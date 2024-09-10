Sundry Photography

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is a major, American pharmacy, with over 9,000 locations. Earlier this year, its stock took a big tumble after Q1 earnings disappointed.

CVS 1Y Price History (Seeking Alpha)

While some might have been scared by this, I believe most of the business is sound and that it has proved to be a steady compounder over time. With modest growth assumptions, CVS is priced to deliver attractive returns, which is why I rate it a Buy.

Business Model

CVS has three main reporting segments: Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness.

Benefits leverages their pharmacy network to provide health care plans. This entails contracts and relationships with patients and providers alike. It's an insurance business with more of an ecosystem to it.

Services entails actual care provision at clinics, not just CVS locations but other third parties in their network.

P&C, meanwhile, refers more directly to their retail business, both its pharmacy and general merchandise at the store front.

Revenues by Segment (2023 Form 10K)

Each segment contributes significantly to revenue. Each must regularly evolve in response to consumer and patient needs.

Spring Correction

So what happened in the spring that brought the price down so sharply? Well, when Q1 results were released, they announced a guidance cut. As reported here on SA:

In the Health Care Benefits unit, adjusted operating income decreased by ~60% YoY to $732M as the medical benefits ratio, which calculates the share of premiums spent on medical benefits, reached ~90% compared to ~85% a year ago .CVS attributed the MBR spike to several factors, including increased Medicare utilization and the unfavorable impact of the company's 2024 Medicare Advantage star ratings.

In other words, Medicare Advantage (part of the Benefits segment) has been utilized to a higher degree than thought and has come with tighter margins than they would like. In Q1 earnings, CEO Karen Lynch explained:

I also feel it is important to discuss our long-term outlook for Medicare Advantage. We recently received the final 2025 rate notice, and when combined with the Part D changes prescribed by the Inflation Reduction Act, we believe the rate is insufficient. This update will result in significant added disruption to benefit levels and choice for seniors across the country. While we strive to deliver benefit stability to seniors, we will be adjusting plan-level benefits and exiting counties as we construct our bid for 2025. We are committed to improving margins.

So near-term impact to earnings displeased the market and resulted in this correction.

Financial Picture

With the recent setback explained, let's take a look at the bigger picture when it comes to CVS's financial results. Over the last decade, CVS has enjoyed consistent revenue growth.

Author's display of 10K data

This comes to a CAGR of about 11% for the period. The cash flows have shown a similar trend of growth.

Author's display of 10K data

Free cash flow has also generally increased, albeit with some fluctuation. If we adjust for outflows from M&A activity, some years show net negative outflows. The company has accounted for this by raising capital through debt issuance. As of Q2 2024, CVS has $62.6B in long-term debt. Their latest Form 10Q (pg. 29) shows that most of this is staggered across several note issues with maturities that span from now into the 2050s, most enjoying interest no higher than 5%.

Author's display of 10K data

Cash is historically returned to shareholders through buybacks and dividends, but we see that M&A activity has led to reductions in buybacks, while the dividend distributions are maintained and generally increased.

Value Proposition

I believe, as a mixture of incremental revenue growth, buybacks, and dividends, CVS offers good value on today's market.

2023 Form 10K

Most of the revenue comes from its retail products. Over the business's life, it's shown ability to respond well to consumer needs, and its size gives it negotiating power with drugmakers.

Despite the disappointments with the Medicare Advantage business in Q1, the company enjoys deep relationships with consumers and producers alike. MA is just one business unit of many, and I believe CVS possesses the ability to continually adapt and potentially even introduce new lines of business, as it has done for decades.

After all, what started as Consumer Value Stores in the 60s and did not have a pharmacy focus evolved into one that provides health care plans, uses its size to negotiate prices down on drugs and other forms of care, expanded into online sales, was able to administer COVID tests and vaccines, and can connect patients with third-party pharmacies as needed.

With that, I'll propose a fair value for the shares, using Discounted Cash Flow. The five-year average of FCF shows that CVS can generate at least $9B in cash each year, so we'll use that as a baseline for the calculation, along with other assumptions:

3% CAGR of FCF the next decade

Terminal multiple of 5

Considering both its history as a tested retailer, that fact that many of CVS's pharmaceutical products will be needed as the American population ages, and its ability to adapt its business for both consumers and producers, I think it doesn't beg a lot to assume 3% growth, and a terminal multiple of 5 just assumes it will generally be priced for modest growth.

Author's calculation

At a 10% discount rate (typical return of a broad market index), that suggests the intrinsic value of CVS is about $87B, which comes to $69 per share. I believe this proposition gets better as buybacks at these lower prices increase the growth of FCF per share. Similarly, investors are getting a 4.6% dividend, with a payout ratio well covered even after Q1's disappointment.

What To Watch

Let's talk about possible risks and positive signals to monitor as the year progresses.

Benefits Segment

In the Q2 earnings call, Lynch mentioned that Brian Kane had been removed from running the Benefits segment, which she would be leading directly until a replacement is found. A new segment leader will likely be a good sign, but a delay in find one could speak to managerial problems.

Meanwhile, CVS's ability to spawn good business lines implies that it will back out of under-performing ones. If the weaker aspects of Health Care Benefits don't have room for meaningful improvement, CVS needs to show a willingness to let them fail and focus capital on better areas. In context, this means successfully reducing their Medicare Advantage business, which they first mentioned back in Q1.

Statista

As the leader in the prescription drugs market, CVS has the scale and access to patient/provider data to respond better to their needs than anyone else. Lynch is taking actions within the Benefits segment.

Other Risks

Depending on how much CVS chooses to refinance its upcoming maturities, there is a chance that it must do so with much higher interest rates, and could weaken the cash flows enough to affect dividend growth and consistency of buybacks.

CVS is somewhat exposed to risks of a recession, as its retail sales would likely be impacted. With many disappointed about August's jobs report, it's worth observing what happens here as well and how their P&C segment could be impacted.

Conclusion

Big, established companies like CVS can often catch folks off guard if earnings disappoint. Yet, an "earnings miss" is a news headline, not much of a statement about the longevity of the business. CVS has other things going for it and has decades of proof of its model. Still profitable, not distressed by debt, and one of the most familiar pharmacies and convenience stores out there, I think the recent correction gives an entry price that investors deserve for such a business, and that's why it's earned a Buy rating from me.