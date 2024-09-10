Draghi's €800bn Call To Action: Instilling The Urgency That Europe Needs

Sep. 10, 2024 11:35 AM ETVGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.02K Followers

Summary

  • Former ECB President Mario Draghi’s 400 pages of economists’ ‘greatest hits’ and a few more controversial proposals provide Europe’s most comprehensive plan yet to revive its economy, decarbonise and become more self-sufficient.
  • Economic growth in Europe has been weak compared to the US and China for a long time, but the sense of urgency around economic reform outside of crises was lacking.
  • Europe has learned how to deal with imminent crisis, but has a rather disappointing track record in facing a slowly unfolding structural decline.

European Union flag

Jacques LOIC

By Bert Colijn | Carsten Brzeski | Peter Vanden Houte

The loudest call for an economic overhaul so far

During Draghi's time as ECB president, he consistently called for more structural reforms and investment in European economies because he

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.02K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGK--
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
FEZ--
SPDR® EURO STOXX 50 ETF
IEV--
iShares Europe ETF
EZU--
iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
DFE--
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News