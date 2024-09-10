NFIB Small Business Optimism Surprises To The Downside In August

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Small business optimism dropped to a three-month low as NFIB’s headline index came in below expectations in August at 91.2 vs. the consensus expectation of 93.6. Survey participants noted a considerable decline in real sales expectations and economic expectations, and they also reported a renewed decline in the earnings trend. Let’s dive into some of the key subcomponents tracking these changes.

Data Point August Forecast July NFIB Small Business Optimism Index 91.2 93.6 93.7 NFIB Outlook for General Business Conditions -13 - -7 NFIB Actual Price Changes 20 - 22 NFIB Actual Employment Changes -6 - -3 Click to enlarge

Business Conditions

What stood out most in the report was the sharp shift in earnings for small businesses. The net reports of negative changes in earnings at -37% was the worst since 2010, even lower than troughs that were reported during the worst of COVID (June 2020: -35%) and the height of inflationary pressures in 2022-2023 (July 2022: -26%). The reported “most important” reasons for the rough earnings trend were weak sales volumes, with 13% of respondents giving this reason, and increased costs (both labor and non-labor), with 16% of respondents giving this reason. This is a shift from two years ago, when small businesses were primarily concerned with costs. Now, they are slightly less concerned about costs but increasingly concerned about the noticeable trend of weaker demand. With the sales expectations index falling to the 2024 low of -18 in August (down -9 pts), it appears that this problem is not going to get better.

NFIB

While there was a sharp decline in the general business conditions outlook index, from -7 to -13, that print is still well above the weak readings in early 2024 and late 2023 which were below -30 and in some cases below -40. That suggests that forward small business sentiment is still better than when inflationary pressures were the worst (the post-pandemic trough in this index reached -61 in June 2022). However, there are very few small businesses looking to expand at the moment. Almost half of the respondents noted that economic conditions made it “not a good time” to expend (36%) or were “uncertain” about expansion (12%). Another 28% noted that it was “not a good time” or were “uncertain” because of the political climate. In general, it is safe to say that the small business sector of the economy is in a particularly nervous, cautious mood.

Prices

NFIB

The NFIB provides a look into key price indexes ahead of the CPI report. Small businesses reported actual price growth at the lowest rate so far in 2024 and the weakest since January 2021. However, the reading of 20 was much lower than the previous 2024 low of 21 set in February of this year. The index tracking price plans saw a slight uptick of 1 pt to 25, the second-lowest reading of 2024 and the second-lowest since April 2023. The data is consistent with a trend of gradual disinflation, which should be evident in the CPI report tomorrow. As noted in the earnings trend, lower sales expectations should put downward pressure on small business pricing trends as well as demand continues to diminish.

Employment

NFIB

The different employment sub-indexes tell a mixed story, but broadly show that the labor market for small businesses is cooling. Most importantly, the NFIB reported that actual employment was the weakest since August 2022 with a net -6% of small businesses seeing employment decrease. This wasn’t largely different from readings in the last three months, but it does signal a slight pick-up in shrinking staff. Despite there being a slowdown in current hiring, small businesses continued to indicate that they have trouble finding qualified applicants (at the highest rate in 2024 so far), and as a result, the percentage of small forms with positions not able to be filled ticked up for the 2nd straight month to 40% (was 37% in June). Because small businesses continue to report a gap in skilled labor, hiring and compensation plans were both still solid and in line with 2024 readings (although lower than the super hot labor market immediately after the pandemic). Once again, no signs of layoffs, and instead, there is a sign of labor shortages, specifically in skilled labor.

With small-cap stock volatility picking up in the last two months, the NFIB provides some interesting context for the moves. Specifically, we have seen short and sudden rallies in the Russell 2000 index (IWM) at the beginning of July (+11.0% from July 9th to July 16th) and through most of August (+5.5% from August 5th to August 23rd). Both of these rallies were sparked by the increase in rate cut expectations that sparked a short-term rotation into smaller-sized equities and out of the larger tech names that had boomed for most of the first half of the year. The earnings and sales trends in this month’s survey are particularly concerning and suggest that small-caps might have to worry about an economic slowdown that would offset the benefits of rate cuts. These downside risks are likely why IWM is still only up 3.9% YTD (while SPY is up 15.0% YTD) despite the rallies in July and August.