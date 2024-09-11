Why Everyone Should Be A Dividend Investor

pixdeluxe/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Have you ever heard of the 90/90/90 rule?

Essentially, the rule says that 90% of new traders lose 90% of their starting capital within the first 90 days.

While it is unknown who came up with this rule, it explains perfectly why Wall Street makes so much money, as most traders are simply providers of liquidity - nothing more, nothing less.

Leo Nelissen

This blog entry from seven years ago perfectly hits the nail on the head:

In order to make money in the markets, you need liquidity (stocks being bought and sold). The 'dumb money' provides the liquidity that the 'smart money' uses to get in and out of trades. Trading is a zero sum game, every single penny you make is because some other poor shmuck lost it. For every buyer there's a seller and vice-versa (in an efficient liquid market). - Steemit (Emphasis added)

To give you one of many examples, the screenshot below shows what it says on the website of CFD (contracts for difference) broker Plus500. More than 80% of its clients lose money using leveraged financial products.

Plus500

Needless to say, there are some people who make it big in trading. After all, it's the 90/90/90 rule, not the 100/90/90 rule. I am also not including longer-term traders who trade around some positions. I know that some of my followers use these strategies. The 90/90/90 rule does not apply here.

That said, I was a somewhat active trader for a while. When I finished the Dutch equivalent of high school, I was an active trader, mainly trading futures on the S&P 500 and some select commodities.

Luckily, that endeavor did not last long, mainly because of three reasons.

I wasn't good at it. Although I kept my losses limited, I quickly figured out I was very bad at timing the market on an ultra-short-term basis. It also bothered me that I started to view the market as a get-rich-quick scheme. When I started college, I was blessed to get in touch with a well-experienced German investor and banking professional who spent at least two years mentoring me. This was my entry into longer-term investing and applying a macro-focused approach. Essentially, it shaped the strategy I am still using today. In my first years as a "longer-term" investor - before I started writing for Seeking Alpha - I was friends with someone who showed me the downside of active trading. He had inherited a substantial amount of money from his parents, which he almost entirely lost following online trading mentors who promised great returns and a waterproof method to consistently make money on the market. He's the main reason why I put so much emphasis on safety and no-nonsense investing, as I have seen what these "get-rich-quick" schemes can do to a person.

Since then, I have improved my strategy, which included working for a company advising hedge funds, a geopolitical/macroeconomic research firm, and writing for Seeking Alpha since 2015 - among other things.

As most of my readers will know, I have one long-only portfolio, which includes 23 long-term investments with a multi-decade investment horizon. This portfolio accounts for more than 95% of my net worth and is focused on the magic of dividend investment.

Whereas active day trading puts investors at a huge disadvantage, I believe long-term dividend investing is one of the best ways to build long-term wealth ever "invented."

Hence, in this article, I'll explain why that is the case and why I cannot imagine ever-changing my strategy.

So, as we have a lot to discuss, let's get right to it!

The Power Of Dividend Growth

The Canadian asset manager, RBC Global Asset Management, looked into the best-performing assets in Canada between 1986 and 2023, which is a sample size that includes many recessions, bear markets, bull markets, different political leadership, pandemics, geopolitical events, and many other factors.

During this period, Canada's main stock index, the TSX Composite, returned 6.2% per year.

Dividend payers returned 9.1% per year.

Consistent dividend growers returned 10.8% per year.

Royal Bank of Canada

Hartford Funds conducted similar research in the United States, as it found that between 1973 and 2023, dividend growers turned a $100 investment into $14,118, which implies a 10.4% average annual growth rate.

The equal-weighted S&P 500 turned $100 into $4,439, implying a CAGR of 7.9%.

Hartford Funds

So far, so good.

The most impressive thing is that investors did not have to take above-average risks to outperform the market. I often get the feeling that people believe that high risks are needed to generate high returns. While that may be true in the short term, it's not true when applying it to long-term investing.

Using Hartford data, we see that between 1973 and 2023, dividend growers had a standard deviation of 16.2%, lower than any other category. Essentially, this means that investors got above-average returns with below-average volatility.

