Executive Summary

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global plastic products' manufacturer spun out of Dow Chemical Company 15 years ago. The company's focus has gone from commodity feedstock to value added engineered materials and latex binders to various end users, like housing, automotive, medical, and consumer electronics companies. The current business environment has caused the company to lose sales and experience compressed margins. However, the company has recently seen an improvement and the business cycle looks to be on the up. The company is dealing with high debt, a legacy from the Bain Capital, LBO, and the Arkema and Aristech acquisitions. The focus now is on selling its JV, using proceeds to reduce the term loan, as well as retiring the bond, maturing in Sep 2025. This is achievable by improving profitability and cash flow, and with very low market capitalization one could see impressive share price improvement going forward. The fed cutting rates will help both the company's business and lower the interest rate on the debt which would results in improved cash flow. The market capitalization is only $115 million yet I believe it could increase to $500 - $1000 million or $14-$28/share with improving cash flow and these catalysts.

Background and Ownership/Governance

Trinseo is a global plastic manufacturer and was part of the Dow Chemical Company until 2010 when it was sold to the private equity firm Bain Capital for $1.63 billion. The company was listed on the NYSE and started to trade on June 12th, 2014, and eventually Bain sold all its stake. At the time, the company had $1.2 billion in debt from the 2010 Bain LBO.

The business consisted of a few different segments from Dow and currently the company is segmented in engineered materials, latex binders, plastic solutions and polystyrene.

The company bought the polymethyl methacrylates (PMMA) and activated methyl methacrylates (MMA) businesses from Arkema S.A in 2021 which are now part of the engineered materials segment for $1.36 billion (6.2x EBITDA). The company financed the purchase with $750 million term loan and the $450 million Sr Nts due 2029 plus then they sold its German synthetic rubber business for $491 million and cash proceeds of around $400 million were received at closing in 2022. The rationale for the acquisition was to provide the business with less cyclical, higher margin business and $50 million in annual synergies. Trinseo also acquired Aristech Surfaces LLC, an acrylic solutions business, the same year for $445 million or 7x EBITDA. This business is also a polymethyl methacrylates (PMMA) like the Arkema business. They recently closed two styrene plants and will therefore no longer report the feedstocks segment. in 2023, 21%, $570mm of the company's raw materials were purchased from Dow.

In a JV with Chevron Phillips Chemical, the company owns 50% of American Styrenics LLC, a North American polystyrene producer. Previously, the company had attempted to sell their ownership, yet now the entire company is up for sale. After speaking to several market participants, it appears the business should be able to be sold for $800 million to $1 billion and $400 million to $500 million proceeds to Trinseo. Looking at the dividends the company received last year of $65 million ($400-$500 million / 65 =6.2-7.7x) this seems like a reasonable assumption. During the 2Q24 earnings call, the company's CEO stated:

"Before I turn the call over to David, I'd like to give a brief update on the planned sale of our Americas Styrenics joint venture. The procedural steps defined under the exit provision of the joint venture agreement have progressed. Therefore, we have agreed with our partner, Chevron Phillips Chemical to pursue a joint sales process, which we expect to kick off this quarter. And in the ordinary course, should lead to a definitive agreement in the first half of 2025."

The company has 35 million shares outstanding, and the largest shareholder is M&G Investment Management with 7.625 million shares representing a 21.7% ownership, and the second largest is Nut Tree Capital with 2 million shares which is a recent purchase and represents 5.7% ownership. The company had 49 million shares outstanding in 2015 and has slowly reduced shares outstanding. They bought back close to 3 million shares in 2022 for $151.9 million at ~$50/shares, which at the time was less than 10% of shares outstanding. Currently, that would buy back the entire market cap of $115 million. While the company's insiders own only 1.7% of the company, in August 2024, one of the directors of the board, Jeffrey Cote, bought shares on two occasions, 100k shares at $2.81 and 50.6k shares at $3.39.

Shares outstanding (Company filings)

The company has been led by the CEO, Frank Bozich since 2019. From 2013-2019, he was the CEO at SI Group, another specialty chemical company. David Stasse, became the CFO in 2019, previously having held the position of Treasure since 2013.

