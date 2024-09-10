Pfizer: The Rally May Just Be Getting Started

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I believe Pfizer should be rated as a "Buy" due to its strong non-COVID portfolio, cost control, promising pipeline, and current undervaluation.
  • Recent financial performance shows 14% YoY operational growth excluding COVID sales, with improved gross margins and raised full-year revenue and EPS guidance.
  • The company's R&D pipeline, including potential blockbuster drugs like danuglipron, is expected to offset losses from patent expirations between 2025-2030.
  • Pfizer offers a high dividend yield of 5.66%, continues to invest in R&D, and is trading at a significant discount compared to sector norms.
  • I believe that Pfizer is undervalued by ~28% today, which is my base scenario, and hence I confirm my "Buy" rating.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Pfizer

no_limit_pictures

Intro & Thesis

I reinitiated my coverage of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stock at the end of December 2023 with a "Buy" rating, when the stock was trading at $27.86 apiece. Since then, I have published 3 more articles, which, ultimately, have proven effective in terms

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
10.45K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFE
--
PFE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News