Hartford Funds

The Royal Bank of Canada found the same, as both dividend growers and dividend payers had substantially lower volatility than the TSX Composite, non-payers, and dividend cutters.

Royal Bank of Canada

And, last but not least, Nuveen visualized it even better. The company used Ned Davis Research between 1973 and 2023 based on S&P 500 stock groupings.

Their chart shows perfectly that dividend stocks have higher returns with lower risks, something that may seem too good to be true for many investors.

Nuveen

Now, you're probably wondering why that is the case.

What Makes Dividend Growth So Special

Generally speaking, the dividend does not add value.

After all, the dividend is nothing but a transaction where a company transfers money to its shareholders. This lowers the cash position of the company. It also comes with dividend taxes in many cases, leading to value destruction.

If a company were to buy back stock instead of distributing a dividend, it could use its cash to improve the per-share value of its business. This is also much more tax-friendly than distributing a dividend, as the buyback tax is just 1% (it used to be 0%).

This is an argument often used by people who avoid dividends.

The reason dividend stocks outperform the market with subdued volatility is the fact that they can pay a consistent dividend. This is a stamp of approval.

It's all about their ability to pay dividends(!).

Dividend growers often have strong balance sheets, consistent earnings growth, healthy free cash flow growth, and business models that allow them to distribute cash to shareholders each year. After all, companies need to be in great financial shape to distribute dividends . Companies in bad shape are unable to consistently grow dividends.

. Companies in bad shape are unable to consistently grow dividends. Investors often prefer stability. They know they can trust a consistent dividend grower . While some high-risk/fast-growing companies may do better during extreme bull markets, dividend growers are much more consistent . Investors tend to prefer that.

. While some high-risk/fast-growing companies may do better during extreme bull markets, . Investors tend to prefer that. If a company is consistently growing its dividend, it's fair to assume it has found a business model that has an edge over other companies. This bodes well for its future.

over other companies. This bodes well for its future. Dividends are income . If a stock you hold pays income, it's often easy to just hold these shares and add on weakness. This is one of the reasons why volatility tends to be low. If your stocks do not provide income, you'll have to gradually sell shares or use option strategies to generate a cash flow from your investment.

. If a stock you hold pays income, it's often easy to just hold these shares and add on weakness. This is one of the reasons why volatility tends to be low. If your stocks do not provide income, you'll have to gradually sell shares or use option strategies to generate a cash flow from your investment. Dividends are often reinvested, which supports the stock price.

Needless to say, there are exceptions. Some dividend payers are struggling. This often leads to dividend cuts. The good news is that it is often rather easy to spot a struggling company - especially in the large-cap space.

For example, a stock like 3M (MMM) fell out of favor way before it cut its dividend, as investors started to distrust management and witnessed weakening fundamentals and lawsuit risks.

Data by YCharts

When I assess dividends, I look for various factors.

I want business models with a competitive edge (a moat).

Related to the point above, I want companies that are critical in their segments, including aerospace suppliers, transportation companies (i.e., railroads), healthcare suppliers, energy companies, real estate, etc.

I want businesses with healthy free cash flow, strong balance sheets, and subdued dividend payout ratios.

So far, none of my holdings have ever cut their dividend while they were part of my portfolio (or after I sold them). This includes energy companies during the 2020 pandemic.

To reiterate this part, while dividends don't directly add value and are less tax-efficient than buybacks, companies that consistently grow their dividends often have strong balance sheets, reliable earnings growth, and sustainable business models.

This instills confidence and attracts a wide range of investors, allowing them to outperform non-dividend payers on a consistent basis.

Why I Like Dividend Stocks In This Environment

On a multi-decade time horizon, dividend stocks outperform the market. On a shorter-term basis, that is not always the case.

Or, to put it differently: the significance of dividends varies.

As we can see below, since 1930, dividends accounted for 40% of the market's total return. In the 1940s, that number was 67%. In the 1950s, it dropped to 29%. In the 1960s, it was 43%. In the 1970s, it was 72%.

In the 2010s, it was just 16%. So far, in the 2020s, the number is 15%.

