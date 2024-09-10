Tom Werner

Investment Thesis

It's becoming increasingly clear to me that CVS Health Corporation's (NYSE:CVS) retail and pharmacy business is losing relevance with each passing year. I have experienced this firsthand during my visits to local CVS stores. Understaffing leads to long lines at registers, and the lack of assistance means I often have to wander the aisles looking for my products. This decline is a serious issue that needs to be addressed. Although I'm not sure that CVS can fix this problem.

CVS is not just a retail company, though; it has made significant strides in healthcare since its acquisition of Aetna in 2018. However, pharmacy and retail sales still represent roughly 50% of CVS's total revenue. The pharmacy services segment is facing increasing competition from non-traditional pharmacy retailers, such as The Kroger Co. (KR), Walmart Inc. (WMT), and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). Even Mark Cuban is trying to disrupt the pharmaceutical industry with Cost Plus Drugs.

I want to say that CVS may be a solid investment idea for income seekers who don't need market-beating stocks. As someone looking for potential market beaters, I do not see the potential for CVS to beat S&P 500, without the company accomplishing a turnaround and industry trends breaking the right way. CVS appears to be losing relevance in its pharmacy services and retail segments. These segments account for 50% of total revenue.

CVS Is Losing Relevance

When looking for long-term investments, one of my litmus tests is the company's relevance. Relevant companies are more likely to withstand disruption and evolving consumer appetites. An example of a very relevant company is Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN). Amazon continues to take market share in many retail product categories and appears to be a big theft of CVS's business. Worse yet, Amazon is branching out further into healthcare and pharmaceutical sales. Amazon is a key competitor to CVS's retail product segment and one reason I believe that CVS's ability to sustain relevance is questionable.

To make matters worse, Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, and others are competing away from CVS's product margins. You can get cheaper prescriptions at big-box retailers like COST, KR, and WMT, and you can get cheaper household necessities at all the retailers above and more.

I recently had to purchase orthodontic wax, and a two-pack of wax was $5 at CVS, while I could order a 10-pack on AMZN for only $9. CVS can be a great option for people who live close to a store or who need to get something immediately, giving the company staying power. However, I don't think there is any meaningful growth in the retail side of the business. CVS has no moat, in my opinion, which is reflected in its declining gross and operating margins, showing it no longer holds pricing power as competitors have made it difficult to raise prices and maintain shoppers.

FinChat

When comparing the gross margins of CVS, KR, WMT, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), and Target Corporation (TGT), we can see how well GM is holding up for KR, WMT, and even Target Corporation (TGT), when compared to CVS and WBA. Declining gross margins are a reason to question the deep value stock thesis that some analysts see in CVS. I doubt the company's ability to grow its retail consumer wellness and pharmacy services businesses meaningfully in the future. I think that CVS must turn its company around to be a sound investment idea.

Comparison of Gross Margin of CVS and Peers (FinChat)

The disruption to the industry hasn't just cut into margins, it has become an existential threat to entire businesses and forced companies to close stores. CVS is planning to close hundreds of retail locations, and Walgreens recently announced it will close a significant number of stores, and Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. These are indicators that this particular retail industry segment is in decline. Given that consumers can have many of these products delivered to their door the same day or within 1-2 days from WMT, TGT, or AMZN, I just don't see the value proposition improving for the average CVS consumer.

CVS does have other business segments that could maintain relevance, particularly the health benefits segment and, to a lesser extent, the pharmacy services segment. However, I believe that a weakening position in retail is going to dampen CVS's ability to maintain its market share in pharmacy without doing what it has been doing in recent years, making large acquisitions.

Let's take a look at each segment's performance and try to put the pieces of the puzzle together.

Retail

Though CVS has grown its Pharmacy and Consumer ("retail") segment revenue at a 6.6% CAGR from 2017 to 2023, its retail segment operating income declined at a CAGR of 3.7%, with adjusted operating margin contracting 450 basis points to 4.9%.

Author-generated chart w/ data from SEC filings

The 6.6% revenue CAGR looks appealing for a moderately high dividend-paying stock until we peel back some layers and consider that declining margins may reflect how much CVS's revenue growth comes from its acquisitions. Acquisitions appear to have indirectly supported retail sales through increased prescription volume coming from healthcare membership additions. It has also come from expanding its Minute Clinics to drive more foot traffic into stores and from an artificial and unsustainable boost from the pandemic. Now, these tailwinds are subsiding, and CVS is strategically closing underperforming retail locations. While the number of retail pharmacies has grown, I have difficulty seeing a turnaround in the stock price until CVS stops contracting its retail locations.

