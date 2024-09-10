The S&P 500 One Day Rally May Be About To Hit A Brick Wall

Jonathan Knowles

Stocks rebounded on Monday, but whether the rally can have legs is yet to be seen. The rally on Monday doesn't seem sustainable, given the sharp decline in implied volatility and a market in profoundly negative gamma territory. This suggests the market was a bit oversold from an options perspective, and the snap-back move may be able to carry on a bit more, but is more mechanical in nature.

Additionally, overhead resistance in the S&P 500 (SP500) (SPX) may prevent the rally from carrying much further, given that we see significant levels of option gamma built up around the 5,500 to 5,550 level. That means that the S&P 500 may find it challenging to push much beyond that region over the coming days unless those levels start to roll higher into options expiration on September 20.

Implied Volatility Declines

Yesterday's move was partially driven by a sizeable decline in implied volatility as the fallout from Friday passed, with the S&P VIX Index (VIX) 1-Day dropping from 20.4 to 13.9. However, it is unlikely that implied volatility will continue to fall as it did on Monday because there is a lot of event risk coming over the next week, topped off by the FOMC meeting on September 18. Additionally, from next week, there is a VIX options expiration, and there are significant levels of options gamma built up for the VIX index at 17, which probably puts a floor in the VIX until we pass that date.

Bloomberg

Furthermore, the index found itself in a deep negative gamma regime on Monday. When the market is in a negative gamma, it tends to increase volatility both up and down because market-maker hedging flows have a lot more impact on the overall direction of the market.

The level that determines whether the market is in positive or negative gamma is called the zero-gamma level. That level is determined by the amount of dollar gamma exposures across strike prices and expiration dates. That zero-gamma level coming into September 6 was around 5,520, which placed the S&P 500 about 112 points below that level as of Friday's close.

Historically, it seems that when the S&P 500 zero-gamma level gets to be about 100 points above the S&P 500 spot price, it marks short-term bottoms in the index. Additionally, if the S&P 500 rises above the zero gamma level, volatility should subside, and the market maker hedging flows will also subside. This will take some tailwinds away from the market pushing higher.

Mott Capital

Strong Resistance

Further, with the quarterly option expiration date approaching, the S&P 500 is likely to find strong resistance around the 5,500 level up to the 5,550 level. That is where the biggest concentration of gamma is currently for the S&P 500, and those levels can tend to act as support or resistance levels. This means the S&P 500 may have a tough time pushing beyond those levels in the coming days unless options traders begin to bet on further upside moves in the index and gamma levels start to build up at higher levels.

Bloomberg

This suggests that the rally we saw yesterday may extend slightly over the coming days, but it will likely run into a wall of resistance at levels in the 5,500 to 5,550 region. It may also mean that sellers return to those levels because another aspect of yesterday's rally was that volume declined. If volume should continue to decline as the market goes higher into those resistance levels, it would suggest that sellers have taken a break.

TradingView

With the liquidity level at the top of the book still very low and not really rising back to where it had been in May or June, their moves are likely to be overstated. This, again, is mainly because there is a lack of market participants. When the top of the book declines, there are fewer shares or contracts to buy or sell on the bid and the offer.

CME GROUP

The overriding factor that drove the market lower starting in mid-July hasn't really changed. The yen strengthened materially against the dollar all last week, and the yield curve continues to steepen. These are the most significant factors likely to drive the market. In fact, there is enough data to suggest that trends may only be strengthening.