The board led by K'Lynne Johnson, consists of 11 directors. K'Lynne, who's been on the board since 2017, previously held the positions of CEO and later became the Chairwoman of Elevance Renewable Sciences. Prior to that, she spent many years with BP (through the merger of Amoco). Frank Bozich, the CEO, is also a board member, while the rest of the directors have a lot of experience in either plastic/other commodity businesses or general corporate leadership.

Business Focus And Segments

The company manufactures various plastic products across 14 countries with 34 manufacturing plants including its 50% owned JV totalling 3400 employees. Headquartered in Wayne, PA, USA, the company also has four more regional corporate offices around the world. The company also operates 11 research and development facilities across the globe and spends around $50-$60 million a year on research and developments. Due to the R&D efforts the company has come up with new and improved products, often times at the request of its customers.

The company has a leading market share in many of its markets and the end products go towards markets including, building and construction 22%, autos 19%, board and specialty paper 11% and appliances 9%. For the 2023 calendar year, the sales by region were as follows: Europe 53%, US 25% and Asia 19%. The current strategy is to be a specialty materials and sustainable manufacturer, which should lead the company towards products which are less cyclical, have higher growth and higher margins. The most recent acquisitions and divestiture/closures are a testament to this strategy, which was mentioned above.

The company reports on four different segments, Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastic Solutions and Polystyrene. They also have a JV with Chevron which is up for sale. The information on the different businesses is from the 10-K and summary is below.

Trinseo Segments Stats (Company filings )

The engineered materials segment manufactures both rigid and soft plastics which are primarily used in applications in consumer electronics, medical, footwear, autos, and building and construction. These products are in higher growth areas and in general have higher margins. The segment also produces polymethyl methacrylates (PMMA) resins and sheets, which are primarily sold into building and construction, autos, medical and consumer goods. For the 2023 calendar year the sales by region were as follows: US 52%, Europe 34% and Asia 12%.

The company is focusing on growing a sustainable product offering which currently represents 3% of the segment's sales yet is growing rapidly. The company's products are branded under several brands, like Emerge for consumer electronics and Calibre for the medical market. The PMMA products are sold under the brand name Plexiglas (when spelled Plexiglass that's referred to as the generic name for acrylic sheets) in the US and Altuglas in Europe and Asia. The soft products (TPE) are sold under several brands, like Megol, Apilon, Apigo and Apinat. The company's competitors in the rigid products space include, Sabic, Covestro, Styrolution, LG Chem and Kingfa while the company's competitors in the soft products space include Kraiburg, Celanese, Avient, Hexpol and BASF. The company's competitors in the PMMA space include Rohm, Plaskolite, Mitshubishi Chemicals and Schweiter Technologies.

The latex binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex (SB Latex) and styrene-accrylate latex (SA Latex). For the 2023 calendar year, the sales by region were as follows: 53% in the US and 38% in Europe. The company sells latex binders for magazines and other coated paper products, as well as being a large producer of carpet and artificial turf. SB latex allows for higher gloss levels and improved surface and water resistance.

Another area for the company is in CASE applications which have higher growth and higher margins. CASE stands for coating, adhesives, sealants, and eslastomers and in general improves the appearance and the performance of the products in which they are used which is in a wide range of industries. The CASE products were 14% of sales in 2023 and have approximately 2x's higher margins than other products within this segment. The two main competitors are BASF Group and Synthomer Plc. The company is at the forefront of product technology in this business and half of the business is under contracts which allows for raw-material pass-through clauses.

The plastic solutions segment products are made from a few compounds which are mostly sold in the automotive industry. 56% of the sales from this segment are products made from copolymers, which are acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and styrene-acrylonitrile resin (SAN). End usage for ABS products is mostly auto-related and the company developed mass ABS (mABS) and emulsion ABS (eABS). These products are sold under the Magnum brand and are licensed products due to the proprietary technology.

