Terns Pharmaceuticals: Weight Loss Drug TERN-601 Is Competitive

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
8.05K Followers

Summary

  • Terns Pharmaceuticals' TERN-601 shows impressive weight loss results in a phase 1 study, positioning TERN competitively in the obesity drug market.
  • The commercial viability of TERN-601's manufacturing scalability could be an advantage over certain competitors like Novo Nordisk's Rybelsus.
  • TERN has sufficient funds to support operations into 2026, and a recent $125M public offering could allow it to go further.

Hispanic woman cheering on scale

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

When I last wrote about Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) in July 2023, the company was in clinical trials with a leukemia drug and a drug for liver disease, and I rated it a

This article was written by

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
8.05K Followers
Scientist and trader of biotech stock. Focus on trading around events such as trial results and NDA/BLA approvals. Also covering companies in industries regulated by the FDA. Articles present my opinion on stocks, but don't constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TERN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TERN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TERN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News