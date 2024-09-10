Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

When I last wrote about Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) in July 2023, the company was in clinical trials with a leukemia drug and a drug for liver disease, and I rated it a buy on its prospects in those disease areas. Now TERN has reported results from a four-week study of its oral GLP-1 receptor agonist (TERN-601), showing impressive weight loss, meaning the company might have itself a drug for obesity. This article takes a look at the weight loss drug and the road ahead for TERN.

TERN-601 Enters the Weight Loss Arena

On September 9, 2024, TERN announced that its oral GLP-1 agonist, TERN-601, had achieved a placebo-adjusted weight loss of 4.9% in just four weeks, in a phase 1 study of 37 obese or overweight individuals (non-diabetic). While that impressive weight loss for four weeks was seen at the 740 mg daily dose, a lower 500 mg dose still achieved a placebo-adjusted weight loss of -3.8% at four weeks.

Results from a 28-day, placebo-controlled phase 1 study of TERN-601. (VKTX Presentation, September 9, 2024.)

By comparison, Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) announced a placebo-adjusted weight loss of 3.3% at 28 days from a trial of an oral version of its GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist, VK2735. It should be noted that the placebo group in the VK2735 trial seemed to run a little high (compared to the low-dose groups of VK2735). In any case, it looks like TERN's offering similarly to VKTX's offering in terms of efficacy at four weeks, at least as well as we can tell based on a cross-trial comparison.

Results from a 28-day study of oral VK2735. (VKTX Presentation, March 2024.)

In terms of tolerability, TERN followed a rapid dose escalation with the 740 mg TERN-601 group starting on 100 mg daily, but titrating up to 740 mg by day 12. Such a rapid titration probably isn't needed clinically, although it did allow the drug to produce impressive weight loss at 28 days, and a slower titration could be used to increase tolerability. Notably, there were still no discontinuations of treatment across the 37 patients in the study, including the 9 patients treated with 740 mg TERN-601. That being said, six of nine patients experienced mild vomiting at the 740 mg dose, which I believe hits home the value of a slower titration.

Gastrointestinal adverse event data from a phase 1 study of TERN-601. (TERN Presentation, September 9, 2024.)

TERN-601: Commercial Viability an Advantage

One clear advantage of TERN-601 is the commercial viability of producing large doses of a small molecule drug, something that has not been as easy to do for larger peptide drugs. For example, Novo Nordisk's (NVO) semaglutide (a modified peptide, molecular weight over 4000 Daltons) is available in an oral form, Rybelsus (doses of 3 mg, 7 mg and 14 mg once daily, approved for type 2 diabetes). Rybelsus may not have the same weight-loss efficacy as the subcutaneous injection (Ozempic/Wegovy; doses of 0.25 mg once weekly to 2.4 mg once weekly). It is possible higher doses or newer formulations could address the issue of reduced efficacy for Rybelsus, but even with Ozempic/Wegovy there have been shortages. Of course, those shortages are driven by considerable demand, but upscaling production hasn't been something NVO has been able to handle in a short time.

TERN's summary on TERN-601 notes manufacturing scalability of TERN-601. (TERN Presentation, September 9, 2024.)

With TERN-601, the company has remarked on the manufacturing scalability of the drug, which is good news given the dosage used.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Financial Overview

TERN finished Q2 '24 with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $225.3M, which it believes will be sufficient to fund expenses into 2026. R&D expenses were $18.4M in Q2 '24 with G&A expenses of $7.2M in the same quarter. TERN reported a net loss of $22.7M in Q2 '24 and net cash used in operating activities of $39M in the first six months of 2024. Indeed, at that rate of cash burn (about $80M a year) TERN could make have a cash runway through 2026. Of course, expenses could pick up, with TERN planning to start a phase 2 study of TERN-601 in 2025 following this week's positive phase 1 data.

TERN announced a public offering of common stock worth $125M on September 9, 2024, with an option for the underwriters to purchase an additional $18.75M of stock. Gross proceeds of $140M+ would certainly help confirm TERN has the financial firepower to take its assets deeper into clinical development, although even the current cash balance was not a near-term concern, in my opinion.

As of July 26, 2024, there were 70,371,911 shares of TERN's common stock outstanding, giving TERN a market cap of $641.8M. There was little reaction to the proposed offering of stock after hours on September 9, 2024, suggesting the dilution may be tolerated. Of course, if the offering is priced too low, the stock could fall.

TERN Stock Rating, Risks, and Conclusion

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s TERN-601 looks to be competitive on efficacy, with manageable safety thus far, compared to other oral weight-loss drugs. I still rate TERN a buy as the company now has itself in the race to develop another weight loss drug, and while the race is highly competitive, the potential market is huge. Indeed, Goldman Sachs Research suggests the obesity market could grow to $100B annually by 2030. As such, I think it is only necessary for these weight loss drugs to carve themselves out a small niche in the market, and TERN-601 at least has the advantage of being an oral option.

The risks of any long in TERN are several-fold, a few of which I'll discuss here. Firstly, if the reaction to TERN's pricing of its offering of common stock is negative, the stock might not recover well from any fall, if at all.

Secondly, TERN is set to produce interim data from a phase 1 study of TERN-701 in chronic myeloid leukemia in December 2024. If those results aren't well received, the stock could fall heavily. I'm positive on TERN-701, and so I don't think a sell-off is guaranteed, but that is quite speculative on my part, so there are certainly no guarantees.

Lastly, TERN may use its funds to progress other pipeline members, which haven't necessarily generated the same enthusiasm as TERN-601. For example, the company also has its drug for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, TERN-501. If the company makes moves to develop that agent, but the market thinks that is a waste of funds, then the stock could fall.