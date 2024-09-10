Alexey Bakharev

Note: I have previously covered DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT). In my previous article on DHT's 2023 results, I pointed out the company's strengths, such as its VLCC-only fleet, adequate liquidity, and robust capital structure. In addition, DHT distributes attractive dividends with a 9.2% TTM yield.

Since then, OPEC+ has applied production cuts, which have been extended until November 2024. The Chinese economy has also shown signs of weakness. Nevertheless, crude oil tanker fundamentals have not changed. The average fleet age is growing faster than vessels' order book, while shipyard capacity is still limited.

Last time, I gave DHT a buy rating. Meanwhile, the company’s share price moved in a range between $10.00-$12.25. My view on DHT and VLCC theme has not changed. In today’s article, I discuss why, in other words, DHT 2Q24 results.

Introduction

Tankers, as a broad theme, are still appealing to investors. Market dynamics are favorable due to a higher tonne-mile demand growth rate than the fleet growth rate.

I prefer pure-play companies. When talking about crude oil, DHT Holdings (DHT) comes to mind as a VLCC-only operator. The company keeps a neat balance sheet, runs profitable operations, and pays attractive dividends.

The big picture still supports the long VLCC thesis. Geopolitical chaos is here, and it is more persistent than ever, the Atlantic Ocean has become a new hot spot for fossil fuel exploration and production, and the global thirst for energy is more enduring than projected. Simply put, the world needs dense energy sources and steel on water to move it around. That said, DHT is one of the companies I like to own when riding the energy cycle waves.

DHT fleet

The company’s fleet has not changed since my last coverage. DHT owns 24 VLCC scrubber-equipped ships with an average age of 10.5 years. The table below, from the DHT website, shows the company’s present fleet.

DHT web

DHT expects four new builds to be delivered in 2026. 2Q24, the company paid $51.4 million in installments for the orders. Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean will build the vessels. The options for four additional ships have not been executed and have expired. The company’s operating cash flow will fund the newbuilding. Given the company’s low breakeven cash flow of $23,600/day for 2Q24 and robust TCE above $40,000/day, I am confident in DHT’s ability to cover its CAPEX.

DHT's 2Q24 review

Let’s look at the operational highlights for 2Q24. The table below from DHT 2Q24 reports illustrates the last quarter's operational figures.

DHT 2Q24 presentation

YoY 2Q24 VLCC TC rates grew by $200/day. However, they declined by $3,100/day or 7.8% QoQ. Spot rates, too, dropped on a quarterly basis to $52,700/day from $54,000/day in 1Q24. Seasonality is a prime reason for that.

The chart below from the ECO tankers 2Q24 presentation shows the seasonality of the BDTI (Baltic Exchange Dirty Tanker Index).

Okeanis Eco tankers 2Q24 presentation

The first nine months of the year usually have relatively weak day rates. On the other hand, the seasonality becomes supportive during the last three months of the year.

What I like about DHT is its high percentage of spot exposure. For 2Q24, the company reported that 78.5% of fleet contracted days were under spot price.

So far, for the coming quarter, 75% of the company's spot days are booked at an average rate of $42,100/day. This figure is in line with the seasonality chart discussed above. The expected company TCE for 3Q24 is $40,700/day.

The table below provides more details on DHT's 2Q24 financial performance.

DHT 2Q24 report

2Q24 time charter revenues were $17 million, and voyage charters were $132 million. Revenues changed in a narrow range year over year and quarter over quarter. For 2Q24, DHT realized $150.1 million, compared to $152 million in 2Q23.

Voyage expenses for 2Q24 were $46.4 million, compared to $39.1 million in 2Q23. Bunker expenses grew by $7.3 million over the same period, contributing to higher voyage expenses. Compared to 2Q23, DHT has more vessels under spot contracts, 70.4% vs 78.5% in 2Q24. This translates into rising bunker costs because, under a spot contract, the shipowner bears voyage expenses, and bunkering costs take a considerable part of it.

Higher voyage expenses squeezed DHT’s net profit and EPS. 2Q24, the company declared $0.27 EPS, compared to $0.29 in 1Q24 and $0.35 in 2Q23. On the positive side, DHT keeps operating cash flows stable QoQ. 2Q24 OPEX cash flow increased to $83 million from $69.9 million in 1Q24. FCF declined YoY and QoQ. The prime reason for the quarterly decline is the $51.4 million installment for the new buildings.

DHT is among the attractive income tanker stocks. In 2Q24, the company declared a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is the 58th consecutive quarterly cash dividend, and it follows its capital allocation policy of paying out 100% of net income.

See the graph below to understand where DHT stands compared to its peers.

Koyfin

DHT and ECO pay are divided into similar yields. NAT leads with an 11.34% TTM yield. Given the seasonal weakness for 3Q24, I expect lower dividend payouts. My projections are for $0.21-$0.25 EPS, resulting in lower dividend per share.

However, in the long term, sensitivity to rising TCE may boost the company’s profitability, leading to higher yields. Of course, TCE sensitivity is a double-edged sword. Once the market peaks and rates start falling in a matter of months, a money-printing company can transform into a heavily indebted loser.