The polycarbonate products (PC) are a substitute for glass as they are very durable while lighter and therefore are specifically good in autos and building and construction. The PC products consist of 9% of the plastic solutions segment. The company also makes blended compounds, which comprised 35% of sales for the segment in 2023. The Pulse brand is sold into the auto industry and the competition is as follows: Covestro AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corp, INEOS Styrolution, Versalis, Shanghai Kumho Sunny Plastics Co and a few others. The drivers of these products are the demand for lighter-weight products and the electric vehicle revolution.

The Polystyrene segment, which has no sales in US but 65% of sales in Europe and 35% in Asia. The customer focus is those that utilize injection molding and thermoforming customers. The Styron brand is highly recognized, and the company has a long history and strong relationships with its customers. The company is offering general purpose polystyrenes (GPPS) and high-impact polystyrenes (HIPS). These products improve the look and the performance at a low cost across several industries, like appliances, packaging, which is including food packaging and disposables, consumer electronics and housing related materials. Fairly similar competitors as in some of the other segments, like INEOS Styrolution, Versalis, Total S.p.A, and Sinopec among others. This segment has more commodity-like aspects to it but the fact that the company has a long history and a thorough understanding of its customers' needs should help them.

To summarize the segments, the first three are more value added to the customers and polystyrene is more commodity like. The company's focus has and will continue to move to more value-added products with higher growth potential and better margins/profitability. The company had a feedstock business, but it was shut down in 2022/23 and the company is no longer producing any feedstock, and the company will purchase all its styrene needs from third parties. Also, the two larger acquisitions the company made in 2021 turned the company from 10% specialized/value added products to now 30%, which will help margins going forward.

Trinseo is also a 50% owner. The other owner is Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, of Americas Styrenics LLC which is the number one producer in North America of both styrene and polystyrene. The company supplied 18% of the NA capacity in 2023. The company received $65mm of cash dividends in 2023 and EBITDA was $62 million and in 2022 EBITDA was $102 million. The main competitors here are INEOS Styrolution, Total S.p.A and LyondellBasell. The business, as previously mentioned, is up for sale.

Financial Performance

The company has been public since 2014, and Bain Capital and Dow Chemical sold out their remaining stakes in 2016. The company's recent performance since mid-2022 has been under pressure, but in the last couple of quarters we have seen a bit of a stabilization.

Selected Financials 10 years with Sunshine Kapitals estimates (Company filings and Sunshine Kapitals estimates)

The main reason for the downturn was the big upturn after the initial pandemic issues, with the western population getting flushed with cash from stimulus and low-interest rate environments. This sounds counterintuitive, but it created a lot of production and when the Federal Reserve and the ECB started to hike rates, the party stopped. Trinseo's customers cut back on buying and had to start destocking. The volume decline was big, and pricing declines followed. The cycle has now started to play through, and we have seen a volume pick up in the US, however not in Europe yet. Almost 40% of the company's products in 2021 went into housing and housing related items (22% building and construction, 12% appliances, 5% textile, which is carpets) which experienced this upswing and hard hit in the destocking period.

The company also bought two companies at the peak and used debt which in 2023 needed to be refinanced at an expensive rate, therefore adding more cash cost to the business. However, as the fed is embarking on lowering rates starting soon, this will most likely both help the company's operations and lower the cost for the $1.1 billion variable interest debt.

The fact the company has turned into a higher margin business will help with an even higher margin than before, when gross margins were in the low teens for several years. I estimate only 9% gross margin in 2025 and 11% in 2026 which seems conservative as the company just started to achieve better in the last quarter with 7.5%. Eventually, and perhaps earlier than I expect, the company's gross margins should hit the mid to high teens.

Last quarter, 2Q24, the company had sales of $920 million, which was down 4% year over year but up 2% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA was $67 million vs $57 million year over year. This was the highest EBITDA since the second quarter of 2022 and the company did $112 million in EBITDA for the first half. The company is guiding that the next quarter will be a bit better, around $70 million plus, slightly lower in the fourth quarter. The company is tracking to adjusted EBITDA of around $250 million for 2024 with adjusted EBITDA of $153 million in 2023 and $311 million in 2022.

