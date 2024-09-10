We Need To Prepare Our Portfolios Well In Advance Of The Retirement Start Date

PM Images

Retirement risk begins several years before your retirement start date. If you have a planned 2030 retirement start date, your portfolio risk is no different today compared to what it will be in 2030. You are already in the retirement risk zone. A severe pre-retirement recession and stock market correction can derail your retirement plans just as much as a recession in your first years of retirement. We need to prepare our portfolios for retirement.

We often think of wealth building and retirement as static dates. Furthermore, we have that accumulation stage when we are building our assets and net worth, and then we have that decumulation stage (retirement or semi-retirement) when we are spending our assets. We tend to think of those periods in static terms, with hard stop and start dates. But that could be dangerous thinking.

The accumulation stage is quite simple, really. We go for growth and create the largest portfolio value. More money creates more retirement income.

More money is more better. - Dale

Wealth creation

And certainly, we build wealth in many ways or by many channels. We have our cash and investment portfolios, and we may also have workplace pensions that are building future retirement payments. And of course, we have our real estate, and perhaps we are also building value and net worth in business ventures. We may have inheritances that we know are likely to come our way. Government programs such as social security will come into play. In Canada, we have CPP and OAS. With all the potential income sources, we certainly need a greater financial plan and optimized free cash flow plan.

This article will look at the role of our investment portfolios.

Don't go backwards as you approach retirement

We need to prepare our investment portfolios well in advance of our planned retirement date. We need to protect our Assets.

Here's a quick example. It's January 1998 and the investor's portfolio looks to be on track to reach their magic number in early 2003, 5 years away.

And then this happens.

S&P 500 from 1998 (testfolio/Author)

Even though they're still investing $1500 per month, the value of their portfolio loses considerable value over the 5 years. The chart is adjusted for inflation. Remember, it is real inflation-adjusted numbers that matter when doing our retirement projections.

That retiree will have to greatly reduce their spend levels or delay their retirement start date.

A retiree who understood that they were in the retirement risk zone 5 years before retirement could have built up a defensive wall of bonds - long and short.

Bonds from 1998 (testfolio/Author)

In the above example, the retiree moved $100,000 of equity profits (in 1998) to the bond portfolio and then used that $1500 monthly to build up the defensive wall.

If the equity portfolio was throwing off $2000 monthly in dividends, those funds could also be used to build the bond component. Now we're adding $3500 monthly to build that wall.

Bonds funded with dividends too (testfolio/Author)

That retiree is now entering retirement with a $350,000 defensive wall. Of course, if a retiree is more cautious, they can do greater rebalancing 5 years or more before the retirement start date. They can target to enter retirement with an 80/20 equity allocation, 70/30, 60/40, 50/50. It's your call.

Related post: How Retirees Made It Through The Last Two Recessions

From the above post we can see that a traditional balanced portfolio has done the job, managing the sequence of returns (a poor retirement start date) risk.

And keep in mind that risk feels different in retirement. It can be difficult to spend in a recession when that is our final pot of money. Studies indicate that retirees with very defensive portfolios spend more. They are not thrown off track.

The financial crisis and retirement

It's 2007 and your portfolio has enjoyed some very strong returns coming out of the dot com crash. You've amassed $900,000 and calculate that a few more years of solid stock market returns will take you to your retirement number. For argument's sake, let's set $1,200,000 as the retirement number.

And then we enter the financial crisis, wiping out years of gains.

S&P 500 from 2007 (testfolio/Author)

2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 would have delivered final values below the 2007 level. We're delaying our retirement start date or potentially lowering our spend rate.

But if we had rebalanced and directed new investments and dividend income to the bond component, we're building a defensive wall above $350,000.

Bonds from 2007 (testfolio/Author)

The final portfolio allocation works out to $708,000 in equities and $366,000 in bonds. The retiree has a $1,074,000 portfolio. The portfolio has generated a 19.3% total return from 2007.

The portfolio value is short of target. The retiree could decide to retire at a lower spend rate. If we use a 4.2% spend rate ...

$1,200,000 creates $50,400 in annual income.

