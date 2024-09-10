NFIB Small Business Optimism Surprises To The Downside In August

Sep. 10, 2024 11:05 AM ETIWM
MTS Insights profile picture
MTS Insights
581 Followers

Summary

  • Small business optimism hit a three-month low in August, with the NFIB index at 91.2, below the expected 93.6, driven by weak sales and economic expectations.
  • Earnings for small businesses saw a significant decline, with net reports of negative changes at -37%, the worst since 2010, due to weak sales and increased costs.
  • Price growth for small businesses is at its lowest since January 2021, indicating gradual disinflation, while employment trends show a cooling labor market with hiring challenges.
  • Despite short-term rallies in the Russell 2000, small-cap stocks face downside risks from economic slowdowns, reflected in IWM's modest 3.9% YTD gain compared to SPY's 15.0%.

Portrait of female coffeeshop owner

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Small business optimism dropped to a three-month low as NFIB’s headline index came in below expectations in August at 91.2 vs. the consensus expectation of 93.6. Survey participants noted a considerable decline in real sales expectations

This article was written by

MTS Insights profile picture
MTS Insights
581 Followers
Earnings analysis of individual stocks and macro analysis of broad asset class, sector and country-specific funds to discover trends using a top-down approach.  For more content visit my website or follow me on Twitter (@MTSInsights).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IWM--
iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News