However, net income is still negative and so far for the year the company reported negative free cash flow of $140 million. On the last earnings call, 2Q24, management stated that they will generate some cash in the second half of the year. The cash will mostly be freed up working capital, and it won't be enough to cover the total negative free cash flow for the year. But this indicates that the company has seen its low point in liquidity at $350 million. The total cash expenditure for 2024 is supposed to be $345 million but in that is $55 million of restructuring/turnaround costs. The company needs to generate above $300 million in EBITDA to be cash flow neutral, which at $67 million EBITDA (although adjusted, the non-adjusted in the second quarter was $64 million) is getting pretty close.

The company has been under margin pressure due both to falling volume and pricing. Primarily due to falling demand in Europe. And Europe is larger part of sales, for instance in second quarter 2024, Europe had $445 million in sales and the US had $264 million. The demand pickup hasn't happened in Europe yet, with volume down 9% in the quarter, but the weakness there is somewhat offset by a pickup in the US, volume up 11%, and in particular in the engineered materials segment. Reading from last earnings presentation, this is what the company stated.

"Continued to see positive momentum in Engineered Materials as moderating input costs, normalization of MMA market dynamics, and steady demand for downstream applications led to highest segment volumes and Adjusted EBITDA in two years."

The worst performing segment in the latest quarter was the Polystyrene segment, which had $175 million in sales, down 21% year over year. The company has instituted a cost-saving plan which should help by providing $100 million per year, $50 million natural gas hedge and $50 million operational savings. The management commented on this in the latest earnings call and are confident on this number after shutting down two styrene plants which also had the natural gas hedges, both the general operating cost and the hedge are included in the $100 million number. The company is guiding for $65-$75 million EBITDA for the third quarter with decreasing styrene margins impacting Americas Styrenics otherwise similar environment vs the second quarter. The full-year guidance also assumes the same tough business environment.

As mentioned before, the industry has been in a destocking period from the hangover after the covid related stimulus party. These cycles can be deep, but so can the upswing. The ordering of products initially could be very strong as most businesses have been destocking and most likely running the business on a low inventory level. With Europe being half of the sales and volumes still not doing better for the company, it could be useful to see a leading indicator like the German stock market (DAX) being up 16% over the last year.

The expansion into more value-added businesses with higher margins, more growth and less cyclical should help too, although the timing of the two large acquisitions was not great and the debt is now expensive. According to 3Q23 earnings deck, the company was 90% commodity and 10% value added/specialized products in 2018 but now 70% commodity and 30% value added/specialized products.

Balance Sheet

As mentioned, the company was acquired from Dow Chemical in 2010 by the private equity firm Bain Capital, which are famous for using a significant amount of debt. After going public in 2014 the company had around $1.2 billion in total debt. However, after a few years of decent performance the company generated cash and despite buying back shares the net debt had decreased from $1 billion to $662 million.

Then in 2021, following the acquisitions of Arkema and Aristech total debt was $2.3 billion and net debt $1.8 billion. These acquisitions probably top ticked valuations in the space as well. The company also decided to initiate an unfortunate buyback program and ended up executing on $150 million of share buybacks in 2022, when the share price was above $50/share. Recent poor cash generation and expensive refinancing has led to a distressed balance sheet with above $2.2 billion in net debt. See graph below.

Net debt - total debt minus cash (company filings )

The capital structure needs to be addressed in 2025 despite a September 2023 refinancing of a term loan which was due in 2024. The financing raised was a $1.045 billion term loan due 2028, financed by Apollo, Angelo Gordon and Oaktree. The company used $385 million of proceeds to pay down a $500 million senior bond, which then left $115 million of notes outstanding which need to be paid down by Sep 2025.

The company's potential proceeds from the JV are restricted assets for term lenders. The company is not in any covenant violations, and the only covenants are a minimum of $100 million liquidity, current liquidity is $350 million. The refinancing of the term loan came at a hefty price and currently the rate is 13.8% due to both high SOFR and spread. However, there is a partial payment-in-kind (PIK) option (to not pay all in cash interest) which is cash, SOFR+ 425 and the rest PIK at 525, for total interest of 14.8%. The company enabled the PIK option and can partial PIK for 24 months. The loan has been argued by some market participants to be a "loan-to-own" due to the firms involved. In my view, the company has time to turn it around.

