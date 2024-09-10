CMS Energy: A Strong Company, But At A High Price

Summary

  • CMS Energy is a solid utility company in Michigan, offering stable earnings and dividends, but currently trades at a premium price.
  • The company faces risks from significant debt, upcoming expenses for phasing out coal plants, and reliance on Michigan's economic conditions.
  • Despite favorable operating margins, CMS Energy's high debt limits cash flow, impacting its ability to grow dividends significantly.
  • I recommend holding CMS Energy stock; consider selling if bought at lower prices due to unsustainable current momentum and high valuation.

Utilities have historically been heavily favored by income investors. That’s no surprise as they typically offer relatively stable share prices, consistent earnings, and best of all tend to pay well above market average dividends. For retirees and other people

I’m Jason Ditz and I have 20 years of experience in foreign policy research. My work has appeared in Forbes, Toronto Star, Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Providence Journal, Washington Times and the Detroit Free Press, as well as American Conservative Magazine and the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. I have been writing investment analysis, with a focus on deep-discount value plays, for over 25 years. I I got my start analyzing securities for a stock-picking contest on the now defunct StockJungle in college. After winning one of the top prizes for quarterly performance, I was hired to write a monthly article about micro-cap stocks, again with a value perspective. After StockJungle went belly-up, with its focus on momentum investing, I started to take a close interest in the contrarian investment philosophy of David Dreman. I began writing for Motley Fool and ultimately Seeking Alpha. My goal is to find underappreciated companies with a focus on returning value to investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

