JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Barclays Global Financial Services Conference 2024 (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.1K Followers

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Barclays Global Financial Services Conference 2024 September 10, 2024 9:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Pinto - President and Chief Operating Officer

Unidentified Analyst

Moving right along, very pleased to have JPMorgan Chase with us once again from the company we have Daniel Pinto, President and Chief Operating Officer. Daniel, thank you.

Daniel Pinto

Thank you. Nice to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Obviously, we're going to spend a lot of time talking about JPMorgan Chase this morning, but I'd love to get your macro view of the world inflation rates, geopolitical elections, obviously a lot going on. Maybe we could start with the consumer, you guys, I think 80 million customers, 11% deposit market share, 17% credit card market share. So I think you're more well-informed than almost anyone in kind of the real-time view of the health of the consumer, your kind of unemployment rates have picked up a bit. Maybe kind of what are you seeing?

Daniel Pinto

Well, what we see is that the US economy, even though we see some slowdown, is doing still okay, and the consumer is the main driver of that growth. So what we see is consumption is still there, and we have seen some change in behavior, like discretionary consumption now stabilized, but it came down a bit, and non-discretionary is still growing at a slower pace but is growing. The consumer has delivered over a period of time, so the bulk of the mortgages have been refinanced at lower rates. Employment rates have gone up a bit, but it's still within reasonable levels and wages. [We're still] (ph) growing around 3.6% or so.

So the consumers are in a relatively good shape. We see, for example, though the excess savings coming from the pandemic, those

Recommended For You

About JPM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JPM

Trending Analysis

Trending News