$1,074,00 creates $45,108 in annual income.

There is also the option of spending at the original planned rate for a year or two while leaning more on the bond portfolio. The retiree would then recalculate spending and retirement plans.

Using the above amounts and 2013 retirement start date, the retiree would have been in good shape. Even with the 4.2% spend rate, the portfolio value would have increased nicely. The retiree could have carried on and potentially even nudged up the spend rate for a few years. The numbers are adjusted for inflation, meaning the real spending power is maintained.

Here's the balanced portfolio spending at 4.2%, inflation adjusted.

Balanced Portfolio In Retirement (testfolio/Author)

Valuation matters

The retiree actually landed on a very fortunate start date, as the trailing PE ratio for the S&P 500 was 17 at the start of 2013. That is one of the best valuation start dates over the last 20 years. That is the good side of the coin when considering a major market correction. The vicious stock market decline will often take the markets into very attractive valuation levels. The same favorable valuation start level happened after the dot-com crash as well.

If you protect through a major correction, you might come out on the other side with 'enough' and a favorable valuation starting level.

Obviously, late 2024 is not a favorable start date for those that hold the cap weighted S&P 500.

S&P 500 earnings yield (multpl.com )

Earnings and free cash flow growth will have to power the income producing potential of the U.S. market. I would not argue with any retiree that takes valuation into consideration in 2024.

When I sold off half of my Canadian telcos (BCE) and (TU) I moved the proceeds to U.S. stocks. But I did not select an S&P 500 ETF, I used iShares (XDU.CA). The index/ETF seeks out profitability and quality. The valuation is very reasonable, you'll find no magnificent 7 in the mix. I like the more defensive sector arrangement.

That said, we already hold a nice basket of U.S. growth stocks.

When are you in the retirement risk zone?

My research suggests that we're in the retirement risk zone about 5 or 6 years previous to the retirement start date.

Here's U.S. stocks and bonds from 1996. If a retiree was looking to retire in several years (from 1996) bonds offered no benefit, in comparison.

SPY and bonds from 1996 (tesfolio/Author)

And from 2003 ...

SPY and bonds from 2003 (testfolio/Author)

Ironically, after several years the stocks and bonds end up in a near tie, again.

Take the market gift and protect yourself

What is obvious from the 2 charts above is that the stock market went on an incredible run and helped many retirees hit their magic number.

But that's not a time to get greedy thinking that outrageous stock market returns are forever. It's time to protect enough of the gains when we're in the retirement risk zone.

As per the first two charts in this article, those outrageous gains can disappear in a heartbeat. And it can take many years to recover.

Living off the dividends?

It is a popular approach to 'live off the dividends'. But keep in mind that a dividend provides no additional protection from sequence of returns risk. As I demonstrated in The Dividends Don't Matter In Retirement Either, there is no difference between a dividend and a share sale, except for tax treatment. Dividend investors are equity investors, and they need to address sequence of returns risk and dividend health risk.

Dividends don't matter in retirement, even big ones.

And given that share sales offer complete control, they move on to be superior over dividends in almost every way. From that article ...

If you live off of the dividends, you are simply letting the dividends decide your spend rate, your tax efficiency and it becomes your financial and cash flow plan. It becomes part of your estate plan. Obviously, the dividend knows nothing about financial planning, tax efficiency, the appropriate spend rate, estate planning, or appropriate risk level. - Dale

Portfolio success in retirement comes down to total return and risk level. That's it. That's why I am a big fan of overweighting to defensive sectors - consumer staples, healthcare and utilities/pipelines.

In this article, we see how defensive sectors were far superior compared to a traditional balanced portfolio through the financial crisis. I like the idea of using defensive sectors in concert with bonds and cash.

More defensive weapons is more better - Dale

In summary, we should protect our assets beginning about 5 years previous to the retirement start date. We can build the defensive wall with bonds and cash (ultra-short bonds), CDs, gold and defensive equities.

If you want additional protection from inflation, check out The All-weather Portfolio For Retirement.

Thanks for reading. We'll see you in the comment section. I try my best to address all comments and questions.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.