Nuveen

The biggest factor behind the dividend share of the total return is the market's gain. This is because dividends are much less volatile than the market. In a year when stocks rise 30%, average dividend growth is unlikely to be 30%. This results in a lower total return share of dividends.

Especially after the Great Financial Crisis, this was a big factor.

Money was cheap, as all major central banks had low rates and various QE programs.

Inflation was low.

Secular tailwinds like globalization, the massive energy boom in the United States, and cheap production from China caused inflation to remain low and create favorable business conditions.

The past 15ish years were perfect for growth stocks. Dividends were not important for many, as they could find shelter in high-flying tech stocks like the FANG+ selection - or whatever you want to call them.

In order to track dividend growers, I am using the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIG). This ETF tracks the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index and holds 339 equities with a median market cap of almost $200 billion.

Since its inception in 2006, it has returned 457%, slightly lagging the S&P 500's 491% return.

Data by YCharts

Does this mean everything we discussed in this article is void?

No, it does not.

The S&P 500 has significant exposure to many of the biggest holdings of the VIG ETF.

The S&P 500 is also very top-heavy and filled with the nation's largest tech stocks.

The biggest ten stocks of the S&P 500 accounted for 36% of its weighting going into this month, the highest since JPMorgan started collecting data.

JPMorgan

Using the equal-weight S&P 500, dividend stocks have beaten the market over the past 18 years.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, we're witnessing some momentum in dividend stocks, as the market is realizing the next decade may be less favorable for growth stocks, as we could encounter longer-term above-average inflation and interest rates, the side effects of less globalization, less favorable energy supply growth dynamics, structural labor shortages, and general geopolitical uncertainty.

This bodes very well for dividend stocks - especially on a relative basis.

Furthermore, as I have written in prior articles, because we're likely looking at potential rate cuts in the next few months, we can expect a significant rotation from low-risk government bonds to high-quality dividend stocks, as investors seek to protect their income.

There is, currently, roughly $6.4 trillion in money market funds. Before the pandemic, that number was close to $3.0 trillion. If history is any indication, lower Fed funds rates will trigger a rotation that benefits dividend stocks.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

So, what is the biggest risk facing dividend investors?

There's No Free Lunch

Before I end this article, I need to issue a warning. While history shows that dividend (growing) stocks outperform the market with subdued volatility, investors should under no circumstances hunt for the highest-yielding stocks.

As much fun as it may be to squeeze the most yield out of every hard-earned dollar, I do not recommend hunting for elevated yields.

On September 9, I wrote an article titled "Say No To Sucker Yields: 3 Winning Dividends For Savvy Investors."

In that article, I explained that ultra-high-yield investing offers an easy way to destroy wealth.

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is a great proxy for these stocks, as it includes the 100 highest-dividend paying stocks in the world. It also weeds out stocks that have cut their dividend or hinted at a potential cut.

Since January 2012, this ETF has returned 3%. This includes its dividends. The S&P 500 has returned 448% since then.

Data by YCharts

Once companies pay ultra-high dividends, something is likely up.

[...] A company that pays a steady stream of growing dividends is probably in robust financial health, but one that pays gigantic dividends is probably struggling and may be desperate to attract investors. Put a bunch of those into an ETF, and you get lots of income but even more risk. - The Wall Street Journal - The Wall Street Journal

Although the market is home to some high-quality stocks with yields close to 10%, I want readers to be extremely careful when dealing with higher-yielding investments.

Always figure out why a yield is high and focus on its business model to assess the odds of consistent long-term dividend growth.

Takeaway

The 90/90/90 rule highlights the harsh reality that most new traders lose nearly all their capital in just three months.

While short-term trading can be alluring, it often leads to significant losses.

Instead, I make the case for long-term dividend investing, which consistently delivers higher returns with lower risks.

Dividend growers typically have strong financial health, offering a safer and more reliable path to wealth accumulation.

However, it's crucial to avoid chasing high yields blindly.

Focus on quality and sustainable dividend growth to build wealth steadily and securely.

All things considered, I am convinced that, especially in today's uncertain market environment, dividend investing remains one of the best strategies for long-term success.