The senior notes are trading at distressed levels, albeit traded up in recent months. The 2025 notes are trading in the high 80s and the 2029 bonds in the low 40s. The market is clearly saying of the need for balance sheet restructuring, with bonds in the low 40s and market equity capitalization around $120 million. The balance sheet is upside-down at this point and there is a real risk of dilution. However, I do think there is a way out of this with recent better operational performance and the sale of the JV.

The company, after paying down the $115mm 5.375% Senior Notes, has three years of runway with most of the debt due in 2028. The paydown of the term loan by $500 million would decease interest expense significantly, which would add to free cash flow. The company recently, in July 2024, received Accounts Receivable financing from KKR. This facility is for $150 million and due in 2028 and has no minimum liquidity requirements and the company is not restricted from using the facility to buy back the 2025 bonds, according to the credit agreement. $1.1 billion of the total debt is at a variable rate and with the fed most likely starting to cut rates, we could see lower interest expense going forward and a 100bps lower rate would be $11 million annual lower interest expense.

Capital Structure Table (company fillings and Sunshine Kapital's estimates)

In summary, the company has $2.2 billion in net debt and a stub bond of $115 million which matures in September 2025. The company has secured additional liquidity with the recent AR financing from KKR and has $350 million in liquidity. The company is guiding for an improvement in liquidity as they stated in the last earnings call the company will generate cash in 2H24. The liquidity can be further improved by the sale of the JV but is not anticipated to close until 1H25. The operations should be cash neutral in 2025 and with $350 million in liquidity the bond maturity of $115 million is manageable. The next debt maturity is then three years away, which gives the company plenty of time to improve EBITDA and cash flow to be able to refinance.

Value Proposition

The balance sheet is in distress and the bonds due in 2029 are trading in the 40s with a yield of close to 30%. The capital structure is "top-heavy" with large first lien debt, so there is risk of loss of principal on the bonds, but of course, if the business continues to improve and the company doesn't have a liquidity event, the bonds could be a great buy here. However, my view is that if it works, you might as well be in a stock with much larger upside. I can paint a scenario where in 2026 the company does more than $400 million in EBITDA and the multiple is normalized at 6-7x, which would mean the stock is worth $19-$30/share. The key is for the company to keep improving and start paying down debt with free cash flow. The cash charges, interest and capital expenditure, are around $300 million per year. However, with JV sale proceeds and pay down of ~$500 million in debt and lower SOFR with the fed cutting rates, the cash charges will go down significantly to perhaps around $230 million (interest and cap ex). This would lead to a run rate of $70 million to $170 million of free cash flow, with $300 million to $400 million in EBITDA in 2025 and 2026.

EBITDA sensitivity (company fillings and Sunshine Kapital's estimates)

Risks

The biggest risk is that the operations don't turn around due to major recession and the company will continue to burn cash. The company is carrying a large amount of debt and it's expensive. Most of the debt is due in three years and the company will face refinancing risk. This could lead to either a restructuring in court or out of court, leading to significant losses for both debt holders and shareholders. The company's management team has been in place since before the downturn and was responsible for share buybacks at high share prices and increased amount of debt with acquisitions. They might not be the right team to embark on the turnaround. The JV sale might not occur, or sale proceeds might be much smaller than expected, which is around $400-$500 million. It might take longer than anticipated, current timeline is for it to close in 1H25.

Catalysts

The main catalyst for the stock is the operational turnaround, which seemingly has already started. The company needs to continue to come back from low volumes as the industry is done destocking and starting to buy products again. The rate environment has most likely peaked, and the company should fare well in a declining environment, with 2023 sales being 35% housing related. With the two acquisitions in 2021, the company is now in more business with better margins than before the downturn. The margin come back should be even better than before. The second catalyst is selling the JV and improving liquidity further and to pay down the bonds due in 2025. This will give them a good runway to debt maturities in 2028. The JV sale process is supposed to be concluded in the first half of 2025.