels.

Facing major external headwinds

Export policies: US and European markets have implemented regulatory hurdles

Let's take a look at my explanation of why China's solar panels are facing challenges in entering new markets. US government policies against dumping and forced labor concerns have contributed to stringent international policies. Overcapacity is argued along with dumping concerns as China's PV manufacturers sell their PVs below domestic foreign markets' production costs. In response, The US President doubled the tariffs on Chinese solar-cell imports from 25% to 50% as an anti-dumping legislation. The legislation is still active to protect US solar manufacturers, while currently affecting Chinese overcapacity solar panels.

Canadian Solar faces labor and exploitation hurdles

Despite the company name, which indicates that it is a North American company, CSIQ operates its headquarters in Canada, but its manufacturing facility is in China. Now, Chinese solar manufacturers are facing regulations related to their unsupportive rights on employees and privileges compared to those in the U.S. and Canada.

In 2023, Canadian Solar chairman Dr. Shawn Qu declared the company’s zero tolerance for forced labor in a statement. This was after concerns that Canadian Solar has operations in Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, where forced labor among the Uyghur is rampant.

The Chairman acknowledges this problem, denying the allegations but accepting that the regulations against Chinese solar manufacturers will affect its products and supply chain.

Unlike Nvidia and Apple, which are contract companies in China, Canadian Solar manufactures primarily in China. This presents a moral issue for investors; even though they are not directly exposed to legal risks that may arise against these companies, this can stall its bottomed stocks from imminent gain.

Oversupply on decreasing sales

Every investor concerned about Canadian Solar's performance should consider that China is facing an oversupply of solar panels that it is demanding. We have already seen that the company has started recording reduced sales due to the oversupply. Consequently, this has resulted in an influx of cheap solar panels whose price is way less than the cost of production.

Overcapacity has directly affected Chinese solar manufacturers. Canadian Solar and its counterparts, such as Longi Green Energy Technology, have not been spared. Looking at the Chinese solar manufacturers, their shares have been slumping.

Overcapacity has resulted in the Chinese government withdrawing some price support for the solar industry, which has impacted struggling solar panel stocks.

Valuation

After a few years of rapid growth, CSIQ is expected to grow at a slower pace given the solar projects globally are seeing a slowdown, and the projects in China are halted because of grid capacity, coupled with the operational challenges as discussed. The consensus revenue forecast for FY2024 will be only at around $7.1 billion, down from its FY2022 and FY2023 revenue of $7.6 and $7.4 billion respectively.

When we look at the company's valuation multiples compared with other peers, the company is valued higher than its Chinese counterpart Jinko Solar, who is a global leader which has the highest quarterly sales in the industry. Jinko's undervalue, as we discussed before, is mainly due to its close tie with China.

But in this case, we think that Canadian Solar has masked that concern with its Western name. As such, we think that in the long term the valuation of both Jinko and Canadian Solar will diverge, with Jinko growing closer to First Solar and others at the 2x - 4x range in terms of P/S ratio, while Canadian Solar will be even lower, at the 0.1x - 0.12x range, given the operational challenges it faces.

Hence, our target price based on the valuation multiple ranges from $10.73 to $12.88.

