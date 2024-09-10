Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Barclays 22nd Annual Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Barclays 22nd Annual Global Financial Services Conference Call September 10, 2024 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Santomassimo - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Goldberg - Barclays

Jason Goldberg

Good morning. I'm Jason Goldberg, and welcome to day two of Barclays 22nd Annual Global Financial Services Conference. Thank you for joining us.

We have a full slate of large-cap banks. We've got 11 in a row, all in this room, with the exception of Bank of America, at lunch, which will be next door.

Very pleased to have kind of kicking off day two with Wells Fargo, a company that obviously plays in many aspects of the financial services industry. From the company, I'm very happy to welcome back Mike Santomassimo, the Chief Financial Officer. Mike, good morning.

Mike Santomassimo

Thanks for having me. I can't imagine you doing 11 in a row, but good luck.

Jason Goldberg

Appreciate it.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jason Goldberg

Maybe we could put up the first ARS question. We've been asking to all the companies this question. We'll tally them up at the end. But, Mike, maybe we could start just big picture. Obviously, Wells services a broad way of consumers, high-net-worth individuals, commercial, institutional investors. Maybe just tell me kind of what you're hearing or seeing across segments as you kind of grapple with a slowing economy, elevated inflation, economic uncertainty, declining rates potentially next week and the like?

Mike Santomassimo

Yeah. I mean, there's a lot in there, but I think the short answer is, I think most people are still doing pretty well, whether it's on the consumer side or the commercial side. And when you unpick that, on the consumer side, I think you're continuing to see the trend now that we've talked about for a while, which is, folks on the