Valuation

I used Fearnley's weekly report to value the DHT fleet. The table below shows new vessel prices for bulk carriers and tankers.

Fearnley's weekly

Inputs for the NAV equation are:

Fleet replacement value: $2,016 million

Advances for vessels under construction: $51.8 million

Current assets: $195 million

Total Liabilities: $445 million

Total Debt: $414 million

DHT's market capitalization is $1,660 million, while its net asset value is $1,766 million, resulting in 94% PNAV and 21% gross LTV.

DHT is a VLCC-concentrated company. Therefore, for comparison, I pick similar types of enterprises. Frontline (FRO), International Seaways (INSW), and Tsakos (TEN) are shipping conglomerates interested in multiple tanker segments. Tsakos also owns bulkers, LNG carriers, dry cargo, and containers. Nordic American Tankers (NAT) and Okeanis ECO Tankers (ECO) match my requirements for small fleets focused on one or two tanker sizes.

NAT has a fleet of 20 Suezmax Tankers with an average age of 13 years, and none of its ships has scrubbers. The company trades at 93% PNAV and has 27% LTV. On the other hand, ECO owns the best fleet in the group, 8 VLCC and 6 Suezmax, with an average age of five years. All vessels are scrubber-equipped. ECO trades at 113% PNAV and 48% LTV. A top-notch fleet comes with a steep price tag.

The table below compares DHT, NAT, ECO EV/Sales, and EV/EBITDA. Multiples are NTM.

Koyfin

DHT holds a middle ground against its peers. It trades at 4.4 EV/Sales and 5.7 EV/EBITDA. As expected, NAT is the underdog, while ECO is the leader. NAT's low valuation is due to its old fleet and lack of scrubber-fitted ships. Conversely, ECO owns the best fleet, considering age and scrubbers. In summary, DHT offers the best bang for the buck in the group above, given its fleet quality, LTV, and valuation.

Risks

A weaker VLCC demand is the most pronounced risk for my DHT thesis.

In April, Saudi Arabia slashed its daily production by one mbpd, maintaining a daily output of 9 Mbps. Last week, OPEC announced an extension of production cuts until November 2024. Below is a summary from the CNN press release:

The countries making up the organization will extend their production cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day through November and plan to phase out those voluntary cuts beginning in December until November 2025, OPEC+ said in a Thursday release. This isn’t the first time OPEC+ has extended output cuts to boost crude prices. In June, the group lengthened the 2.2 million barrels per day cut through the end of September. That same month, OPEC+ extended a cut of 1.65 million barrels per day, announced in April 2023, and will continue until the end of 2025.

Production cuts would adversely impact tonne-mile demand. Chinese economic growth was slower than projected, adding more strains to oil demand. On the other hand, two factors may offset OPEC cuts and China's sluggish growth.

The first one comes from China's downstream industry. Due to weak refining margins, Chinese refineries build refined product inventories while exhausting their crude oil stockpiles. I expect the Chinese refineries to start restocking crude oil as feedstocks.

A recent article from Vortexa confirms my conclusion. Chinese crude oil imports surged by 11% MoM. It is worth mentioning the origin of Chinese oil imports. A quote from Vortexa:

Chinese oil majors increased their baseline imports from the Middle East (excluding Iran), Russia, and West Africa, with Iraqi imports leading the gains, up by 40% month over month. Additionally, Russian crude imports by sea rose by 15% despite private refiners in East China maintaining stable import volumes.

Growing oil imports from West Africa and the Middle East (ex-Iran) are bullish for VLCC tonne-mile demand.

The following variable may offset OPEC cuts: the Atlantic Basin as a new hot spot for crude oil exploration and production. Brazil, Guyana, Colombia, and Angola are leading non-OPEC oil exporters. To be precise, Angola was an OPEC member but withdrew its membership in January 2024.

In summary, the risk of declining VLCC demand for now seems possible but not probable. Chinese refineries are restocking, and Atlantic Ocean oil exporters will offset OPEC cuts, thus keeping the demand for tonnes miles robust.

Financially, DHT has adequate liquidity and a robust capital structure, so the financial risk is mitigated to a minimum. For 2Q24, the company declared $72.6 million in cash and $414 million in total debt. In 2Q24, DHT realized $83 million in operating cash flow and $52.1 million in operating income. The company incurred $7.9 million in interest expenses for the same period. DHT’s total debt to equity is 39%, while Total Liabilities to Total Assets are 29.9%. That being said, DHT keeps healthy finances, ensuring the company can survive a severe downturn during cycle contraction.

Final thoughts

DHT falls in my favorite category: one asset, one company. The company's focus on size gives it significant leverage during strong VLCC rates. Of course, the lack of a diversified fleet has one major drawback.

During market downturns, a company’s performance will tank along with falling day rates. To a certain degree, this could be offset by shifting the revenue structure between spot and time charters. The stronger the market, the higher the percentage of voyage contracts and vice versa. The weaker the market, the higher the percentage of time charters. DHT plays well in the cycle, given its 78.5% exposure to spot.

In summary, DHT still gets a Buy rating because it offers a robust balance sheet, quality fleet, and attractive dividends.