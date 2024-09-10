Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Baird's 2024 Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 10, 2024 11:13 AM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.1K Followers

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Baird's 2024 Global Healthcare Conference September 10, 2024 9:05 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Sims - VP, IR
Jason Hollar - CEO
Aaron Alt - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Eric Coldwell - Baird

Eric Coldwell

Good morning, everyone. My name is Eric Coldwell. I cover pharma services, healthcare and distribution, a broad list of related healthcare business service type entities, and it's a great pleasure to have Cardinal Health with us here today.

Before we get going, I'm going to let Matt Sims do some quick - Matt Sims, of course, do some quick intro and then Aaron Alt, CFO; and Jason Hollar, CEO and I will be doing, doing a lot of Q&A, so. And feel free to send in questions as you have them.

So with that, Matt.

Matt Sims

Well, great. Thanks for hosting us today, Eric. It's great to be here. So just some quick housekeeping before we get started.

We will be making forward-looking statements today which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied. For a description of these factors, please review our SEC filings, which can be found on our Investor Relations website at ir.cardinalhealth.com.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Eric Coldwell

Well, I had a laundry list of set questions, but you had a little bit of news this week, small amount. Your Elliott Board member and their related party have decided not to stand for reelection. So maybe we should just jump in there with a quick update on everything that's transpired here over the last couple of years and where you go from here.

Jason Hollar

Yes, let's step back. Right? It's been two years since I was placed as CEO and Aaron came in a little bit

Recommended For You

About CAH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAH

Trending Analysis

Trending News