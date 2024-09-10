StanRohrer/iStock via Getty Images

Utilities have historically been heavily favored by income investors. That’s no surprise as they typically offer relatively stable share prices, consistent earnings, and best of all tend to pay well above market average dividends. For retirees and other people interested in living off the dividends of their investments, cursory screener searches usually reveal a lot of utilities.

Today, I want to look at a local electricity and gas utility in Michigan, CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS). The stock has been doing extremely favorably of late, and is trading around the peak of its 52-week range. We will be looking at CMS Energy for its potential as an income investment at its current prices, and whether there is any reason to expect that the company will continue to perform so well in the future.

Understanding CMS Energy

CMS Energy is an electricity and gas utility operating primarily in the lower peninsula of Michigan. They reported in 2023 that they serviced 1.9 million electricity customers and 1.8 million gas customers. Their business spans most of lower Michigan, with the exception of the metro Detroit area, which is serviced primarily by DTE Energy (DTE).

CMS Energy produces their electricity through coal, gas, solar and wind generation. Their 2023 electric deliveries amounted to 36 billion kWh. The company has plans to phase out its coal plants by 2025 in a bid to reduce their emissions.

The company also delivers natural gas through a pipeline and distribution network across the state. In general, demand for natural gas goes up quite a bit in winter, as it is a favored option in Michigan for home heating. In 2023, they distributed a total of 375 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Balance Sheet

Cash and Equivalents $699 million Total Current Assets $3.0 billion Total Assets $34.3 billion Total Current Liabilities $2.5 billion Long-Term Debt $14.9 billion Total Liabilities $25.8 billion Total Shareholder Equity $8.0 billion Click to enlarge

(source most recent 10-Q from SEC)

Like most utilities, CMS Energy has, relative to its overall size, a lot of assets and a lot of debts. The company is trading at a current ratio of 1.2, and with about $700 million in cash on hand, they seem relatively secure in their operations, but may struggle to adapt without taking on additional debt if big changes suddenly become necessary.

At current prices, CMS Energy trades at a price/book ratio of 2.54. That’s pretty high for a utility, and indeed even in the current environment the sector median is 1.79. CMS Energy needs to offer something above and beyond the rest of the industry to justify that premium.

The Risks

CMS Energy has taken on significant debt, which is likely to limit its cash flow going forward. That could well limit their ability to pay a growing dividend, as a lot of the money has to be committed to paying interest on that debt.

The company has some substantial expenses on the horizon too, with the aforementioned plan to phase out its coal-burning plants and a commitment to significantly reduce their impact on climate change. Exactly how much that is going to end up costing is still unknown, and if it is more than expected, that could force changes in the company’s plans.

The most obvious risk though is that the business depends heavily on the general economic conditions in lower Michigan. Things are going relatively favorably in the area right now, but this is smack in the middle of Rust Belt America, and the cities in the area have a lot of long-term issues to deal with. That’s not to say that there isn’t room for hope in lower Michigan, but it is unrealistic to expect the situation to be without obstacles going forward.

Statement of Operations

2021 2022 2023 2024 (1H) Revenue $7.3 billion $8.6 billion $7.5 billion $3.8 billion Operating Income $1.1 billion $1.2 billion $1.2 billion $695 million Net Income $1.3 billion $837 million $887 million $480 million Diluted EPS $4.66 $2.85 $3.01 $1.61 Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-K and 10-Q from SEC)

CMS Energy has shown pretty solid operating margins in recent years, though 2023 seems to have somewhat seen a decline in revenue, likely at least in part a function of the unusually mild winter in their area of operation.

Still and all, the company seems to be doing pretty favorably, and the estimates expect that to continue. This year it is expected CMS Energy will report $7.8 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $3.33 and next year revenue of $8.2 billion and earnings per share of $3.59. That’s a P/E of 20.75 and a forward P/E of 19.25. That’s roughly in line with current sector medians, and far higher than the company traditionally would trade at.

Free Cash Flow and Dividend Growth

2021 2022 2023 2024 (1H) Operating FCF $1.8 billion $855 million $2.3 billion $1.7 billion Investing FCF ($1.2 billion) ($2.5 billion) ($3.4 billion) ($1.2 billion) Financing FCF ($295 million) $1.3 billion $1.1 billion $124 million Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-K and 10-Q from SEC)

CMS Energy generates very favorable amounts of operating cash, but servicing its substantial debt means there’s not a lot left over for other interests. That’s important for people looking to CMS Energy for its income possibilities.

CMS Energy has been paying a quarterly dividend that is growing a few cents a year in recent years. That has brought them from 40.8¢ per quarter in 2020 to a current dividend of 51.5¢ per quarter. That’s a yield of just 3.03% at current prices. It’s not terrible, but it is slightly below the sector median of 3.65%.

In my opinion, future growth of the dividend is not immediately likely. That’s not to say that CMS Energy couldn’t afford bumping the payment up a bit the next couple of years, but the company’s debt is going to raise questions about sustainable if the payout gets much higher.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

I really like CMS Energy as a company. They’re rock solid and have been around for many years. That said, I feel like the surge in stock price, presented as a flight to safety, is more than is justified by what the company offers, and I just can’t see putting new money into the company at these all-time highs. I’m viewing the company as a hold.

For those who got into CMS Energy at a lower price, I would thank my lucky stars, but I would also consider taking some money off the table at this point. I just don’t see a sustainable continuation of the current momentum.

For investors, I would keep an eye on the company’s efforts to increase green energy production and also keep a close eye on the economy of Michigan. Things can turn very quickly, and CMS Energy’s future is necessarily tied to the prosperity of the area.