FinChat

The hope must be that the store closures will allow CVS to become a leaner company that can operate much more efficiently. Given the lack of visible pricing power, I just don't know if that is enough.

If retail locations are closing, the Pharmacy business could eventually suffer. Logically, with fewer customers able to access in-person retail locations, prescriptions filled at CVS locations should drop overall. If the pharmacy location count begins to contract at any point, I would hold serious doubts about CVS as any investment case and consider that a clear sign of the entire company being in the decline stage of the business cycle.

Pharmacy Services

The pharmacy services segment has shown the most resilient margins of the three segments, with operating margin expanding from 3.5% in 2017 to a peak of 4.2% in 2021. However, over the TTM period, Pharmacy Services adjusted operating margin again contracted to 3.9%.

Author-generated chart w/ data from SEC filings

CVS appears to be getting disrupted in this segment by other retailers expanding deeper into Pharmacy services. If we examine market share trends, it appears that CVS has only grown its market share from 23.8% to 25.7% between 2017 and 2023. I say because it required large acquisitions over the last decade. CVS spent a combined $96.6 billion in cash, stock, and debt to acquire Aetna in 2018 and both Signify Health and Oak Street Health in 2023. Meanwhile, long-term debt has increased from $25.1 billion in 2017 to $65.0 billion today, and shares outstanding have grown at a 3.5% CAGR.

Let me lay this out simply: to increase healthcare benefits and health services revenue by $137.9 billion from 2017 to the last twelve-month period, CVS spent a total of $96.6 billion in acquisitions, added $40 billion in long-term debt, and diluted shareholders by 24.7% in total.

Goodwill has grown at a CAGR of 13.6% over the last ten years, while revenue has only grown at 10.8%, operating cash flows only at 3.2%, and diluted EPS only at 4.0% over the same timeframe. To me, this is a sign that CVS is paying a steep price to maintain relevance and market share.

FinChat

Making matters worse, the company has declining ROIC, ROA, and ROTC ratios, calling its capital allocation strategy into question. CVS needs these acquisitions to deliver high returns on significant investments, but that would buck the company's trend of decreasing efficiency.

FinChat

Health Benefits

The contraction of CVS's health care benefits segment adjusted operating margin is very concerning. It has fallen from a peak of 8.2% in 2020 to a low of 3.3% in the TTM period.

Author-generated chart w/ data from SEC filings

Increased healthcare utilization is a growing risk for CVS as patients return to pre-pandemic health utilization rates. Management has discussed this in recent earnings calls and has committed to cutting costs and improving operations to expand healthcare operating margins by 100 to 200 basis points. I hold some doubts about this happening in the next couple of years, though, as its Medical Benefits Ratio (MBR), a measure of the profitability of a health insurer, has steadily increased since 2021. An increasing MBR is a bad sign and means that expenses are increasing faster than premiums earned. When comparing the 6-month periods ending June 30th, from 2021 to 2024, CVS's MBR (Medical Benefits Ratio) has increased from 83.6% to 90.0%. Headwinds to CVS's efforts to improve MBR are something that all insurers are facing. Even after my last article on TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET), I was caught off guard by the rapid acceleration in utilization that cut into TNET's cash flows. Like CVS, TNET's stock price has suffered, given the uncertainty about when this trend will be abated. The chart below shows a worrying picture for CVS's healthcare segment.

Author-generated chart w/ data from SEC filings

Beyond normalization to pre-pandemic levels of healthcare utilization, I believe that improving medical technology and a baby boomer generation reaching its peak healthcare usage years are additional risk factors to consider. Improved medical technology will only prolong lives while driving up the cost of medical care in the United States. I fear that the impact of this may not be understood yet and that political and consumer pressure may act as an impediment to meaningful premium increases. Like with its other segments, I don't see a reason to turn optimistic about CVS's healthcare segment, as the company has yet to weather any significant challenges like it appears to be facing right now.

Valuation

CVS currently trades for very attractive valuation multiples, as seen in Seeking Alpha's Valuation Chart.

Seeking Alpha

Sometimes, we need to try to understand why a stock seems so cheap, yet it has been sold off so fiercely. I will do my best to estimate the free cash flow growth needed to justify buying CVS at these levels.

CVS management believes it can generate $9 billion in operating cash flows in 2024. However, the latest earnings reports appear to cast doubt on this, given the reduced EPS guidance laid out in the Q2 earnings report and the increasing MBR. With a TTM Capex of $2.8 billion that would put CVS's FCF in the ballpark of $6.2 billion. TTM FCF is $5.3 billion, a significant drop-off from prior years. I don't know where FCF is headed, but analysts appear to be more bullish than I am, with estimates shown in the chart below. I have included past cash flows and margins to highlight the turnaround required to return to FCF growth.

FinChat

I hesitate to follow analyst's estimates, however, given the trends and challenges discussed above. For my bull case for my DCF model, I will rely on the analyst's estimates of $9.3 billion in year one and $10.4 billion in year two. The rest of the growth rates can be seen in the DCF summary table, and the exact figures can be seen in the DCF Calculations table.

For the base case, I will use $6.3 billion in FCF for year 1, based on management's discussion of $9 billion in OCF for 2024 and a slightly lower Capex of $2.3 billion versus the TTM number. I have reduced growth rates for my bear case, as shown in the summary table.

The growth rates in the summary table are based on TTM FCF numbers; refer to the DCF Calculation table to see the exact figures used in my model.

To account for the heavy long-term debt load of $65 billion, I have reduced the annual free cash flow in my calculation table by $6.5 billion for each year. This may be overly harsh, as the company can continue to hold some debt on its balance sheet, but the debt must be repaid, and it's wise to recognize that the uses of free cash flow include all sources of shareholder returns and reducing debt is a form of shareholder returns.

I have modeled using an 11.0% discount rate to likely achieve market-beating returns 2.0% terminal growth rate for the bear and base cases and a 2.5% terminal rate for the bull case. These terminal rates are roughly in line with GDP and are reasonable perpetual rates to use. The base FCF I am using in the DCF summary table is CVS's TTM Free cash flow figure (defined simply as OCF minus Capex).

Author's Key DCF Inputs

I have weighted the probability of each case as follows: bull case (25%), base case (65%), and bear case (10%). Given the variables affecting CVS's cash flows, this model is pretty hard to predict, so please use this as a guide to what might be required to value CVS intrinsically, not as a reliable prediction of either future cash flows or as an accurate estimate of intrinsic valuation.

Based on my model, CVS roughly trades in a fair value range.

CVS DCF Model Summary Table (Author's Discounted Cash Flow Summary) Author's DCF Model Calculations Table (Author's DCF)

Dividend Safety

The only safe thing I see with CVS stock is the company's dividend. With a dividend yield of about 4.7% and a TTM payout ratio of only 45%, the dividend looks safe for now. However, I am not certain that CVS will be able to grow free cash flow significantly in the future, and the debt load must be managed. It is possible that CVS will not be able to grow the dividend significantly from here until the company achieves a true turnaround or reduces its debt load. If a turnaround occurs and the stock price grows, shareholders can add 4.7% to total returns.

Conclusion

Has CVS made large healthcare acquisitions at exactly the wrong time?

Margins are declining, stores are being closed, and the company is making large acquisitions to pivot into a competitive and uncertain healthcare market, hoping for synergies with its retail and pharmacy services segments. This has all the hallmarks of a company reaching for any way to turn its business around. It feels as though the company is attempting to stave off decline through acquisition. I just don't know if that is the right strategy or just the only strategy the company sees as a viable option. To rate the stock as a buy, I need to see clear signs that the turnaround is beginning, ideally through expanding margins and a reduction in CVS's Medical Benefits Ratio.

If I'm investing in CVS long term, I want to see signs of a bottom in margins. This might cause a jump in the stock price, and I'd be happy to miss the bottom in the stock price if I could capture most of the turnaround and a healthy dividend. If the relevance of the retail and pharmacy side of the company seemed likely to persist, and the healthcare acquisitions hadn't burdened the company with debt, I might be more inclined to take a chance on the turnaround thesis.

For investors who are seeking income in their portfolio and want to have a rather reliable business with a low dividend payout ratio, CVS might be an attractive stock with the potential for significant upside appreciation, albeit with the risk of a stagnant share price. However, I am seeking market-beating returns for every individual stock I put into my portfolio.

My analysis of CVS does not show me that it is a good candidate at this time, but I would hold for now if I were a shareholder of CVS, as I don't see much downside from here. CVS is a hold, in my opinion.

I must admit that future research into CVS may change my opinion, and I am interested in hearing from any readers. Do you have a different opinion? Please let me know in the comments section below.